Roy’s Robert Young (5) jumps out of the grasp of Weber’s Ian Elmore (4) at Roy High School in Roy on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 3. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Kepa Niumeitolu, Lone Peak — Threw for 118 yards and a score, and also rushed the ball 14 times for 91 more yards and two TDs to spearhead the Knights’ 28-21 win over Corner Canyon.

Bode Sparrow, Davis — Played a huge role defensively in smothering Mountain Ridge’s offense as he recorded two interceptions to go along with a strong game offensively as he caught five passes for 81 yards and a TD in the 40-14 victory.

David Gaisford, American Fork — Had a great game offensively in leading American Fork to the 41-15 win over West as he completed 21 of 32 passes for 331 yards and five TDs.

Teiyon Halbasch, Layton — Hauled in eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Layton to the 30-6 win over Skyline.

Class 5A

Robert Young, Roy — Had a dominant performance on the ground as he carried the ball 17 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way in a 48-34 victory over rival Weber.

Titan Longson, Viewmont — Completed 16 of 26 passes for 301 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Vikings to the comfortable 49-7 victory over Taylorsville.

Nasio Otukolo, East — Carried the ball 17 times for 177 yards and a pair of scores as he helped lead East to the 42-23 victory at Mountain Crest.

Trey Nye, Northridge — Completed 82% of his passes (14 of 17) for 300 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Knights to the 62-13 win over Kearns.

Class 4A

Jedi Nelson, Salem Hills — Completed 17 of 23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for another score as Salem Hills eased past West Field for the 61-28 road victory.

Dax Wankier, Cedar — Led the way defensively for Cedar as he recorded 14 tackles, one sack and two interceptions in the Reds’ 33-7 win over Canyon View at Southern Utah University.

Andrew Hillstead, Timpanogos — Threw for 480 yards and five touchdowns to help the T-Wolves pull away from Logan for the 41-23 road victory.

Kaden Vest, Spanish Fork — Was a workhorse for Spanish Fork as he carried the ball 32 times for 201 yards and two TDs to go along with his three catches for 64 yards and another score to lead the Dons to the 47-28 win over Sky View.

Class 3A

Jayden Atkinson, Grantsville — Had a monster game on the ground as he pounded out 31 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Cowboys to the big 28-20 victory over Manti.

Vinnie Apadaca, Ogden — Completed 70% of his passes for 280 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tigers to the 31-14 victory over visiting Carbon.

Antonio Archuleta, Juan Diego — Played a big role in Juan Diego’s 42-14 victory over Judge Memorial in Week 3 as he carried the ball 11 times for 170 yards and two TDs, both of which came in the first half as the Soaring Eagle jumped out to a big lead.

Class 2A

JT Dowd, Grand — Had a big day on the ground in Grand’s 42-21 win at Gunnison Valley as he rushed the ball 22 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns.

Treven Gilbert, Emery — Completed 21 of 29 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Spartans to the 37-14 victory over Enterprise.

Tripp Palmer, San Juan — Record three tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown as San Juan rolled to the 49-14 victory over Kanab.

Class 1A

Austin Aven, North Summit — Only carried the ball nine times against American Leadership but was extremely productive with those carries as he finished with 147 yards and three TDs in the 44-8 victory.

Kilo Tsosie, Milford — Completed 15 of 27 passes for 311 yards and two scores while also rushing for 62 more yards to lead Milford to the 27-3 victory over Millard.