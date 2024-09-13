Timpview offensive coordinator Nick Robins celebrates with wide receiver Kennan Pula (3) after a play during a game against Skyridge held at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Things couldn’t have started much better for Timpview in its 45-0 blowout victory over Springville Friday evening in Provo to begin Region 7 play.

The Thunderbirds took a 14-0 lead just over five minutes into the game and before their offense had set foot on the field.

“The last three weeks have been a really good test for us,” Timpview head coach Donny Atuaia said, “so now that we’re starting region, it was just time for us to just settle down and I think the kids responded…. They did well.”

The Thunderbirds got on the board on a 21 yard pick-6 by junior defensive back Braxton Wilkerson, who finished the night with a pair of interceptions.

“We were debating whether or not to go on offense first, but we put our defense on (the field first) and they were well prepared,” Atuaia said. “That first pick was just off keys of what our coach had them do.”

The Red Devils’ next possession ended with a punt and a similar result as junior wide receiver Kennan Pula returned the kick 83 yards for a touchdown.

Timpview didn’t let up, turning over Springville two more times before the first half ended and setting up the Timpview offense with short fields.

“That’s been the key,” Atuaia said of the Thunderbird defense’s efforts leading to offense. “Even our offensive coaches were saying ‘Defenses win championships,’ and so that’s what we have to lean on this year in a way.”

The second half saw the Timpview offense take the reins, muscling its way down the field on its first possession of the half for a 77-yard touchdown drive that wiped 7:16 off the clock. The Thunderbird offense then followed that possession with a 74-yard touchdown drive the next time it had the ball.

Springville’s best chance to get on the board came in the fourth quarter when it marched its way to the Thunderbird 12 yard line, but a turnover on downs moments later kept the Red Devils scoreless and frustrated.

Springville had not been shut out since last year when Timpview beat the Red Devils 17-0. Prior to that, Springville had not been kept scoreless since 2013 and 2014, both times at the hands of the Thunderbirds, making Timpview the only team to blank Springville in the last 16 seasons.

Friday’s win could be a good sign for the Thunderbirds, as they ultimately won state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2023. To win a state championship it will take a full team effort, but that’s something Timpview showed Friday it is more than capable of producing.

“Both sides of the ball were really, really special this week,”Atuaia said. “They responded. Our leadership with our captains did well.”

Timpview will try to respond well again after its upcoming bye week. Both the Thunderbirds and the Red Devils’ next contests will be against Cedar Valley – another Region 7 foe.

Springville will face the Aviators next week before Timpview welcomes them to Provo the following Friday.