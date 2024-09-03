The third annual Utah High School Invitational at Copper Club Golf Course in Magna on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Region 3

Team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 270.0 — Lone Peak
  • 292.0 — American Fork
  • 311.0 — Lehi
  • 312.0 — Skyridge
  • 317.0 — Pleasant Grove
  • 320.0 — Westlake

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 65.0 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
  • 65.0 — Blake Brown, Lone Peak
  • 68.0 — Toa Ofahengaue, Lehi
  • 69.0 — Weston Abbott, Lone Peak
  • 70.0 — Jack Davis, American Fork
  • 70.0 — Ryder Huish, Lone Peak
  • 70.0 — Luke Seaquist, Lone Peak
  • 72.0 — Ben Lucero, Lone Peak
  • 73.0 — Adi Notoa, Lehi
  • 73.0 — Austin Jones, Lone Peak
  • 74.0 — Jaxon Wilson, Westlake
  • 74.0 — Gavin Van Workoem, American Fork

Most recent tournament

At Fox Hollow Golf Course

  • 65.0 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
  • 65.0 — Blake Brown, Lone Peak
  • 68.0 — Toa Ofahengaue, Lehi
  • 69.0 — Jack Davis, American Fork
  • 70.0 — Weston Abbott, Lone Peak
  • 70.0 — Ryder Huish, Lone Peak
  • 70.0 — Ben Lucero, Lone Peak
  • 72.0 — Adi Notoa, Lehi
  • 73.0 — Luke Seaquist, Lone Peak
  • 73.0 — Jaxon Wilson, Westlake
  • 74.0 — Gavin Van Workoem, American Fork
  • 74.0 — Nixon Caceras, American Fork

Region 4

Team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 322.0 — Cyprus
  • 367.0 — West Jordan
  • 376.0 — Taylorsville
  • 379.0 — Hunter
  • 401.0 — Kearns
  • 452.0 — Granger

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 69.0 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
  • 81.0 — Derrik Daybell, Cyprus
  • 82.0 — Drake Duckworth, Cyprus
  • 83.0 — Mike Flater, Cyprus
  • 83.0 — Brody Loutensock, Cyprus
  • 83.0 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus
  • 82.0 — Sam Tomlin, Cyprus
  • 84.0 — Nick Griffel, Cyprus
  • 85.7 — Ammon Zito, Cyprus
  • 88.3 — Brooks Halterman, West Jordan

Most recent tournament (Aug. 29)

At Riverbend Golf Course

  • 69.0 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
  • 79.0 — Sam Tomlin, Cyprus
  • 79.0 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus
  • 82.0 — Derrik Daybell, Cyprus
  • 84.0 — Mason Dorenbosch, West Jordan
  • 84.0 — Drake Duckworth, Cyprus
  • 86.0 — Brody Loutensock, Cyprus
  • 88.0 — Mike Flater, Cyprus
  • 88.0 — Zach Newland, Kearns
  • 91.0 — Christian Flint, West Jordan

Region 5

Team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 293.3 — Bountiful
  • 295.7 — Woods Cross
  • 299.3 — Box Elder
  • 306.3 — Northridge
  • 307.7 — Viewmont
  • 313.7 — Bonneville
  • 333.3 — Roy
  • 338.7 — Clearfield

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 69.7 — Dylan Markisich, Woods Cross
  • 71.3 — Caleb Hennefer, Northridge
  • 72.3 — Kanyon DeRyke, Box Elder
  • 74.0 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful
  • 71.0 — Jack Jordan, Bountiful
  • 75.0 — James Gardner, Viewmont
  • 73.0 — Josh Wallis, Bonneville
  • 74.3 — Kimball Shepherd, Box Elder
  • 79.3 — Taj Hancey, Box Elder
  • 75.0 — Oliver Gladwell, Viewmont
  • 75.0 — Cody Forbes, Bountiful
  • 74.7 — Jett Danowski, Bountiful

Most recent tournament (Aug. 27)

At Eaglewood Golf Course

  • 71.0 — James Gardner, Viewmont
  • 71.0 — Kanyon DeRyke, Box Elder
  • 71.0 — Dylan Markisich, WX
  • 73.0 — Jack Jordan, Bountiful
  • 73.0 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful
  • 74.0 — Josh Wallis, Bonneville
  • 74.0 — Lance Henriksen, WX
  • 75.0 — Luke Smith, Bountiful
  • 75.0 — Caleb Hennefer, Northridge
  • 76.0 — Aiden Gross, Bonneville
  • 76.0 — Cody Forbes, Bountiful
  • 76.0 — Corver Barnes, Viewmont
  • 76.0 — Jaxon Griffin, Box Elder
  • 76.0 — Kimball Shepherd, Box Elder

Region 6

Team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 283.0 — Skyline
  • 286.0 — East
  • 293.0 — Olympus
  • 298.0 — Brighton
  • 303.0 — Highland
  • 328.0 — Alta
  • 351.0 — West

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 65.5 — Will Pederson, Olympus
  • 69.3 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline
  • 69.3 — Austin Shelley, Skyline
  • 69.3 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus
  • 69.7 — Oscar Peche, West
  • 70.0 — Sean Lampropoulas, East
  • 71.3 — Ollie Pearce, East
  • 71.3 — Rocco Humphrey, East
  • 71.7 — Luke Alder, Brighton
  • 72.0 — Shane Mulvey, Skyline
  • 72.7 — Jake DeBry, Skyline
  • 73.3 — Davis Cook, Brighton

Most recent tournament (Aug. 27)

At Rosepark Golf Course

  • 62.0 — Will Pederson, Olympus
  • 63.0 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline
  • 67.0 — Austin Shelley, Skyline
  • 67.0 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus
  • 67.0 — Sean Lampropoulas, East
  • 67.0 — Oscar Peche, West
  • 68.0 — Luke Alder, Brighton
  • 68.0 — Shane Mulvey, Skyline
  • 68.0 — Daniel Holmberg, Highland
  • 70.0 — Jackson Morgan, Skyline
  • 70.0 — Davis Cook, Brighton
  • 70.0 — Reece Griffin, Highland

Region 8

Team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 297.0 — Orem
  • 317.5 — Uintah
  • 328.0 — Mountain View
  • 349.0 — Timpanogos
  • 350.5 — Payson
  • 355.0 — Provo

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 68.5 — Maddox Nielsen, Orem
  • 72.5 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah
  • 74.0 — Parker VanBuren, Orem
  • 75.0 — Korver Hawkins, Uintah
  • 78.0 — Dade Westfall, Orem
  • 78.5 — Magnus Gray, Orem
  • 79.0 — Logan Pratt, Mountain View
  • 81.5 — Todd Lewis, Orem
  • 82.5 — Marcus McAllister, Orem
  • 83.0 — Spencer Esplin, Timpanogos
  • 83.0 — Crew DeMartini, Provo
  • 83.0 — Tanner Lewis, Orem

Most recent tournament (Aug. 26)

At Canyon Hills Golf Course

  • 69.0 — Maddox Nielsen, Orem
  • 76.0 — Parker VanBuren, Orem
  • 77.0 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah
  • 77.0 — Korver Hawkins, Uintah
  • 78.0 — Ephraim Perez, Mountain View
  • 78.0 — Marcus McAllister, Orem
  • 79.0 — Tanner Lewis, Orem
  • 80.0 — Magnus Gray, Orem
  • 80.0 — Griffin DeMartini, Provo
  • 81.0 — Dade Westfall, Orem
  • 81.0 — Evan Nielsen, Payson

Region 10

Team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 280.7 — Park City
  • 300.7 — Stansbury
  • 317.3 — Murray
  • 318.3 — Cottonwood
  • 331.7 — Hillcrest
  • 335.0 — Tooele
  • 350.0 — Jordan

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 68.7 — Rawson Hardy, Park City
  • 69.0 — Forest Summers, Park City
  • 71.7 — Tommy Yates, Cottonwood
  • 72.3 — Lucas Sweeney, Park City
  • 72.3 — Easton Toone, Murray
  • 72.3 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury
  • 72.7 — Sam Hunt, Park City
  • 73.0 — Hank Donnelly, Park City
  • 73.3 — Denver Douglas, Stansbury
  • 74.5 — Kolby Judkins, Stansbury
  • 75.7 — Linus Einum, Park City
  • 78.0 — Max Schramm, Hillcrest

Most recent tournament (Aug. 28)

At River Oaks Golf Course

  • 68.0 — Rawson Hardy, Park City
  • 72.0 — Forest Summers, Park City
  • 70.0 — Tommy Yates, Cottonwood
  • 70.0 — Lucas Sweeney, Park City
  • 73.0 — Hank Donnelly, Park City
  • 74.0 — Easton Toone, Murray
  • 71.0 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury
  • 77.0 — Sam Hunt, Park City
  • 74.0 — Denver Douglas, Stansbury
  • 74.0 — Linus Einum, Park City
  • 75.0 — Max Schramm, Hillcrest
  • 76.0 — Chase Coulson, Park City

Region 11

Team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 308.0 — Ridgeline
  • 312.0 — Green Canyon
  • 318.5 — Sky View
  • 320.5 — Logan
  • 330.5 — West Field
  • 332.5 — Mountain Crest
  • 340.0 — Bear River

Most recent tournament (Aug. 26)

At Birch Creek Golf Course

  • 70.0 — Mack Herzog, West Field
  • 71.0 — Dallin Anderson, Ridgeline
  • 73.0 — Keenan Thanadabout, Green Canyon
  • 74.0 — Sam Ballingham, Green Canyon
  • 74.0 — Miles Cromwell, Sky View
  • 75.0 — Gabe Taylor, Logan
  • 75.0 — Tyler Jackman, Ridgeline
  • 76.0 — Stockton Archibald, Mountain Crest
  • 77.0 — Rigdon Dyer, Ridgeline
  • 78.0 — Jacob McAllister, Logan
  • 78.0 — Bryson Knowles, Ridgeline
  • 78.0 — Daxton Crase, West Field

Region 12

Team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 298.0 — Richfield
  • 305.7 — Juab
  • 315.7 — Carbon
  • 321.7 — Delta
  • 342.7 — Emery
  • 359.0 — Canyon View
  • 363.0 — Manti
  • 368.3 — North Sanpete
Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 72.7 — Ty Bender, Juab
  • 73.3 — Crue Cowan, Juab
  • 73.7 — Kaylen Kelsey, Richfield
  • 74.0 — Pace Mullen, Richfield
  • 74.7 — Max Albrecht, Richfield
  • 76.3 — Rydge Butler, Carbon
  • 76.7 — Jaylen Dinkel, Juab
  • 77.3 — Dayton King, Carbon
  • 78.0 — Levi King, Carbon
  • 78.7 — Daxton Bliss, Delta
  • 79.3 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta
  • 79.5 — Ike Shaw, Richfield

Most recent tournament (Aug. 28)

At The Ridge Golf Course

  • 70.0 — Max Albrecht, Richfield
  • 72.0 — Kaylen Kelsey, Richfield
  • 73.0 — Ty Bender, Juab
  • 74.0 — Crue Cowan, Juab
  • 76.0 — Pace Mullen, Richfield
  • 76.0 — Jaylan Dinkel, Juab
  • 77.0 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta
  • 78.0 — Dayton King, Carbon
  • 78.0 — Rydge Butler, Carbon
  • 78.0 — Levi King, Carbon
  • 78.0 — Brayden Thomas, Manti
  • 79.0 — Brix McDermaid, Canyon View
  • 79.0 — Braigen McConnell, Richfield
