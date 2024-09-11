Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy takes part in drills before the start of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens by a score of 27-20.

Kyle Van Noy was not happy about last week’s NFL season-opening game, and not just because his Baltimore Ravens lost.

The former BYU star has accused the Kansas City Chiefs training staff of “unprofessional” behavior in their treating of an eye injury he sustained while playing in Kansas City during his “McCoy and Van Noy” podcast Tuesday.

Van Noy’s primary complaint was the lack of urgency in his treatment.

He said he waited in the locker room for an upsettingly long time before the necessary ophthalmologist approached him.

“I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation,” Van Noy said. “When you get hurt, especially something that could be serious like mine was, you’re supposed to rely on the (home) team’s training staff or their doctors. They took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room, which to me is unacceptable. Because then you start thinking, ‘What if I was trying to go back in the game? What if I was really, really hurt?’”

Van Noy exited last week’s contest in the third quarter with what was later diagnosed as a fractured orbital bone.

His timetable for return is still unclear; he did not practice with the Ravens Wednesday.

“My face (was) flat after hitting (Patrick) Mahomes, and then (Nnamdi) Madubuike hit Mahomes at the same time,” Van Noy said. “My head was flat, (and) Mahomes’ body landed on top of my helmet. My helmet skipped under my chin strap and then (Madubuike) happened to lay his whole body weight on top of me, having the top pad of my helmet in my eye smashing the ground. The ground is undefeated, and I ended up suffering that fractured orbital bone in my eye.”

While Van Noy said he didn’t want the Chiefs “to come out and apologize” over the alleged incident, he did say he could see why the NFLPA gave Kansas City’s training staff an F grade for its most recent organization report cards.

“I understand how ... the players have given that training room an F because with my experience I would have probably after that gave them an F, too,” Van Noy said.

Van Noy is currently in his 11th NFL campaign, having won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and racked up 42.5 sacks in his career. The Cougars legend enjoyed a banner year with Baltimore in 2023, posting a personal-best nine sacks and inking a two-year deal to remain with the club.