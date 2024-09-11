Highland running back Mason Haertel (0) drives through a tackle by Highland’s Caleb Koelliker (23) and Luke Kearl (14) at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 4. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Ryker Van Komen, Syracuse — Carried the ball 17 times for 200 yards and a touchdown to lead Syracuse to the 34-20 victory over Copper Hills.

Manase Tuatagaloa, Fremont — Dominated in the 61-13 win over Hunter as he completed 19 of 23 passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns.

Kaneal Sweetwyne, Skyridge — Led Skyridge to the 38-10 win over Bingham as he completed 17 of 28 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Meine, American Fork — Hauled in nine passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in leading American Fork to the 27-20 win over River.

Class 5A

Cole Lueders, Bonneville — Led Bonneville to the 32-29 Region 5 win over Woods Cross as he completed 24 of 42 passes for 326 yards and three TDs.

Nasio Otukolo, East — Carried the ball 21 times for 202 yards and four touchdowns as he powered East to the 55-34 win over Alta to open Region 6 play.

Tayden Ka’awa, Orem — Completed 17 of 24 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a score as Orem rolled to the 56-17 victory over West Jordan.

Mason Haertel, Brighton — Racked up 265 rushing yards and two TDs on 21 carries as he led Brighton to the 35-0 homecoming win over Highland to open Region 6 play.

Class 4A

McKay Smith, Spanish Fork — Completed 13 of 21 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns to lead Spanish Fork to the 56-26 region-opening win over Uintah.

Kalvin Floyd, Mountain View — Did a lot of everything for Mountain View in a 41-19 win over Payson. He caught four passes for 128 yards and a 95-yard TD reception to open the scoring for the Bruins. He then also recorded two interceptions and six tackles defensively, and finally he kicked five extra points and handled kickoffs as well.

Ran Sawyer, Dixie — Ran Sawyer ran all over Hurricane in a 41-35 win as he carried the ball 24 times for 300 yards and five touchdowns for the Flyers

Sam Pehrson, Murray — Carried the ball 26 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans rolled past Jordan 42-7 in the Region 10 opener.

Class 3A

Stone Mortensen, Manti — Caught nine passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Templars to the 45-7 victory over Emery.

Anthony Wilson, Carbon — Carried the ball 24 times for 167 yards and one TD to lead the Dinos to the easy 34-7 win over Union.

Griffin Wayman, Richfield — Completed 17 of 20 passes for 335 yards and two TDs as Richfield extended its winning streak to 17 games in the 47-14 victory over Delta.

Class 2A

Nicolas Marble, ALA — Completed 21 of 29 passes for 426 yards and four TDs as he led ALA to the thrilling 42-41 win over Grand.

Texas Wilde, Judge Memorial — Carried the ball 12 times for 149 yards and four TDs to power Judge Memorial to the easy 55-6 victory over Gunnison Valley.

Jaiten Knight, San Juan — Helped San Juan ease past Summit Academy for the 48-6 victory as he completed 15 of 18 passes for 191 yards and two TDs to go along with his 58 rushing yards.

Class 1A

Sadler Barnes, Milford — Caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, kicked four extra points and also recorded two tackles and an interception defensively as Milford rolled past Providence Hall 6-0.

Hayden Gubler, Kanab— Carried the ball 10 times for 87 yards and three touchdowns as Kanab improved to 3-1 this season with the 42-14 victory over Millard.