Region 5

Woods Cross 48, Clearfield 7

Woods Cross (2-2) dominated Clearfield (1-3) with a 48-7 victory in Region 5 action. The Wildcats set the tone early with a 34-yard touchdown run by Krew Fornelius just over five minutes into the first quarter and never looked back. Shayden Gerratt had a standout performance, scoring on a 12-yard run and a 90-yard interception return. Liam Benson added a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, while Ricky Sanchez caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Simmons. Clearfield’s lone score came from Jordan Tovey’s 25-yard run early in the third quarter, but the Falcons were unable to mount any further offense.

Northridge 24, Viewmont 13

Northridge (5-0) secured a 24-13 victory over Viewmont (4-1) thanks to a strong performance that included two decisive touchdowns. The Knights responded quickly to an initial 91-yard kickoff return touchdown by Viewmont’s Jordan Jones, with Chase Harris catching a 27-yard pass from Tre Nye in the first quarter. Northridge’s Dontae Dyson extended their lead in the third quarter with a 16-yard reception from Nye. Viewmont’s Titan Longson connected with Kingston Mickens for a 31-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but Makai So’o capped the game with a crucial 28-yard interception return, sealing the win for Northridge with 20 seconds left.

Bountiful 35, Bonneville 19

Bountiful (3-1) extended its winning streak with a 35-19 victory over Bonneville (1-3) in a Region 5 matchup. The Redhawks capitalized on big plays, including a pivotal 80-yard interception return for a touchdown by Winston Robinson with 9:15 left in the fourth quarter. Emerson Geilman contributed significantly, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another. Bonneville managed to cut the deficit to 21-13 at halftime with two touchdowns from Isaac Mansaray, but couldn’t maintain momentum in the second half. Bountiful’s defense stifled the Lakers, especially in the third quarter, shutting them out and paving the way for their team’s third win.

Roy 37, Box Elder 10 (Thursday)

Roy (5-0) dominated Box Elder (2-3) in a Region 5 matchup, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 37-10 victory. Robert Young scored three touchdowns for Roy, including a 16-yard reception with 1:59 left in the game that sealed the win. Young also had a 1-yard run late in the second quarter and a 17-yard run in the fourth. Dru Gardner threw three touchdown passes for the Royals, connecting with Kahekili Eleneke and Ryan Foss as well. Box Elder managed just one touchdown, an 18-yard pass from Carter Buchanan to Maddox Earnest, and a 27-yard field goal by Ethan Barber midway through the third quarter.

Region 6

Olympus 13, Brighton 0

Olympus (2-3) secured its first win of the season with a 13-0 shutout against Brighton (4-1). The Titans took an early lead with a 25-yard field goal by Asher Gubler at 4:52 in the first quarter and extended their lead with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Max Rice to Caden Lloyd in the second quarter. Gubler added the final points with a 39-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. The defense for Olympus held Brighton scoreless throughout the contest, ensuring the shutout.

West 36, Alta 31

West (2-3) held on to defeat Alta (2-3) in a thrilling Region 6 matchup, 36-31. Kamden Lopati was instrumental for the Panthers, throwing four touchdown passes, including a 26-yard strike to Louie Hamilton with 7:06 left in the fourth quarter that proved to be the decisive score. Alta’s Gunner Curtis scored on a 22-yard run with 9:15 remaining to bring the Hawks within five, but West’s defense held firm. Lopati also connected with Chachi Pan for two touchdowns and with Izaiah Holley for another, showcasing a potent passing attack. Despite a strong effort from Tucker Brown, who scored twice on the ground for Alta, the Hawks were unable to complete the comeback.

Highland 35, Skyline 12

Highland (3-2) secured a decisive 35-12 victory over Skyline (1-4) in Region 6 play on Friday night. Manasa Pela led the Rams with three touchdowns, including an 83-yard run in the first quarter and a 17-yard run in the fourth. Highland jumped to a commanding lead with 21 points in the second quarter, highlighted by Pela connecting with Charlie McConkie for a 21-yard touchdown pass and a 43-yard pass to Luke Kearl. Skyline managed to find the end zone in the second half, including a 99-yard fumble recovery by Jay Tupua, but it wasn’t enough to challenge the Rams’ dominant performance.

Region 7

Orem 37, Wasatch 0

Orem (5-0) dominated Wasatch (1-4) with a 37-0 shutout, extending their unbeaten streak. The Tigers set the tone early, with Tayden Ka’awa’s 1-yard touchdown run followed by a 37-yard field goal by Kaue Akana in the first quarter. Ka’awa contributed further with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Abe Palmer late in the second quarter. Orem continued their offensive push in the third quarter, with a 26-yard touchdown run by Feleti Iongi and a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ka’awa to Akana. The final score came on Zach Graver’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Tigers’ defense held Wasatch scoreless throughout the game.

Maple Mountain 35, Cedar Valley 17

Maple Mountain (5-0) scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away for a 35-17 victory over Cedar Valley (2-3) in a Region 7 matchup. Eli Mauga’s electrifying performance, featuring touchdown runs of 37 and 40 yards within a span of just over three minutes, propelled the Golden Eagles. Jag Ioane added an 11-yard touchdown reception from Mason Jensen at the 7:37 mark of the third quarter to cap the scoring. Cedar Valley had taken a brief lead in the second quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cole Christensen to Detmer Murdock, followed by a 25-yard field goal from Brayden Jakins. However, Maple Mountain’s stifling defense shut down the Aviators’ offense in the second half, securing the win.

Timpview 45, Springville 0

Timpview (2-2) delivered a commanding 45-0 victory over Springville (3-2) in a Region 7 matchup. The Thunderbirds set the tone early with an 83-yard punt return by Kennan Pula and a 21-yard interception return by Braxton Wilkerson within the first quarter. Carson Rasmussen contributed significantly with both a 17-yard rushing touchdown and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Dennis Tua’one late in the fourth quarter. Tipa Galea’i and Daniel Beckstead also found the end zone, while Luke Thornock added a 45-yard field goal. The Timpview defense held the Red Devils scoreless throughout the game, showcasing a dominant performance on both ends of the field.

Region 8

Timpanogos 49, Uintah 21

Timpanogos (4-1) surged past Uintah (3-2) with a commanding 49-21 victory on Friday. The Timberwolves raced to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, bolstered by a 37-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Hillstead to Gabriel Graf. Hillstead threw for four touchdowns, including a 30-yard strike to Dash McCann in the third quarter, pushing Timpanogos’ lead to an insurmountable margin. Uintah’s Dace O’Bagy ran for two touchdowns, but it was not enough to keep pace. The Timberwolves’ defense shut out the Utes in the final quarter, sealing their fourth win of the season.

Spanish Fork 42, Mountain View 14

Spanish Fork (4-1) capitalized on explosive plays to overpower Mountain View (3-2) with a 42-14 victory. Spanish Fork’s McKay Smith threw three touchdown passes, including a 59-yard strike to Bronson Kalauli late in the second quarter to build a commanding 28-7 halftime lead. Kaden Vest added two rushing touchdowns, with a highlight being his 74-yard run in the third quarter. Mountain View’s Hyrum Stafford connected with Kalvin Floyd twice, including an 11-yard touchdown in the final moments of the game, but it was not enough to overcome the Dons’ dominant performance.

Salem Hills 37, Payson 27

Salem Hills (3-2) capitalized on a strong first half to secure a 37-27 victory over Payson (1-2) in a Region 8 matchup. Guss Johnson caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jedi Nelson with 2:58 left in the second quarter, extending the SkyHawks’ lead to 17-7. Tate Allred added two more touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 14-yard pass from Nelson, making it 30-7. Payson mounted a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter as Trevyn Wall connected for two touchdowns, but it was too late to overcome Salem Hills’ commanding lead. David Keel capped Payson’s scoring with a 6-yard run at 1:06 remaining, but the SkyHawks fended off the late rally to close out the game.

Region 9

Snow Canyon 21, Cedar City 14

Snow Canyon (2-3) secured a 21-14 victory over Cedar City (2-3) in their opening game of Region 9 play. Snow Canyon’s offense was sparked early by Max Reynolds’ 2-yard touchdown run at the start of the first quarter and capped off a 61-yard pass from Joseph Smith to JT Westbrook in the second quarter. Reynolds struck again with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Smith late in the third quarter to extend the Warriors’ lead. Cedar City attempted a late comeback with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Everett Kelling to Dylan Crowley with just 54 seconds remaining in the game, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit. Snow Canyon’s defense held steady in the final minute to preserve the win.

Crimson Cliffs 28, Desert Hills 17

Crimson Cliffs (3-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a 28-17 victory over Desert Hills (2-2) in a Region 9 showdown. Malakai Alofipo’s 25-yard touchdown reception from Ryder Sherratt at 9:08 in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Mustangs. Crimson Cliffs’ offense was paced by McCord Christiansen, who added a 14-yard scoring run with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter. Desert Hills’ Tytan Mason scored both of the Thunder’s touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 58-yard breakaway. Despite a strong first-half performance from Mason, Desert Hills was unable to generate points in the final quarter.

Hurricane 34, Pine View 27

Hurricane (2-3) held off Pine View (2-3) in a 34-27 Region 9 victory, capitalizing on a strong start and key plays in the second half. Hurricane’s Dylan Gabriel set the tone early with a 17-yard touchdown run, and RJ Allred added two rushing scores, including a 4-yard run with 3:22 left in the third quarter. Pine View’s Levi Shaw connected with Brock Harris for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 5:30 remaining in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Hurricane. CJ Trump caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel at the 7:01 mark of the final quarter to secure the win for the Tigers. A late scores were not enough for the Panthers to mount a comeback.

Region 10

Stansbury 55, Jordan 3

Stansbury (3-2) overwhelmed Jordan with a 55-3 victory in Region 10 play Friday. The Stallions exploded for 21 points in the first quarter, with Tyson Ferry scoring on runs of 3 and 8 yards before Noah Syphus caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Coleman Dearden. Stansbury continued to dominate in the second quarter with Dearden throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Brighton Reutzel and a 67-yard strike to Lael Rhodes. The defensive unit contributed as well with Mason Maxwell’s 48-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Jordan (0-5) managed only a Brady Barney 29-yard field goal early in the game.

Tooele 31, Cottonwood 14

Tooele (2-3) capitalized on a strong offensive performance to secure a 31-14 victory over Cottonwood (0-5). Mavrik Chlarson led the Buffaloes with two touchdown receptions, the first a 4-yarder in the opening quarter and an 11-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Vaughn Gritzmacher contributed significantly with a 19-yard touchdown catch and a 54-yard rushing touchdown. Cottonwood’s highlights included a 44-yard touchdown pass from Malcolm Mundy to Bo Smith late in the second quarter. The Colts managed another score in the fourth quarter when Palmer Johansen punched in a 1-yard run, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Tooele’s steady scoring throughout the game.

Park City 42, Murray 24

Park City (5-0) cruised past Murray (2-3) with a 42-24 Region 10 victory on Friday night. Park City’s Elijah Warner had an explosive game, scoring five touchdowns with runs of 32, 9, 80, 21 and 37 yards, his final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter sealing the game for the Miners. Despite Murray’s second-quarter rally with two touchdowns from Sam Pehrson, the Spartans couldn’t keep pace. Murray added a 10-yard field goal by Dillon Curtis in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. Park City’s balanced attack and Warner’s standout performance kept them undefeated on the season.

Region 11

West Field 27, Logan 14

West Field (1-4) secured their first-ever program victory, defeating Logan (2-3) 27-14. The Longhorns jumped to an early lead with Hinckley Keele’s 4-yard touchdown run just three minutes into the contest and extended their advantage with a 7-yard pass from Keele to Phoenix Sandoval late in the first quarter. Keele continued to shine, connecting with Jaden Fowers on a 21-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. Logan’s Easton Favero connected on a 72-yard pass to Skyler Jenson for its lone first-half score. Logan scored again on a 14-yard run from Kedin Avila in the third quarter, but couldn’t overcome West Field.

Ridgeline 39, Green Canyon 21

Ridgeline (5-0) remained unbeaten with a 39-21 victory over Green Canyon (4-1) in a Region 11 matchup Friday night. Graham Livingston ignited the RiverHawks’ offense with two long touchdown receptions, including a 76-yard strike from Nate Dahle early in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 32-14. Dahle contributed to Ridgeline’s scoring spree with three touchdown passes and a 6-yard rushing score as the third quarter expired. Green Canyon struggled to catch up, highlighted by Payton Wilson’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Cody Edelmayer at the start of the second half. Despite a late 5-yard run by Wilson, the Wolves were unable to overcome Ridgeline’s strong performance.

Sky View 31, Mountain Crest 28

Sky View (3-2) edged out Mountain Crest (3-2) in a close 31-28 victory at home. Liam Guthrie’s 11-yard touchdown reception from Jack Clark with 5:07 left in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner for the Bobcats. Mountain Crest had previously taken the lead in the third quarter with a 33-yard pass from Brayden Larsen to Mikah Clements. However, Sky View regained the lead and maintained it with two more scores despite a late push from Mountain Crest. Brayden Larsen contributed significantly for the Mustangs with a rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Sky View’s fourth-quarter resilience.

Nonregion

Layton 24, West Jordan 17

Layton (4-1) staged a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to defeat West Jordan (1-4) with a final score of 24-17. Trailing 17-3 at the start of the fourth quarter, Layton’s Michael Marriott ignited the rally with touchdowns on runs of 14 yards and 6 yards, the latter coming with 10:13 remaining. Marriott added another score with a 3-yard run at 6:21. Preston DeWitt sealed the victory with a 35-yard field goal earlier in the third quarter. West Jordan had built their lead through a 14-yard run from Scooby Tulau and a 1-yard run by Cody Johnson, but could not hold off the late Layton surge.

North Summit 18, Milford 12

North Summit (5-0) remained unbeaten with an 18-12 win over Milford (4-1) in a nonregion matchup. Jake Smith led the Braves with two rushing touchdowns, including a 15-yard run with 20 seconds left in the first quarter and a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter that put North Summit ahead for good. McKade Nelson scored with an 8-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Milford’s highlights included a 6-yard touchdown pass from Kilo Tsosie to Sadler Barnes in the first quarter and a 1-yard run by Colton Barnes just before halftime.

Corner Canyon 38, Skyridge 28

Corner Canyon (4-1) secured a 38-28 victory over Skyridge (3-2) in a nonregion matchup, highlighted by a dominant second-quarter performance. Skyridge trailed 24-14 at halftime but managed to pull within 10 points in the fourth quarter with two quick touchdowns. Kaneal Sweetwyne’s 4-yard run and Jared Iakopo’s 8-yard scamper closed the gap. However, Mason Brady sealed the game for the Chargers with a 24-yard touchdown run at 3:03 in the fourth quarter. Chryshaun Lee was pivotal for Corner Canyon, catching an 87-yard touchdown pass from Helaman Casuga in the third quarter and compiling two more receiving touchdowns in the first half.

North Sevier 21, Rich 20

North Sevier (1-3) held on for a narrow 21-20 victory over Rich (3-1) in a competitive nonregion matchup. The Wolves’ defense stood firm in the final minute as Rich attempted a late comeback with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Carter Hoffman to Drake Weston, narrowing the deficit to one point with just 1:09 left in the fourth quarter. Earlier, Hudson Parry powered Rich’s offense, scoring on runs of 10 and 12 yards. North Sevier’s balanced attack and crucial fourth-quarter touchdown proved decisive in clinching their first win of the season.

Canyon View 40, Union 32

Canyon View (3-2) edged past Union (1-4) with a 40-32 victory in a nonregion matchup on Friday night. Canyon View’s Ryder Miller led the Falcons with three rushing touchdowns, including a pivotal 3-yard run with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter, solidifying the win. Union’s Dylan Murphy-Watahomigie shined as he scored all four of the Cougars’ touchdowns, with a notable 53-yard run to close the gap to one possession in the late stages of the game. Trenton Ludlow also contributed significantly for Canyon View, catching a 27-yard pass from Miller just before halftime and a 55-yard pass from Deegan Davies in the third quarter. Despite their efforts, Union’s late 14-point surge in the final quarter wasn’t enough to overcome the Falcons.

Riverton 21, Pleasant Grove 7

Riverton (2-3) emerged victorious with a 21-7 win over Pleasant Grove (1-4) thanks to a strong third quarter. Caleb Christian’s 18-yard run put the Silverwolves on the board with 10:45 remaining in the second quarter. Dane Slack dominated the second half with two touchdown receptions from Andrew Nielson, one a 58-yard catch at 8:47 in the third and another a 48-yard catch at 3:26 in the same quarter. Pleasant Grove had a late answer when Spencer Hafoka returned a blocked kick for a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. Riverton’s defense held firm throughout, ensuring the victory.

Duchesne 10, Enterprise 6

Duchesne (2-3) edged out Enterprise (1-3) in a defensive nonregion matchup, securing a 10-6 victory on the road. Duchesne’s Nashden Goodliffe opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. Enterprise finally narrowed the gap with a 15-yard touchdown run from Ryker Phillips late in the third quarter, but the Wolves failed to capitalize further. Tanner Stansfield put the game out of reach for the Wolves with a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, sealing the Eagles’ win. Both defenses held their ground for the majority of the game, limiting offensive opportunities.

Ogden 42, Preston, Idaho 26

Ogden (4-0) surged to a commanding 42-26 victory over Preston, Idaho, powered by a balanced offensive assault and solid defensive plays. The Tigers jumped to an early lead with Vinnie Apadaca’s 1-yard plunge and Blake Weston’s 43-yard interception return for touchdowns in the first quarter. Ogden didn’t let up in the third quarter, with Keen Crowther’s impressive 67-yard run, Kale Flint’s second rushing touchdown, and Gavin Shreve’s 53-yard kick return sealing the win. Preston, Idaho managed to score all 26 points in the final two quarters but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit. The Tigers’ defense played a pivotal role, particularly with Weston’s key interception return.

Provo 37, Juab 0

Provo (1-2) blanked Juab (2-2) with a commanding 37-0 victory on Friday night, ending the Wasps’ 53-game scoring streak that began in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Oliver MacKay powered the Bulldogs with four touchdowns, including a 5-yard run in the first quarter and runs of 4 and 23 yards in the third. Mason Gregory added to Provo’s tally with a 30-yard touchdown reception from Gehrig Orchard just before halftime. Dieter Lang capped off the scoring with a 32-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Juab struggled to generate any offensive momentum against a stifling Provo defense.

Beaver 28, Millard 7

Beaver (5-0) continued its unbeaten streak with a commanding 28-7 victory over Millard (1-4) in nonregion action Friday night. Beaver’s Davin Orton opened the scoring with a pair of 12-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter. Millard’s Kaden Turner also scored in the second quarter with a 12-yard run for a 14-7 Beaver lead. Beaver then extended its lead with a 10-yard run by Bodie Wheatley just before halftime and the Beaver defense forced a safety, making it 21-7. Deegan Blackner added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Beaver.

San Juan 53, Judge Memorial 7

San Juan (4-1) routed Judge Memorial (1-4) with a commanding 53-7 win on Friday night. The Broncos surged to an early lead, scoring 27 points in the first quarter. Jaiten Knight led the passing assault, connecting with Owen Adams for a 12-yard touchdown and tallying four more TD passes in the second quarter. The Bulldogs’ lone score came on a 3-yard run by Texas Wilde in the first quarter. After a dominant first half, San Juan coasted through the second half, emphasizing their defensive strength by shutting out Judge Memorial for four consecutive quarters.

Morgan 63, Kearns 0

Morgan (5-0) dominated Kearns (0-5) in a decisive 63-0 nonregion victory. The Trojans set the tone early with Jack Despain’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown just 10:41 into the first quarter. Morgan’s offense scarcely let up as Beck Sheffield found Lincoln Gilson for a 37-yard touchdown pass at 11:53 in the second quarter and later scored on a 15-yard run. The Trojans’ defensive unit held Kearns scoreless throughout the game, marking a formidable display. George Thurston capped off the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run at 7:40 in the fourth quarter.

Davis 44, Taylorsville 7

Davis (4-1) cruised to a 44-7 victory over Taylorsville (2-3) in a dominant nonregion matchup. Tradon Bessinger fueled the Darts’ offense, throwing five touchdown passes, including three to Bode Sparrow who caught scoring passes of 47, 18, and 16 yards. Davis jumped to an early lead with 14 points in the first quarter and extended their advantage with 28 points in the second quarter. Cole Kramer scored Taylorsville’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter, while the Darts’ defense stymied the Warriors, allowing just 7 points.

Valor Christian, Colo. 30, East 14

Valor Christian, CO pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a 30-14 victory over East (3-2) in nonregion play. After a scoreless first quarter, Valor Christian took control with 16 points in the second, ensuring a 16-7 lead at halftime. East tried to mount a comeback with Nasio Otukolo’s 11-yard touchdown run with 6:44 left in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to 16-14. However, Valor Christian sealed the win with two touchdowns in the final quarter. The Leopards’ effort fell short as they struggled to contain Valor Christian’s offense in the final moments.

Emery 49, Carbon 17

Emery (4-1) dominated Carbon (3-2) with a decisive 49-17 victory. Ty Yost was the standout performer for the Spartans, scoring three touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return at the start of the third quarter. Emery exploded for 21 points in both the second and third quarters, with Jaxon Johnson adding a 1-yard rushing touchdown and connecting with Gavin Bernard for a 2-yard score. Carbon managed to put up 17 points, highlighted by Caleb Sorenson’s 22-yard touchdown catch from Stockton Kennedy in the first quarter and Luke Brady’s 47-yard touchdown reception with three seconds left in the game. Emery’s special teams shined, with Yost also returning a 94-yard kickoff for a touchdown later in the third quarter.

South Summit 43, Grand 14

South Summit (4-0) continued their unbeaten streak with a commanding 43-14 victory over Grand (1-3) in a nonregion game on Friday night. The Wildcats set the tone early, with Karston McMullin scoring on a 15-yard run at the 7:50 mark in the first quarter. Bryce Pulver followed up with a 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, pushing their lead to 20-0 by halftime. Pulver added a second touchdown with a 17-yard run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 26-0. Grand’s Austin Paris broke the scoring drought for the Red Devils with a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter. However, it was too little, too late, as South Summit’s consistent scoring and stout defense kept Grand at bay throughout the game.

Fremont 48, Cyprus 13

Fremont (3-2) cruised to a 48-13 victory over Cyprus (0-5) in a nonregion matchup. The Silverwolves took control early, scoring 13 points in the first quarter, highlighted by Slade Parker’s 11-yard touchdown pass from Manase Tuatagaloa. Fremont then exploded for 28 points in the second quarter, including a 92-yard kickoff return by Owen Simkins and a 36-yard touchdown pass to Cade Hadley from Tuatagaloa. Cyprus managed two touchdowns, one in the second quarter on a 22-yard pass from Kayson Mayo and another in the fourth on a 19-yard pass to Aiden Perea, but it wasn’t enough to match Fremont’s offensive onslaught. Cade Hadley closed the scoring for Fremont with a 9-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

South Sevier 77, Providence Hall 0

South Sevier (3-2) set a new school record for points in a game with a 77-0 rout over Providence Hall (0-5). The Rams dominated from the outset, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and adding 35 more in the second. Chase Spackman led the scoring frenzy with three touchdown runs, including a 43-yard dash late in the first quarter. South Sevier’s defense also shined, highlighted by Masen Healey’s 15-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime. Kanyon Okerlund contributed to the offensive outburst with both a rushing touchdown and a touchdown pass. The win eclipses South Sevier’s previous record of 65 points set against Judge Memorial in 2022.

American Leadership 21, Ben Lomond 14

American Leadership (3-2) edged out Ben Lomond 21-14 with a late 10-yard touchdown run by Nicolas Marble in the final two minutes. The home team bounced back after trailing 7-6 in the first quarter, with Kannon Huntsman scoring on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to take a 14-7 lead. However, Ben Lomond (0-5) tied the game in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run by Jaxon Espinoza. Marble’s decisive run sealed the game for the Eagles, who utilized their ground attack effectively in the final minutes.

Manti 40, Juan Diego 30

Manti (3-1) outlasted Juan Diego (2-2) in a high-scoring affair, securing a 40-30 victory on Friday night. Manti’s Stone Mortensen had a standout performance with two touchdown catches, including a 29-yard grab from Maison Starkweather with 3:56 left in the third quarter. Juan Diego staged a late comeback in the fourth quarter with a 33-yard run by Antonio Archuleta and a 42-yard field goal by Bryson Newport, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit. The Templars built a commanding lead in the first half, highlighted by Ty Pringle’s kickoff return touchdown and two rushing scores from Tala Taulapapa. The Soaring Eagle’s efforts, including a 58-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Mezenen to Garang Deng, fell short as Manti’s early dominance proved decisive.

Copper Hills 28, Hunter 8

Copper Hills (3-2) cruised to a 28-8 victory over Hunter (1-4) in nonregion play Friday night. The Grizzlies opened the scoring with Logan Batt’s 10-yard touchdown pass from Maverick Bowles at 6:51 of the first quarter. Jaelyn Fields added a 9-yard rushing touchdown with 4:59 left in the second quarter, pushing Copper Hills to a 14-0 halftime lead. Despite a brief third-quarter response from Hunter, with Saiosi Kolomatangi’s 4-yard touchdown run, Copper Hills sealed the game with two more touchdowns in the final quarter, including another pass from Bowles to Batt and a 14-yard strike to Noah Haroldsen.

Delta 40, Summit Academy 15

Delta (2-3) dominated from start to finish in a lopsided 40-15 victory over Summit Academy (1-4). The Rabbits jumped out early with a 58-yard touchdown connection from Hunt Robinson to Connor Pruitt at 5:53 of the first quarter. Jett Rawlinson’s 6-yard run midway through the third quarter extended Delta’s lead to 26-0. Despite a late push with two fourth-quarter scores from Summit Academy, including a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cash Whitman to Beau Edmunds, the game was already out of reach. Ty Stefanoff added two short touchdown runs for Delta as they cruised to a comfortable win.

Syracuse 9, Bingham 7

Syracuse (3-2) edged Bingham (1-4) in a defensive showdown, securing a 9-7 victory. All nine points for the Titans came from field goals by Easton Choate, who connected from 42, 27, and 20 yards. Bingham’s lone score came in the fourth quarter when Lincoln Tahi ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 7:39 left. Despite the late rally, the Miners fell short as Syracuse’s defense held firm.

Farmington 17, Mountain Ridge 3

Farmington (1-4) secured a 17-3 win over Mountain Ridge (2-3) thanks to a strong fourth-quarter performance. Lucas Peterson’s 67-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining sealed the victory for the Phoenix. Peterson also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Will Peterson in the second quarter. Mountain Ridge’s only score came from a 22-yard field goal by Kadin Humeniuk as time expired in the first half. Jaxon Beynon added a 32-yard field goal for Farmington in the fourth quarter to extend the lead.

Grantsville 52, North Sanpete 14

Grantsville (4-1) dominated North Sanpete (2-3) with a comprehensive 52-14 victory on Friday. The Cowboys set the tone early, racing to a 21-point lead in the first quarter, highlighted by Jayden Atkinson’s 30-yard touchdown run. North Sanpete’s only glimmer of hope came in the second quarter with Preston Madsen’s 2-yard run closing the gap to 21-7, but Grantsville responded swiftly and built an insurmountable lead by halftime with a 19-yard field goal from Brent Knickerbocker. Dallan Van Vliet had standout performances both running and passing, including a 40-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Kolter Dong capped the scoring with an 8:44 fourth-quarter 5-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Warren.

Parowan 39, Gunnison Valley 7

Parowan (2-3) dominated from start to finish in a 39-7 rout over Gunnison Valley on Friday evening in nonregion action. Hunter Bettridge led the Rams with three touchdowns, including an 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter and a 16-yard pass to Joshua Waller in the third quarter. Waller added two more scores, hauling in 9-yard and 35-yard touchdown passes from Bettridge in the first and second quarters, respectively. Tyrel Vest also contributed with a 24-yard return of a blocked kick for a touchdown and a 2-yard rushing score. Gunnison Valley (0-4) avoided the shutout with a late fourth-quarter score.

Bear River 27, Burley, Idaho 22

Bear River (1-4) capitalized on two fourth-quarter touchdowns to edge Burley (1-2) in a nonregion contest, 27-22. Reggie Hess was instrumental for the Bears, scoring on a 72-yard run with 2:57 left and a 95-yard kickoff return early in the fourth. Despite a late push from Burley, Bear River’s defense held firm in the final minutes. Stone Higley added significant contributions with two field goals, including a 40-yarder just before halftime. Hess also notched a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, bringing his total to three TDs for the night.

Weber 28, Granger 19

Weber (4-1) surged to a 28-19 victory over Granger (1-4) in a nonregion clash, bolstered by Dyson Parker’s dominant running performance. Parker scored three rushing touchdowns, including a pivotal 33-yard sprint late in the third quarter, that helped Weber maintain a comfortable lead. Granger’s La’auli Figiel kept the Lancers competitive with a 99-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, adding to his 5-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Despite Figiel’s efforts, Granger could not close the gap. Weber’s defense held firm in the final minutes to secure the win.

Lehi 31, Herriman 7

Lehi (4-0) maintained their undefeated record with a comprehensive 31-7 victory over Herriman (1-4) in nonregion action on Friday night. Devaughn Eka led the way for the Pioneers with two explosive touchdown runs, including a 48-yard dash early in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Jett Niu added a 4-yard touchdown run and connected with Mays Madsen for a 2-yard touchdown pass. Herriman’s lone score came late in the fourth quarter, when Bryce Benson found Lamoni Matua for a 17-yard touchdown pass. Lehi dominated from the start, building a 10-0 lead by halftime and continuing their offensive control in the second half.

Richfield 41, Kanab 27

Richfield (5-0) surged to a commanding 41-27 victory over Kanab (3-2) on Friday, powered by standout performances from Slate Reitz and Griffin Wayman. Reitz opened the scoring with a 22-yard run in the first quarter and added a 71-yard run late in the second to give the Wildcats a 28-14 halftime lead. Wayman contributed significantly with a 20-yard touchdown reception and a third-quarter 1-yard run. Despite a late 52-yard touchdown run by Hayden Gubler, Kanab couldn’t close the gap. Richfield’s balanced offense and timely scores sealed the win, maintaining their unbeaten record.

Liberty, Nev. 16, American Fork 15

Nevada’s Liberty edged out American Fork 16-15 with a late touchdown run in the fourth quarter, overcoming a second-half deficit. Will Meine played a key role for the Cavemen (2-3), hauling in a 9-yard pass from David Gaisford in the first quarter, and catching another 37-yard touchdown pass from Gaisford with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, pushing American Fork ahead 15-9. However, the Cavemen couldn’t hold on for the win as Liberty ran for a 19-yard touchdown as time expired to secure the win.

Downey, Calif. 21, Westlake 0

California’s Downey shut out Westlake (1-4) in a dominating 21-0 victory on Friday night. Downey’s defense held strong throughout, keeping Westlake scoreless for four quarters. After a scoreless first quarter, Downey found the end zone in the second quarter and added to their lead with touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.

1A 8-player

St. Joseph 77, Utah Military Hillfield 18

St. Joseph (3-1) dominated Utah Military Hillfield (0-2) 87-18 in a nonregion matchup, capitalizing on a strong first quarter where they scored 42 points. Jacob Scehnet led the Jayhawks with multiple big plays, including a 58-yard run late in the fourth quarter and a 37-yard interception return early in the first quarter. Gunner Windsor played a pivotal role, connecting with Kelson Huss for a 65-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and adding a 10-yard rushing touchdown just before halftime. Declan Yarosik contributed significantly as well, with a 30-yard interception return in the first quarter and a 20-yard touchdown reception in the second. The Thunderbirds managed 18 points, all coming in the first and fourth quarters, but were unable to keep pace with St. Joseph’s high-powered offense.