Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
- River Cats at Bees, KMYU, 1 p.m.
- Diamondbacks at Astros, ESPN, 5 p.m.
CYCLING
- Vuelta a Espana, CNBC, 3 p.m.
GOLF
- European Masters, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.
- Ascension Charity Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Quaker State 400, USA, 1 p.m.
NFL
- Steelers at Falcons, Fox, 11 a.m.
- Broncos at Seahawks, CBS, 2 p.m.
- Cowboys at Browns, Fox, 2:30 p.m.
- Rams at Lions, NBC, 6:15 p.m.
PARALYMPICS
- Paris 2024, CNBC, 3 a.m.
RODEO
- Puyallup Rodeo, Cowboy, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
- Denmark vs. Serbia, FS1, 10 a.m.
- UCLA at Kentucky, ESPNU, 10 a.m.
- NWSL: Gotham FC vs. Dash, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
- Portugal vs. Scotland, FS1, 12:45 p.m.
- El Salvador vs. Bonaire, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
- U.S. Open, ABC, noon
VOLLEYBALL
- Ohio St. at Florida, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
WNBA
- Aces at Liberty, ESPN, 2 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- River Cats at Bees, AM-1280, 1 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Rays at Orioles, Roku, 10 a.m.
- White Sox at Red Sox, ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.
- River Cats at Bees, MiLB.TV, 1 p.m.
- Giants at Padres, Apple TV, 2 p.m.
- Guardians at Dodgers, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Rams at Lions, Peacock, 6:15 p.m.
SOCCER
- Denver at SUU, ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.
- Pacific at Utah St., MWN, 1 p.m.
- Utah Tech at Arizona St., ESPN+, 2 p.m.
- Utah Valley at Utah, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
- Men: Utah Tech at Portland, ESPN+, 8 p.m.
- Town FC at Real Monarchs, YouTube, 8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 9, 2024
TELEVISION
GOLF
- Folds of Honor Collegiate, GOLF, 7:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
MLB
- Angels at Twins, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
- Cubs at Dodgers, MLBN, 8:30 p.m.
NFL
- Jets at 49ers, ABC/ESPN, 6:15 p.m.
SOCCER
- Guatemala vs. Costa Rica, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Cubs at Dodgers, ESPN+, 8 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Jets at 49ers, ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024
TELEVISION
GOLF
- Folds of Honor Collegiate, GOLF, 7:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
MLB
- Orioles at Red Sox, TBS, 5 p.m.
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 7:30 p.m.
- Cubs at Dodgers, TBS, 8 p.m.
SOCCER
- U.S. vs. New Zealand, TNT, 5 p.m.
WNBA
- Liberty at Wings, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Chihuahuas, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
- Brewers at Giants, ESPN+, 7:45 p.m.
SOCCER
- U.S. vs. New Zealand, Fubo TV/Peacock/Sling TV, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024
TELEVISION
GOLF
- Folds of Honor Collegiate, GOLF, 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m.
- Padres at Mariners, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
RODEO
- New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo, Cowboy, 7 p.m.
- Pendleton Round-Up, Cowboy, 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- USL: Legion vs. Rowdies, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Florida at Georgia Tech, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
- Houston at Texas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
WNBA
- Storm at Sparks, NBA TV, 8 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Chihuahuas, FM-97.5, noon
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, noon
- Rangers at Diamondbacks, ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.
- Royals at Yankees, Prime Video, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024
TELEVISION
FOOTBALL
- Arizona St. at Texas St., ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
- Roy at Box Elder, KJZZ, 7 p.m.
GOLF
- Irish Open, GOLF, 6 a.m.
- Simmons Bank Open, GOLF, 11 a.m.
- Procore Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 8 p.m.
- Athletics at Astros, MLBN, 2 p.m. (JIP)
- Red Sox at Yankees, Fox, 5:15 p.m.
RODEO
- Pendleton Round-Up, Cowboy, 9 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Chihuahuas, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
- Rangers at Mariners, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Bills at Dolphins, Prime Video, 6:15 p.m.
SOCCER
- Arizona at Utah, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
- SUU at Idaho St., ESPN+, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- BYU at San Diego, ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13, 2024
TELEVISION
FOOTBALL
- UNLV vs. Kansas, ESPN, 5 p.m.
- Arizona at Kansas St., Fox, 6 p.m.
- Corner Canyon at Skyridge, KMYU, 7 p.m.
- CFL: Argonauts at Lions, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
GOLF
- Irish Open, GOLF, 1 a.m.
- Solheim Cup, GOLF, 5 a.m.
- Procore Championship, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
- Sanford International, GOLF, 8 p.m.
- Simmons Bank Open, GOLF, 10 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
RODEO
- Pendleton Round-Up, Cowboy, 9 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Duke at Penn St., FS1, 6:30 p.m.
WNBA
- Aces at Fever, ION, 5:30 p.m.
- Sun at Mercury, ION, 8 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Chihuahuas, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Mets at Phillies, ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
- Red Sox at Yankees, Apple TV, 5 p.m.
- Dodgers at Braves, Apple TV, 5:15 p.m.
- Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- Men: Cal Poly at Utah Valley, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
- Men: Lindenwood at Utah Tech, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
- Real Monarchs at Defiance, MLSNEXTPro.com, 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Utah at Loyola Chicago, ESPN+, 5 p.m.
- Utah St. at LMU, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
- SUU at Santa Clara, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024
TELEVISION
FOOTBALL
- Alabama at Wisconsin, Fox, 10 a.m.
- Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU, 10 a.m.
- LSU at South Carolina, ABC, 10 a.m.
- Memphis at Florida St., ESPN, 10 a.m.
- North Texas at Texas Tech, FS1, 10 a.m.
- Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
- UMass at Buffalo, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
- Morehouse vs. Howard, CNBC, 1 p.m.
- Notre Dame at Purdue, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
- Oregon at Oregon St., Fox, 1:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
- Texas A&M at Florida, ABC, 1:30 p.m.
- Appalachian St. at ECU, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
- Troy at Iowa, FS1, 2 p.m.
- Utah at Utah St., CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
- Ole Miss at Wake Forest, KUCW, 4:30 p.m.
- Kennesaw St. at San Jose St., truTV, 5 p.m.
- UTSA at Texas, ESPN, 5 p.m.
- Air Force at Baylor, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
- Colorado at Colorado St., CBS, 5:30 p.m.
- Georgia at Kentucky, ABC, 5:30 p.m.
- Indiana at UCLA, NBC, 5:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
- UCF at TCU, Fox, 5:30 p.m.
- BYU at Wyoming, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
- New Mexico St. at Fresno St., truTV, 8:30 p.m.
- San Diego St. at Cal, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF
- Solheim Cup, GOLF, 5 a.m. (NBC, 1 p.m.)
- Chicago, KUCW, 11 a.m.
- Simmons Bank Open, GOLF, 1 p.m.
- Procore Championship, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
- Sanford International, GOLF, 8 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 6 a.m.
- Go Bowling at The Glen qualifying, USA, 10:30 a.m.
- Mission 200 at the Glen, USA, 1 p.m.
RODEO
- Pendleton Round-Up, Cowboy, 9 p.m.
SOCCER
- Southampton vs. Manchester United, USA, 5:30 a.m.
- Como vs. Bologna, CBSSN, 7 a.m.
- Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, USA, 8 a.m.
- Aston Villa vs. Everton, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
- NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. Angel City, ION, 5:30 p.m.
- NWSL: Wave FC at Royals, ION, 8 p.m.
RADIO
FOOTBALL
- Utah at Utah St., AM-700/AM-1280, 2:30 p.m.
- Weber St. at Lamar, AM-1430, 5 p.m.
- UC Davis at SUU, AM-590, 6 p.m.
- BYU at Wyoming, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 7 p.m.
MINORS
- Bees at Chihuahuas, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Brewers at Diamondbacks, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
- Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Weber St. at Lamar, ESPN+, 5 p.m.
- UC Davis at SUU, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
- NAU at Utah Tech, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
- Real Salt Lake at Dynamo, Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.
- NWSL: Wave FC at Royals, Tubi, 8 p.m.
Email: swatkins@deseretnews.com