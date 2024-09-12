The BYU Cougars men’s basketball program has burst onto the national scene since Kevin Young was hired as head coach in April, becoming a real player on the recruiting trail for elite prospects.

You can apparently add another name to the list of top players the Cougars are going after.

On Thursday evening, 247 Sports’ Travis Branham reported that BYU assistant coach Brandon Dunson visited forward Nate Ament, who is ranked by 247 as the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2025, earlier in the day.

Listed by 247 at 6-foot-9 and 185 pounds, Ament hails from Virginia and attends Highland School in Warrenton. He does not yet hold a scholarship offer from BYU, according to 247, but does from many of the nation’s top programs.

Interestingly, Ament does reportedly have some history with BYU, as the previous coaching staff was recruiting him before leaving for Kentucky, according to Rivals’ David Sisk.

Ament is the fourth of 247′s top 10 prospects in the Class of 2025 that the Cougars are known to be pursuing. They are thought to be the leaders for the No. 1 overall prospect, AJ Dybantsa, they are in the hunt for the No. 8 prospect, Caleb Wilson, and they have offered a scholarship to the No. 9 prospect, Brayden Burries.