Week four provided an ending to an 11-year matchup drought, a 4-0 start for the first time in 13 years, late game-heroics and more.

Here are some interesting results from Week four:

American Fork bounces back from lackluster start

American Fork’s season got off to a rough start with two losses to Corner Canyon and Orem in weeks 1 and 2. However, the Cavemen got back to a 2-2 season record in week four after a close 27-20 win over Riverton on Friday.

American Fork almost took a 10-3 halftime lead but a touchdown pass in the final 10 seconds of the half from Riverton’s Andrew Nielson to Dane Slack tied the game 10-10.

The third quarter belonged to American Fork with David Gaisford finding Will Meine in the end zone. Cavemen’s Lewis Knecht also hit a field goal for a more comfortable 20-10 lead heading into the final period.

However, a 28-yard field goal from Riverton in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter brought the game within a touchdown.

American Fork quickly marched back down field and Gaisford hit Meine again for a 25-yard touchdown which sealed the game for the Cavemen.

Riverton found another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t find a second to take the lead.

Carbon finally gets the best of Union

Union and Carbon has been a lopsided matchup for the last 15 years, with Union winning 11 in a row against Carbon. The last time the Dinos beat the Cougars was a 17-13 victory on September 9, 2011.

Carbon ended its losing streak in dominant fashion as it cruised to a 34-7 win over the Cougars in week four.

“I am super proud of our boys bouncing back after our loss to Ogden,” said Carbon head coach Bradon Rushton. “We came out and ran the ball super well. Our offensive line stepped up and controlled the line of scrimmage which opened up opportunities for us to move the ball and score.”

The Dinos had four different players score with each of Stetson Poulson, Anthony Wilson and Maddux Wilson each scoring rushing touchdowns. Carbon’s Stockton Kennedy also recorded two touchdowns in the win.

However, Union was the first to score with Kylar Hackford scoring at the beginning of the first quarter. After that, Carbon never allowed the Cougars to score again.

“Our defense had an amazing night controlling Union’s offense and getting turnovers and putting us in great field position,” said Rushton.

With the win Carbon advanced to a 3-1 season record.

Last second defense against Olympus clutches first win of the season for West

West came into week 4 still seeking its first win of the season. It opened the season with a road loss against one of Georgia’s top teams in Colquitt County. Things didn’t get any easier for the Panthers when they returned home with losses to California’s Clovis East and American Fork.

The Panthers finally pulled through with a tight win over Olympus on Friday to finally put a win on the board.

Despite the high scoring game, the Titans and the Panthers traded touchdowns throughout the first half to keep the game within one touchdown. West’s quarterback Kamden Lopati threw for five touchdowns with three of them coming in the first half.

Olympus finally started to slightly break away with a 36-yard field goal from Asher Gubler followed up with a touchdown from Jack Evans for a 33-26 lead.

West scored with 5:30 left in the game, but a failed kick kept West in the lead by one point. The Panthers capitalized with a touchdown from Luke Campbell off a 25-yard pass from Lopati.

The Titans had a chance to tie the game as it scored with four seconds left, but West held off Olympus’ two-point attempt to secure the 40-38 win.

“Huge win for our team,” said West head coach Olossaa Solovi. “We’re going through a rough injury bug so it’s been rough but also part of the game. I’m just so proud of how our team stuck together to finish the game.”

A late offensive surge from Syracuse was enough to topple Copper Hills.

Syracuse and Copper Hills faced a stalemate with a 20-20 tie late in the fourth quarter. The Titans had no intention of losing, however, and went on to score two touchdowns in the final four minutes to secure a 34-20 win over the Grizzlies.

Despite being the first to score off a FG, Syracuse was largely on the back foot trying to make up the scoring difference with every Copper Hills touchdown. A Titan touchdown from Ryker Van Komen late in the third quarter tied the game at 20 apiece.

Neither team could find the upper hand to start the fourth quarter, but Syracuse marched down to the Copper Hills one yard line and Hoyt Pula broke through for the late fourth quarter touchdown.

The score would’ve been enough to take the win, but Syracuse wasn’t satisfied. Ledger Wight got past the Grizzlies defense for a 34-yard rushing touchdown and the 34-20 win.

“I was very proud of how our team responded in the second half,” said Syracuse head coach Mitch Tulane. “Copper Hills came out aggressive and shocked us a little bit. At halftime we were able to regroup and recommit to the game play.”

Maple Mountain breaks two droughts in week four

Before Friday night, Maple Mountain had never beat Pleasant Grove and hadn’t gotten to a 4-0 start since the 2012 season. The Golden Eagles broke both droughts with a dominant 30-7 win over the Vikings in week four.

It didn’t take long for Maple Mountain to take a commanding lead with a field goal and a touchdown run from Derek Morehouse in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead.

Morehouse scored again for the Golden Eagles 49-yard touchdown reception from Mason Jensen. Pleasant Grove’s lone touchdown came off an interception from Ryder Huntsman. However, another touchdown pass from Jensen to Brooks Ross with 15 seconds left in the half secured a 24-7 halftime lead.

Maple Mountain completely shut down Pleasant Grove’s offense in the second half, not allowing the Vikings to score. The Golden Eagles were unable to find a touchdown in the second half, but Fernando Banuelos hit two field goals in the half for the 30-7 win. Banuelos had three field goals in the win, including a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

“Our program is comprised of young men who are extremely tough, resilient, and relentless,” said Maple Mountain head coach Kalin Hall. “We have a group of young and talented young men that is starting to attract attention from (power five) schools across the country. But, our collective success comes from the team mindset that we all have to do our part in order to achieve success”