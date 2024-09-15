Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024
TELEVISION
BOWLING
- PBA Elite League quarterfinals, FS1, 3 p.m.
GOLF
- Solheim Cup, GOLF, 6:45 a.m. (NBC, 10 a.m.)
- Irish Open, GOLF, 10 a.m.
- Chicago, KUCW, 11 a.m.
- Simmons Bank Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.
- Procore Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.
- Sanford International, GOLF, 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
- America’s Day at the Races, FS1, noon
LACROSSE
- PLL: Utah Archers vs. Whipsnakes, ABC, 1 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
- Dodgers at Braves, ESPN, 5 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ESPN, 5 a.m.
- Go Bowling at The Glen, USA, 1 p.m.
- Music City Grand Prix, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
NFL
- Raiders at Ravens, CBS, 11 a.m.
- Saints at Cowboys, Fox, 11 a.m.
- Bengals at Chiefs, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
- Bears at Texans, NBC, 6:15 p.m.
RODEO
- New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo, Cowboy, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
- Tottenham vs. Arsenal, USA, 7 a.m.
- Wolves vs. Newcastle, USA, 9:30 a.m.
- NWSL: Spirit vs. Dash, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
- Sounders vs. Sporting KC, FS1, 5:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Creighton at Louisville, ESPN, 11 a.m.
- Texas at Stanford, ESPN, 1 p.m.
WNBA
- Wings at Fever, NBA TV, 1 p.m.
- Sun at Aces, CBSSN, 4 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Chihuahuas, AM-1280, noon
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Reds at Twins, Roku, 11 a.m.
- Red Sox at Yankees, ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.
- Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, noon
FOOTBALL
- Bears at Texans, Peacock, 6:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
- PLL: Utah Archers vs. Whipsnakes, ESPN+, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
- Idaho St. at Utah, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
- Utah Tech at Idaho, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
- Utah Valley at Gonzaga, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
- Utah St. at Weber St., ESPN+, 4 p.m.
- Women U-20: U.S. vs. Germany, Fubo TV, 5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16, 2024
TELEVISION
BOWLING
- PBA Elite League semifinals, FS1, 5 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
NFL
- Falcons at Eagles, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.
SOCCER
- Birmingham vs. Wrexham, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
- NWSL: Reign vs. Gotham FC, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Twins at Guardians, ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- Men: Lindenwood at Utah Valley, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
- Men: Cal Poly at Utah Tech, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024
TELEVISION
BOWLING
- Elias Cup, FS1, 5 p.m.
CURLING
- Women: U.S. vs. Canada, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
MLB
- Phillies at Brewers, TBS, 5:30 p.m.
- Astros at Padres, truTV, 7:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- Sporting CP vs. Lille, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Florida at Florida St., ESPN, 5 p.m.
WNBA
- Liberty at Mystics, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
- Mercury at Sparks, CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Oklahoma City at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Oklahoma City at Bees, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Weber St. at Utah Valley, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
- NAU at SUU, ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024
TELEVISION
CURLING
- Men: U.S. vs. Canada, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, noon, 5:30 p.m.
- Yankees at Mariners, MLBN, 9:30 p.m. (JIP)
SOCCER
- Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
- Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC, FS1, 6:15 p.m.
- Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Louisville at Kentucky, ESPN, 5 p.m.
- Texas at Baylor, ESPN, 7 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Oklahoma City at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Oklahoma City at Bees, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
- Yankees at Mariners, ESPN+/Prime Video, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Utah St. at BYU, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024
TELEVISION
FOOTBALL
- South Alabama at App. St., ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
- Edward Waters at Benedict, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
- Mountain Crest at West Field, KJZZ, 7 p.m.
GOLF
- BMW PGA Championship, GOLF, 5 a.m.
- Queen City Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m.
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 2 p.m.
- Phillies at Mets, Fox, 5:15 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- UNOH 200, FS1, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
- Atletico Madrid vs. Leipzig, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
- South Carolina at Georgia, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
- Women: Gotham FC vs. Monterrey, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Oklahoma City at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Dodgers at Marlins, ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
- Oklahoma City at Bees, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Patriots at Jets, Prime Video, 6:15 p.m.
SOCCER
- Sacramento St. at SUU, ESPN+, 1 p.m.
- Washington St. at Utah St., MWN, 4 p.m.
- Men: UC Santa Barbara at Utah Valley, ESPN+, 5 p.m.
- BYU at TCU, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
- Weber St. at Utah Valley, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20, 2024
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Nationals at Cubs, MLBN, noon
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 6 p.m., 9 p.m.
- Oklahoma City at Bees, KMYU, 6:30 p.m.
BOXING
- Munguia vs. Bazinyan, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Stanford at Syracuse, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
- Carrolton (Ga.) at Parker (Ala.), ESPN2, 6 p.m.
- Illinois at Nebraska, Fox, 6 p.m.
- Grantsville at Ben Lomond, KJZZ, 7 p.m.
- San Jose St. at Washington St., KUCW, 8 p.m.
GOLF
- BMW PGA Championship, GOLF, 5 a.m.
- Queen City Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m.
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
- Pure Insurance Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
- America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 6 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying, USA, 2 p.m.
- Food City 300, KUCW, 5:30 p.m. (Qualifying, USA, noon)
RADIO
MINORS
- Oklahoma City at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Tigers at Orioles, Apple TV, 5 p.m.
- Phillies at Mets, Apple TV, 5:15 p.m.
- Oklahoma City at Bees, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
- Yankees at Athletics, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- Utah Tech at Portland St., ESPN+, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- BYU at Weber St., ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Pirates at Reds, MLBN, 11 a.m.
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Oklahoma City at Bees, KMYU, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Florida at Mississippi St., ESPN, 10 a.m.
- Houston at Cincinnati, FS1, 10 a.m.
- Kansas at West Virginia, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
- Marshall at Ohio St., Fox, 10 a.m.
- North Carolina St. at Clemson, ABC, 10 a.m.
- Rice at Army, CBSSN, 10 a.m.
- Tulane at La.-Lafayette, ESPNU, 10 a.m.
- Clark Atlanta at Bethune-Cookman, KMYU, 1 p.m.
- Arizona St. at Texas Tech, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
- Memphis at Navy, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.
- Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, ABC, 1:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
- USC at Michigan, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
- Duke at MTSU, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
- Utah at Oklahoma St., Fox, 2 p.m.
- TCU at SMU, KUCW, 3 p.m.
- UTEP at Colorado St., truTV, 3 p.m.
- FAU at UConn, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
- Northwestern at Washington, FS1, 5 p.m.
- Teams TBA, ESPN, 5 p.m.
- Teams TBA, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
- Akron at South Carolina, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
- Iowa at Minnesota, NBC, 5:30 p.m.
- Tennessee at Oklahoma, ABC, 5:30 p.m.
- Baylor at Colorado, Fox, 6 p.m.
- Fresno St. at New Mexico, truTV, 6:30 p.m.
- Purdue at Oregon St., KUCW, 6:30 p.m.
- Portland St. at Boise St., FS1, 7:45 p.m.
- Kansas St. at BYU, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF
- BMW PGA Championship, GOLF, 5 a.m.
- LIV Team Championship, KUCW, 10 a.m.
- Queen City Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m.
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
- Pure Insurance Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Singapore Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
- Bass Pro Shops Night Race, USA, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough, CBSSN, 5:30 a.m.
- West Ham vs. Chelsea, USA, 5:30 a.m.
- Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, USA, 8 a.m.
- Luton Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, CBSSN, 8 a.m.
- Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
- NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. Courage, ION, 5:30 p.m.
- NWSL: Red Stars vs. Wave FC, ION, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Kentucky at Stanford, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
RADIO
FOOTBALL
- Utah St. at Temple, AM-1280/FM-97.5, noon
- Utah at Oklahoma St., AM-700, 2 p.m.
- SUU at Idaho St., AM-590, 4 p.m.
- Weber St. at Northwestern St., AM-1430, 5 p.m.
- Kansas St. at BYU, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 8:30 p.m.
MINORS
- Oklahoma City at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
BASEBALL
- Braves at Marlins, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
- Oklahoma City at Bees, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Utah St. at Temple, ESPN+, noon
- SUU at Idaho St., ESPN+, 4 p.m.
- Weber St. at Northwestern St., ESPN+, 5 p.m.
- Utah Tech at UC Davis, ESPN+, 8 p.m.
SOCCER
- Men: Utah Tech at UC Irvine, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
- Timbers at Real Salt Lake, Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- SUU at Arizona, ESPN+, 1 p.m.
- Utah Tech at NAU, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
- Utah St. at Weber St., ESPN+, 6 p.m.
- Utah Valley at BYU, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Email: swatkins@deseretnews.com