By Steven Watkins

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024

TELEVISION

BOWLING

  • PBA Elite League quarterfinals, FS1, 3 p.m.

GOLF

  • Solheim Cup, GOLF, 6:45 a.m. (NBC, 10 a.m.)
  • Irish Open, GOLF, 10 a.m.
  • Chicago, KUCW, 11 a.m.
  • Simmons Bank Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.
  • Procore Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.
  • Sanford International, GOLF, 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • America’s Day at the Races, FS1, noon

LACROSSE

  • PLL: Utah Archers vs. Whipsnakes, ABC, 1 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
  • Dodgers at Braves, ESPN, 5 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ESPN, 5 a.m.
  • Go Bowling at The Glen, USA, 1 p.m.
  • Music City Grand Prix, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

NFL

  • Raiders at Ravens, CBS, 11 a.m.
  • Saints at Cowboys, Fox, 11 a.m.
  • Bengals at Chiefs, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
  • Bears at Texans, NBC, 6:15 p.m.

RODEO

  • New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo, Cowboy, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Tottenham vs. Arsenal, USA, 7 a.m.
  • Wolves vs. Newcastle, USA, 9:30 a.m.
  • NWSL: Spirit vs. Dash, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
  • Sounders vs. Sporting KC, FS1, 5:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Creighton at Louisville, ESPN, 11 a.m.
  • Texas at Stanford, ESPN, 1 p.m.

WNBA

  • Wings at Fever, NBA TV, 1 p.m.
  • Sun at Aces, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Chihuahuas, AM-1280, noon

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Reds at Twins, Roku, 11 a.m.
  • Red Sox at Yankees, ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.
  • Bees at Chihuahuas, MiLB.TV, noon

FOOTBALL

  • Bears at Texans, Peacock, 6:15 p.m.

LACROSSE

  • PLL: Utah Archers vs. Whipsnakes, ESPN+, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Idaho St. at Utah, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
  • Utah Tech at Idaho, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
  • Utah Valley at Gonzaga, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
  • Utah St. at Weber St., ESPN+, 4 p.m.
  • Women U-20: U.S. vs. Germany, Fubo TV, 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16, 2024

TELEVISION

BOWLING

  • PBA Elite League semifinals, FS1, 5 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

NFL

  • Falcons at Eagles, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Birmingham vs. Wrexham, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
  • NWSL: Reign vs. Gotham FC, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Twins at Guardians, ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Men: Lindenwood at Utah Valley, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
  • Men: Cal Poly at Utah Tech, ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024

TELEVISION

BOWLING

  • Elias Cup, FS1, 5 p.m.

CURLING

  • Women: U.S. vs. Canada, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

MLB

  • Phillies at Brewers, TBS, 5:30 p.m.
  • Astros at Padres, truTV, 7:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Sporting CP vs. Lille, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Florida at Florida St., ESPN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

  • Liberty at Mystics, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
  • Mercury at Sparks, CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Oklahoma City at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Oklahoma City at Bees, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Weber St. at Utah Valley, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
  • NAU at SUU, ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024

TELEVISION

CURLING

  • Men: U.S. vs. Canada, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, noon, 5:30 p.m.
  • Yankees at Mariners, MLBN, 9:30 p.m. (JIP)

SOCCER

  • Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
  • Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC, FS1, 6:15 p.m.
  • Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Louisville at Kentucky, ESPN, 5 p.m.
  • Texas at Baylor, ESPN, 7 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Oklahoma City at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Oklahoma City at Bees, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
  • Yankees at Mariners, ESPN+/Prime Video, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Utah St. at BYU, ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

TELEVISION

FOOTBALL

  • South Alabama at App. St., ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
  • Edward Waters at Benedict, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
  • Mountain Crest at West Field, KJZZ, 7 p.m.

GOLF

  • BMW PGA Championship, GOLF, 5 a.m.
  • Queen City Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m.
  • Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 2 p.m.
  • Phillies at Mets, Fox, 5:15 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • UNOH 200, FS1, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Atletico Madrid vs. Leipzig, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
  • South Carolina at Georgia, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
  • Women: Gotham FC vs. Monterrey, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Oklahoma City at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Dodgers at Marlins, ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
  • Oklahoma City at Bees, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Patriots at Jets, Prime Video, 6:15 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Sacramento St. at SUU, ESPN+, 1 p.m.
  • Washington St. at Utah St., MWN, 4 p.m.
  • Men: UC Santa Barbara at Utah Valley, ESPN+, 5 p.m.
  • BYU at TCU, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
  • Weber St. at Utah Valley, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20, 2024

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Nationals at Cubs, MLBN, noon
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 6 p.m., 9 p.m.
  • Oklahoma City at Bees, KMYU, 6:30 p.m.

BOXING

  • Munguia vs. Bazinyan, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Stanford at Syracuse, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
  • Carrolton (Ga.) at Parker (Ala.), ESPN2, 6 p.m.
  • Illinois at Nebraska, Fox, 6 p.m.
  • Grantsville at Ben Lomond, KJZZ, 7 p.m.
  • San Jose St. at Washington St., KUCW, 8 p.m.

GOLF

  • BMW PGA Championship, GOLF, 5 a.m.
  • Queen City Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m.
  • Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
  • Pure Insurance Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 6 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying, USA, 2 p.m.
  • Food City 300, KUCW, 5:30 p.m. (Qualifying, USA, noon)

RADIO

MINORS

  • Oklahoma City at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Tigers at Orioles, Apple TV, 5 p.m.
  • Phillies at Mets, Apple TV, 5:15 p.m.
  • Oklahoma City at Bees, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
  • Yankees at Athletics, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Utah Tech at Portland St., ESPN+, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • BYU at Weber St., ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Pirates at Reds, MLBN, 11 a.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
  • Oklahoma City at Bees, KMYU, 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Florida at Mississippi St., ESPN, 10 a.m.
  • Houston at Cincinnati, FS1, 10 a.m.
  • Kansas at West Virginia, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
  • Marshall at Ohio St., Fox, 10 a.m.
  • North Carolina St. at Clemson, ABC, 10 a.m.
  • Rice at Army, CBSSN, 10 a.m.
  • Tulane at La.-Lafayette, ESPNU, 10 a.m.
  • Clark Atlanta at Bethune-Cookman, KMYU, 1 p.m.
  • Arizona St. at Texas Tech, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
  • Memphis at Navy, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.
  • Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, ABC, 1:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
  • USC at Michigan, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
  • Duke at MTSU, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
  • Utah at Oklahoma St., Fox, 2 p.m.
  • TCU at SMU, KUCW, 3 p.m.
  • UTEP at Colorado St., truTV, 3 p.m.
  • FAU at UConn, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
  • Northwestern at Washington, FS1, 5 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, ESPN, 5 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
  • Akron at South Carolina, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
  • Iowa at Minnesota, NBC, 5:30 p.m.
  • Tennessee at Oklahoma, ABC, 5:30 p.m.
  • Baylor at Colorado, Fox, 6 p.m.
  • Fresno St. at New Mexico, truTV, 6:30 p.m.
  • Purdue at Oregon St., KUCW, 6:30 p.m.
  • Portland St. at Boise St., FS1, 7:45 p.m.
  • Kansas St. at BYU, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

  • BMW PGA Championship, GOLF, 5 a.m.
  • LIV Team Championship, KUCW, 10 a.m.
  • Queen City Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m.
  • Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
  • Pure Insurance Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Singapore Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
  • Bass Pro Shops Night Race, USA, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough, CBSSN, 5:30 a.m.
  • West Ham vs. Chelsea, USA, 5:30 a.m.
  • Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, USA, 8 a.m.
  • Luton Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, CBSSN, 8 a.m.
  • Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
  • NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. Courage, ION, 5:30 p.m.
  • NWSL: Red Stars vs. Wave FC, ION, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Kentucky at Stanford, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

RADIO

FOOTBALL

  • Utah St. at Temple, AM-1280/FM-97.5, noon
  • Utah at Oklahoma St., AM-700, 2 p.m.
  • SUU at Idaho St., AM-590, 4 p.m.
  • Weber St. at Northwestern St., AM-1430, 5 p.m.
  • Kansas St. at BYU, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 8:30 p.m.

MINORS

  • Oklahoma City at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Braves at Marlins, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
  • Oklahoma City at Bees, MiLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL

  • Utah St. at Temple, ESPN+, noon
  • SUU at Idaho St., ESPN+, 4 p.m.
  • Weber St. at Northwestern St., ESPN+, 5 p.m.
  • Utah Tech at UC Davis, ESPN+, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Men: Utah Tech at UC Irvine, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
  • Timbers at Real Salt Lake, Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • SUU at Arizona, ESPN+, 1 p.m.
  • Utah Tech at NAU, ESPN+, 2 p.m.
  • Utah St. at Weber St., ESPN+, 6 p.m.
  • Utah Valley at BYU, ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Email: swatkins@deseretnews.com

