Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy walks of the field after being injured during the second half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kyle Van Noy’s 2024 NFL season is off to a tough start.

The Baltimore Ravens linebacker left his team’s Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an eye injury during the second half.

Steve Wyche, chief national reporter for NFL Network, reported Friday morning that Van Noy had fractured his orbital bone and is working with the Ravens staff to determine how long he’ll be out.

“He will undergo further testing to determine how much time he will miss,” Wyche reported, citing “a source with direct knowledge of the injury.”

Van Noy joined the Ravens in late September last year after spending the first part of the season on his couch.

More than a decade into his NFL career, he ended up having a stellar year, logging nine sacks and 48 quarterback pressures, as the Deseret News previously reported.

In April, the former BYU football player signed a two-year deal worth $9 million to stay with the Ravens, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported at the time.

Kyle Van Noy’s injury status

Before exiting Thursday’s game, Van Noy recorded one tackle and one QB hit, according to ESPN.

He went down on the field during the opening minutes of the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion as medical personnel looked into his eye injury, per NBC Sports.

Another BYU football alum involved in the game, Kingsley Suamataia, had a more positive start to the season, his first in the NFL.

Suamataia started at left tackle for the Chiefs and earned some praise from the broadcast crew, as the Deseret News reported Thursday night.

“Has he been perfect tonight? No. But it has certainly not been a disaster by any means either. He’s a good, athletic player. He’s going to be a good left tackle in this league,” Cris Collinsworth said during the fourth quarter.

The Ravens lost Thursday’s game to the Chiefs, 27-20.