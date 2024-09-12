Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising and Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders ended up in the middle of a very odd situation on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday evening, a parody X (formerly Twitter) account with the name Wilson F. Ball, CFB Analyst claimed to report that “Per Sources close to Utah Football,” Rising had a laceration on his hand as a result of getting hit last Saturday against Baylor, and the laceration “has grown infected and are showing signs of Tetanus.”

The “report” added that Rising would be expected to miss 6-8 weeks and that “Utah Athletics is preparing a medical redshirt waiver for an 8th season just in case”.

On Thursday morning, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, a very reputable college football reporter, reported that Rising is “unlikely” to play on Saturday against Utah State but that he didn’t break anything and is expected to return next Saturday against Oklahoma State.

By Thursday afternoon, however, the parody post started to spread quickly, and Sanders ended up seeing it and wrote on X, “Praying for @Utah_Football Cam Rising. God bless u, your family & team. You’re a awesome resilient young man. #CoachPrime

About 90 minutes later, Sanders made another post, writing, “I was really bothered by thinking this kid was hurt again. God bless the trolls. They’re pretty good at what they do. Still God bless this young man & I do think he’s awesome for what’s he’s endured.”

One person whose attention that got was Rising’s father Nicko, who replied, “Thank you Coach!! This was very kind of you! Best of luck to the Buffs the rest of the way!!”

As Sanders noted, Rising has indeed had numerous injuries during his collegiate career, which have made it so this season is his seventh in college football.

Although he would be eligible for an eighth next season, he told McMurphy in the summer that such isn’t something he’s interested in.

Sanders has also had several serious health problems over the past few years, including getting two toes amputated in 2021 because of blood clots.