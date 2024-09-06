Timpanogos’ Jameson Jones reaches up for a catch as they and Tooele play at Timpanogos in Orem on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Jones went on to make the catch and run for a touchdown.

Timpanogos throttled Tooele as the two teams’ contrasting styles of play produced polar opposite results in a 48-10 Timberwolves’ victory Friday night in Orem.

A fast-paced Timpanogos offense proved to be too much for a run-reliant Buffaloes’ squad.

“It was just a full team effort,” Timpanogos head coach Austin Heaps said. “It doesn’t have to be the same guys week in, week out. … Offensively, it doesn’t have to be just the one guy. We can do it multiple ways. And then I think another thing is our defense doesn’t get enough credit.”

The Timberwolves defense held Tooele scoreless for nearly the first three quarters before giving up a field goal at the end of the third. Timpanogos turned the Buffaloes over four different times, three on fourth down stops.

The school’s impressive defensive play was complemented by its offense that scored a touchdown on every possession following its opening drive that ended in a lost fumble.

Timpanogos got on the board with 3:21 left in the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by senior running back Hudson Woodbury. The Timberwolves piled it on from there, scoring three more touchdowns in quick succession. Of their final three scoring drives of the first half, their longest took 1:03 off the clock.

The second half saw little change, as Timpanogos forced a Tooele turnover on downs before adding a fifth touchdown to its ever growing stash of points. Still, Heaps and his staff had to keep their team focused despite the lack of resistance it faced on the field.

“We actually kind of got after them,” Heaps said of what it took to keep his team engaged. “I think it kind of helped keep that fire lit and then just kind of translated into that second half.”

In the end the Timberwolves couldn’t have played a much more complete game.

“This (game) was just straight up dominance,” Heaps said of his team’s play. “Nothing pleases me more as the coach of these guys (than) to have a dominant effort on both ends of the ball. And it just shows what a fantastic job these coaches do putting (together a) game plan and these boys right here following it.”

The Timberwolves plan worked like a charm, keeping Tooele on its heels all night long.

One of the few bright spots of the night for the Buffaloes came midway through the fourth quarter when they capped off a 96 yard drive with a 26 yard pass and catch from sophomore quarterback Gus Pater to junior wide receiver Mavrik Chlarson.

Nearly the rest of the night was controlled by the Timberwolves, who quickly moved on to what lies ahead.

“It’s fun, it’s rewarding,” Heaps said of winning so convincingly. “But as soon as that clock hit zeroes we just go, ‘Okay, we start region. So (we’re) moving on.’”

The two schools each begin region play next week on the road. Timpanogos will travel to Uintah to face the Utes while Tooele makes its way east to play Cottonwood. Both contests are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.