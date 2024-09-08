JACKSON, Wyo. — Warmer-than-usual morning temperatures and sunshine throughout the day made for a hot day of racing in the 42nd annual LoToJa Classic on Saturday. Riders pushed on to the finish line at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with majestic Grand Teton as a backdrop to another historic race day.

Taking top honors on the women’s side was Aileen Pannecouke with a time of 9:43:26.37. Pannecouke was in a real fight for LoToJa’s top women’s spot with her final push to the finish line earning her the title by just fractions of a second.

Pannecouke was again battling familiar rivals in Jennifer Halladay and Katie Bonebrake for the fastest time. Joining in the mix was Sarah Esmeier, Lori Castagnetto and Marilyn Chychota. Each of these women placed in the top five, but it was Pannecouck who finished with the fastest time, taking home her third LoToJa title in the past four years — something only a select few riders have done.

On the men’s side, Danny Van Wagoner used this year’s LoToJa as proof he could make a successful transition from mountain bike racing to road racing. Van Wagoner had the strongest kick down the stretch to claim first place by the narrowest of margins.

On this day, Van Wagoner’s mountain bike racing skills and experience served him well and gave him enough of a kick to win in a sprint finish, edging out seven other racers by tenths of seconds. What proved to be the edge over 200 miles of riding was Van Wagoner pushing his output to over 25 mph in the final stretch to edge out his competition.

For some riders, the relay is the best way to test their riding skills at LoToJa, allowing participants to enjoy the day without the pressure of training for the entire 200-mile course. Hip Chicks won the Women’s 2 rider relay. Rachel Lodder and Nina Wade dominated their category with a time of 9:42.31.

Clark Livsey, of Mapleton, Utah, was among a group of riders who received the coveted LoToJa 10-year Cycling Chain Ring Award, presented to riders who successfully complete a 10th LoToJa race; he was was riding in the Master’s 55+ category.

With an early start time, hopes of a personal best were on his mind.

“As the race starts, you are so excited to get out on the road and just start riding. But racing with a large group so early in the morning takes a little getting used to,” Livsey said. “After a few miles you realize the race is on and if you stay focused and settle into a good cadence all you can think about is getting to the finish line in Jackson Hole.”

Like many riders on the course, Livsey, brought his own support crew with him.

“That’s what makes LoToJa so special for me. It was amazing to have my wife, and sons support me throughout the day. They know how passionate I am about cycling, so it’s a big sacrifice for them to take off the time to be here. But when I pulled into one of the support stops and I could see their smiling faces, it just gave me a real boost of energy and motivation; something I really needed to keep pushing to the finish.”

Livsey sums it up by saying, “LoToJa has always been one of those races that I look forward to each year. I love to ride and train with friends and set goals to push myself each year. But in the end, it’s the memories that you make along the way that will last a lifetime.”

For race results, click here.

Glenn Seninger lives in Salt Lake City and is a 15-time LoToJa finisher.