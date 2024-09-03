Region 3
Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 270.0 — Lone Peak
- 292.0 — American Fork
- 311.0 — Lehi
- 312.0 — Skyridge
- 317.0 — Pleasant Grove
- 320.0 — Westlake
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 65.0 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
- 65.0 — Blake Brown, Lone Peak
- 68.0 — Toa Ofahengaue, Lehi
- 69.0 — Weston Abbott, Lone Peak
- 70.0 — Jack Davis, American Fork
- 70.0 — Ryder Huish, Lone Peak
- 70.0 — Luke Seaquist, Lone Peak
- 72.0 — Ben Lucero, Lone Peak
- 73.0 — Adi Notoa, Lehi
- 73.0 — Austin Jones, Lone Peak
- 74.0 — Jaxon Wilson, Westlake
- 74.0 — Gavin Van Workoem, American Fork
Most recent tournament
At Fox Hollow Golf Course
- 65.0 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
- 65.0 — Blake Brown, Lone Peak
- 68.0 — Toa Ofahengaue, Lehi
- 69.0 — Jack Davis, American Fork
- 70.0 — Weston Abbott, Lone Peak
- 70.0 — Ryder Huish, Lone Peak
- 70.0 — Ben Lucero, Lone Peak
- 72.0 — Adi Notoa, Lehi
- 73.0 — Luke Seaquist, Lone Peak
- 73.0 — Jaxon Wilson, Westlake
- 74.0 — Gavin Van Workoem, American Fork
- 74.0 — Nixon Caceras, American Fork
Region 4
Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 322.0 — Cyprus
- 367.0 — West Jordan
- 376.0 — Taylorsville
- 379.0 — Hunter
- 401.0 — Kearns
- 452.0 — Granger
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 69.0 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
- 81.0 — Derrik Daybell, Cyprus
- 82.0 — Drake Duckworth, Cyprus
- 83.0 — Mike Flater, Cyprus
- 83.0 — Brody Loutensock, Cyprus
- 83.0 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus
- 82.0 — Sam Tomlin, Cyprus
- 84.0 — Nick Griffel, Cyprus
- 85.7 — Ammon Zito, Cyprus
- 88.3 — Brooks Halterman, West Jordan
Most recent tournament (Aug. 29)
At Riverbend Golf Course
- 69.0 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
- 79.0 — Sam Tomlin, Cyprus
- 79.0 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus
- 82.0 — Derrik Daybell, Cyprus
- 84.0 — Mason Dorenbosch, West Jordan
- 84.0 — Drake Duckworth, Cyprus
- 86.0 — Brody Loutensock, Cyprus
- 88.0 — Mike Flater, Cyprus
- 88.0 — Zach Newland, Kearns
- 91.0 — Christian Flint, West Jordan
Region 5
Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 293.3 — Bountiful
- 295.7 — Woods Cross
- 299.3 — Box Elder
- 306.3 — Northridge
- 307.7 — Viewmont
- 313.7 — Bonneville
- 333.3 — Roy
- 338.7 — Clearfield
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 69.7 — Dylan Markisich, Woods Cross
- 71.3 — Caleb Hennefer, Northridge
- 72.3 — Kanyon DeRyke, Box Elder
- 74.0 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful
- 71.0 — Jack Jordan, Bountiful
- 75.0 — James Gardner, Viewmont
- 73.0 — Josh Wallis, Bonneville
- 74.3 — Kimball Shepherd, Box Elder
- 79.3 — Taj Hancey, Box Elder
- 75.0 — Oliver Gladwell, Viewmont
- 75.0 — Cody Forbes, Bountiful
- 74.7 — Jett Danowski, Bountiful
Most recent tournament (Aug. 27)
At Eaglewood Golf Course
- 71.0 — James Gardner, Viewmont
- 71.0 — Kanyon DeRyke, Box Elder
- 71.0 — Dylan Markisich, WX
- 73.0 — Jack Jordan, Bountiful
- 73.0 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful
- 74.0 — Josh Wallis, Bonneville
- 74.0 — Lance Henriksen, WX
- 75.0 — Luke Smith, Bountiful
- 75.0 — Caleb Hennefer, Northridge
- 76.0 — Aiden Gross, Bonneville
- 76.0 — Cody Forbes, Bountiful
- 76.0 — Corver Barnes, Viewmont
- 76.0 — Jaxon Griffin, Box Elder
- 76.0 — Kimball Shepherd, Box Elder
Region 6
Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 283.0 — Skyline
- 286.0 — East
- 293.0 — Olympus
- 298.0 — Brighton
- 303.0 — Highland
- 328.0 — Alta
- 351.0 — West
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 65.5 — Will Pederson, Olympus
- 69.3 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline
- 69.3 — Austin Shelley, Skyline
- 69.3 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus
- 69.7 — Oscar Peche, West
- 70.0 — Sean Lampropoulas, East
- 71.3 — Ollie Pearce, East
- 71.3 — Rocco Humphrey, East
- 71.7 — Luke Alder, Brighton
- 72.0 — Shane Mulvey, Skyline
- 72.7 — Jake DeBry, Skyline
- 73.3 — Davis Cook, Brighton
Most recent tournament (Aug. 27)
At Rosepark Golf Course
- 62.0 — Will Pederson, Olympus
- 63.0 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline
- 67.0 — Austin Shelley, Skyline
- 67.0 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus
- 67.0 — Sean Lampropoulas, East
- 67.0 — Oscar Peche, West
- 68.0 — Luke Alder, Brighton
- 68.0 — Shane Mulvey, Skyline
- 68.0 — Daniel Holmberg, Highland
- 70.0 — Jackson Morgan, Skyline
- 70.0 — Davis Cook, Brighton
- 70.0 — Reece Griffin, Highland
Region 8
Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 297.0 — Orem
- 317.5 — Uintah
- 328.0 — Mountain View
- 349.0 — Timpanogos
- 350.5 — Payson
- 355.0 — Provo
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 68.5 — Maddox Nielsen, Orem
- 72.5 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah
- 74.0 — Parker VanBuren, Orem
- 75.0 — Korver Hawkins, Uintah
- 78.0 — Dade Westfall, Orem
- 78.5 — Magnus Gray, Orem
- 79.0 — Logan Pratt, Mountain View
- 81.5 — Todd Lewis, Orem
- 82.5 — Marcus McAllister, Orem
- 83.0 — Spencer Esplin, Timpanogos
- 83.0 — Crew DeMartini, Provo
- 83.0 — Tanner Lewis, Orem
Most recent tournament (Aug. 26)
At Canyon Hills Golf Course
- 69.0 — Maddox Nielsen, Orem
- 76.0 — Parker VanBuren, Orem
- 77.0 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah
- 77.0 — Korver Hawkins, Uintah
- 78.0 — Ephraim Perez, Mountain View
- 78.0 — Marcus McAllister, Orem
- 79.0 — Tanner Lewis, Orem
- 80.0 — Magnus Gray, Orem
- 80.0 — Griffin DeMartini, Provo
- 81.0 — Dade Westfall, Orem
- 81.0 — Evan Nielsen, Payson
Region 10
Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 280.7 — Park City
- 300.7 — Stansbury
- 317.3 — Murray
- 318.3 — Cottonwood
- 331.7 — Hillcrest
- 335.0 — Tooele
- 350.0 — Jordan
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 68.7 — Rawson Hardy, Park City
- 69.0 — Forest Summers, Park City
- 71.7 — Tommy Yates, Cottonwood
- 72.3 — Lucas Sweeney, Park City
- 72.3 — Easton Toone, Murray
- 72.3 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury
- 72.7 — Sam Hunt, Park City
- 73.0 — Hank Donnelly, Park City
- 73.3 — Denver Douglas, Stansbury
- 74.5 — Kolby Judkins, Stansbury
- 75.7 — Linus Einum, Park City
- 78.0 — Max Schramm, Hillcrest
Most recent tournament (Aug. 28)
At River Oaks Golf Course
- 68.0 — Rawson Hardy, Park City
- 72.0 — Forest Summers, Park City
- 70.0 — Tommy Yates, Cottonwood
- 70.0 — Lucas Sweeney, Park City
- 73.0 — Hank Donnelly, Park City
- 74.0 — Easton Toone, Murray
- 71.0 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury
- 77.0 — Sam Hunt, Park City
- 74.0 — Denver Douglas, Stansbury
- 74.0 — Linus Einum, Park City
- 75.0 — Max Schramm, Hillcrest
- 76.0 — Chase Coulson, Park City
Region 11
Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 308.0 — Ridgeline
- 312.0 — Green Canyon
- 318.5 — Sky View
- 320.5 — Logan
- 330.5 — West Field
- 332.5 — Mountain Crest
- 340.0 — Bear River
Most recent tournament (Aug. 26)
At Birch Creek Golf Course
- 70.0 — Mack Herzog, West Field
- 71.0 — Dallin Anderson, Ridgeline
- 73.0 — Keenan Thanadabout, Green Canyon
- 74.0 — Sam Ballingham, Green Canyon
- 74.0 — Miles Cromwell, Sky View
- 75.0 — Gabe Taylor, Logan
- 75.0 — Tyler Jackman, Ridgeline
- 76.0 — Stockton Archibald, Mountain Crest
- 77.0 — Rigdon Dyer, Ridgeline
- 78.0 — Jacob McAllister, Logan
- 78.0 — Bryson Knowles, Ridgeline
- 78.0 — Daxton Crase, West Field
Region 12
Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 298.0 — Richfield
- 305.7 — Juab
- 315.7 — Carbon
- 321.7 — Delta
- 342.7 — Emery
- 359.0 — Canyon View
- 363.0 — Manti
- 368.3 — North Sanpete
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 72.7 — Ty Bender, Juab
- 73.3 — Crue Cowan, Juab
- 73.7 — Kaylen Kelsey, Richfield
- 74.0 — Pace Mullen, Richfield
- 74.7 — Max Albrecht, Richfield
- 76.3 — Rydge Butler, Carbon
- 76.7 — Jaylen Dinkel, Juab
- 77.3 — Dayton King, Carbon
- 78.0 — Levi King, Carbon
- 78.7 — Daxton Bliss, Delta
- 79.3 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta
- 79.5 — Ike Shaw, Richfield
Most recent tournament (Aug. 28)
At The Ridge Golf Course
- 70.0 — Max Albrecht, Richfield
- 72.0 — Kaylen Kelsey, Richfield
- 73.0 — Ty Bender, Juab
- 74.0 — Crue Cowan, Juab
- 76.0 — Pace Mullen, Richfield
- 76.0 — Jaylan Dinkel, Juab
- 77.0 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta
- 78.0 — Dayton King, Carbon
- 78.0 — Rydge Butler, Carbon
- 78.0 — Levi King, Carbon
- 78.0 — Brayden Thomas, Manti
- 79.0 — Brix McDermaid, Canyon View
- 79.0 — Braigen McConnell, Richfield