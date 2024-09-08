Adobe Stock
Steven Watkins

By Steven Watkins

Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
  • River Cats at Bees, KMYU, 1 p.m.
  • Diamondbacks at Astros, ESPN, 5 p.m.

CYCLING

  • Vuelta a Espana, CNBC, 3 p.m.

GOLF

  • European Masters, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.
  • Ascension Charity Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Quaker State 400, USA, 1 p.m.

NFL

  • Steelers at Falcons, Fox, 11 a.m.
  • Broncos at Seahawks, CBS, 2 p.m.
  • Cowboys at Browns, Fox, 2:30 p.m.
  • Rams at Lions, NBC, 6:15 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

  • Paris 2024, CNBC, 3 a.m.

RODEO

  • Puyallup Rodeo, Cowboy, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Denmark vs. Serbia, FS1, 10 a.m.
  • UCLA at Kentucky, ESPNU, 10 a.m.
  • NWSL: Gotham FC vs. Dash, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
  • Portugal vs. Scotland, FS1, 12:45 p.m.
  • El Salvador vs. Bonaire, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

  • U.S. Open, ABC, noon

VOLLEYBALL

  • Ohio St. at Florida, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

WNBA

  • Aces at Liberty, ESPN, 2 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • River Cats at Bees, AM-1280, 1 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Rays at Orioles, Roku, 10 a.m.
  • White Sox at Red Sox, ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.
  • River Cats at Bees, MiLB.TV, 1 p.m.
  • Giants at Padres, Apple TV, 2 p.m.
  • Guardians at Dodgers, ESPN+, 2 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Rams at Lions, Peacock, 6:15 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Denver at SUU, ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.
  • Pacific at Utah St., MWN, 1 p.m.
  • Utah Tech at Arizona St., ESPN+, 2 p.m.
  • Utah Valley at Utah, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
  • Men: Utah Tech at Portland, ESPN+, 8 p.m.
  • Town FC at Real Monarchs, YouTube, 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9, 2024

TELEVISION

GOLF

  • Folds of Honor Collegiate, GOLF, 7:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

MLB

  • Angels at Twins, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
  • Cubs at Dodgers, MLBN, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

  • Jets at 49ers, ABC/ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Guatemala vs. Costa Rica, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Cubs at Dodgers, ESPN+, 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Jets at 49ers, ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024

TELEVISION

GOLF

  • Folds of Honor Collegiate, GOLF, 7:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

MLB

  • Orioles at Red Sox, TBS, 5 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 7:30 p.m.
  • Cubs at Dodgers, TBS, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

  • U.S. vs. New Zealand, TNT, 5 p.m.

WNBA

  • Liberty at Wings, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Chihuahuas, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
  • Brewers at Giants, ESPN+, 7:45 p.m.

SOCCER

  • U.S. vs. New Zealand, Fubo TV/Peacock/Sling TV, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

TELEVISION

GOLF

  • Folds of Honor Collegiate, GOLF, 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m.
  • Padres at Mariners, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

RODEO

  • New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo, Cowboy, 7 p.m.
  • Pendleton Round-Up, Cowboy, 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • USL: Legion vs. Rowdies, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Florida at Georgia Tech, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
  • Houston at Texas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WNBA

  • Storm at Sparks, NBA TV, 8 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Chihuahuas, FM-97.5, noon

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, noon
  • Rangers at Diamondbacks, ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.
  • Royals at Yankees, Prime Video, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024

TELEVISION

FOOTBALL

  • Arizona St. at Texas St., ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
  • Roy at Box Elder, KJZZ, 7 p.m.

GOLF

  • Irish Open, GOLF, 6 a.m.
  • Simmons Bank Open, GOLF, 11 a.m.
  • Procore Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 8 p.m.
  • Athletics at Astros, MLBN, 2 p.m. (JIP)
  • Red Sox at Yankees, Fox, 5:15 p.m.

RODEO

  • Pendleton Round-Up, Cowboy, 9 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Chihuahuas, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
  • Rangers at Mariners, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Bills at Dolphins, Prime Video, 6:15 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Arizona at Utah, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
  • SUU at Idaho St., ESPN+, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • BYU at San Diego, ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13, 2024

TELEVISION

FOOTBALL

  • UNLV vs. Kansas, ESPN, 5 p.m.
  • Arizona at Kansas St., Fox, 6 p.m.
  • Corner Canyon at Skyridge, KMYU, 7 p.m.
  • CFL: Argonauts at Lions, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

GOLF

  • Irish Open, GOLF, 1 a.m.
  • Solheim Cup, GOLF, 5 a.m.
  • Procore Championship, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
  • Sanford International, GOLF, 8 p.m.
  • Simmons Bank Open, GOLF, 10 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

RODEO

  • Pendleton Round-Up, Cowboy, 9 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Duke at Penn St., FS1, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA

  • Aces at Fever, ION, 5:30 p.m.
  • Sun at Mercury, ION, 8 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Chihuahuas, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Mets at Phillies, ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
  • Red Sox at Yankees, Apple TV, 5 p.m.
  • Dodgers at Braves, Apple TV, 5:15 p.m.
  • Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Men: Cal Poly at Utah Valley, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
  • Men: Lindenwood at Utah Tech, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
  • Real Monarchs at Defiance, MLSNEXTPro.com, 8 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Utah at Loyola Chicago, ESPN+, 5 p.m.
  • Utah St. at LMU, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
  • SUU at Santa Clara, ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

TELEVISION

FOOTBALL

  • Alabama at Wisconsin, Fox, 10 a.m.
  • Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU, 10 a.m.
  • LSU at South Carolina, ABC, 10 a.m.
  • Memphis at Florida St., ESPN, 10 a.m.
  • North Texas at Texas Tech, FS1, 10 a.m.
  • Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
  • UMass at Buffalo, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
  • Morehouse vs. Howard, CNBC, 1 p.m.
  • Notre Dame at Purdue, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
  • Oregon at Oregon St., Fox, 1:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
  • Texas A&M at Florida, ABC, 1:30 p.m.
  • Appalachian St. at ECU, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
  • Troy at Iowa, FS1, 2 p.m.
  • Utah at Utah St., CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
  • Ole Miss at Wake Forest, KUCW, 4:30 p.m.
  • Kennesaw St. at San Jose St., truTV, 5 p.m.
  • UTSA at Texas, ESPN, 5 p.m.
  • Air Force at Baylor, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
  • Colorado at Colorado St., CBS, 5:30 p.m.
  • Georgia at Kentucky, ABC, 5:30 p.m.
  • Indiana at UCLA, NBC, 5:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
  • UCF at TCU, Fox, 5:30 p.m.
  • BYU at Wyoming, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
  • New Mexico St. at Fresno St., truTV, 8:30 p.m.
  • San Diego St. at Cal, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

  • Solheim Cup, GOLF, 5 a.m. (NBC, 1 p.m.)
  • Chicago, KUCW, 11 a.m.
  • Simmons Bank Open, GOLF, 1 p.m.
  • Procore Championship, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
  • Sanford International, GOLF, 8 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 6 a.m.
  • Go Bowling at The Glen qualifying, USA, 10:30 a.m.
  • Mission 200 at the Glen, USA, 1 p.m.

RODEO

  • Pendleton Round-Up, Cowboy, 9 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Southampton vs. Manchester United, USA, 5:30 a.m.
  • Como vs. Bologna, CBSSN, 7 a.m.
  • Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, USA, 8 a.m.
  • Aston Villa vs. Everton, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
  • NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. Angel City, ION, 5:30 p.m.
  • NWSL: Wave FC at Royals, ION, 8 p.m.

RADIO

FOOTBALL

  • Utah at Utah St., AM-700/AM-1280, 2:30 p.m.
  • Weber St. at Lamar, AM-1430, 5 p.m.
  • UC Davis at SUU, AM-590, 6 p.m.
  • BYU at Wyoming, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 7 p.m.

MINORS

  • Bees at Chihuahuas, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Brewers at Diamondbacks, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
  • Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Weber St. at Lamar, ESPN+, 5 p.m.
  • UC Davis at SUU, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
  • NAU at Utah Tech, ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Real Salt Lake at Dynamo, Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.
  • NWSL: Wave FC at Royals, Tubi, 8 p.m.

Email: swatkins@deseretnews.com

