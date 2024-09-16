Northridge plays Viewmont in a varsity football game at Viewmont High School in Bountiful on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Northridge won 24-13. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
By James Edward

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2024 RPI rankings for high school football Monday morning, and if the previous four years are any indicator, it’s best to take the initial rankings with a grain of salt.

In each of the past four seasons, no more than two teams ranked first in the initial RPI rankings were still No. 1 when the regular season ended — excluding the 8-player league. In both 2020 and 2021, only one team ended the year ranked first.

Last season, only Richfield (3A) and San Juan (2A) remained ranked first from the initial rankings to the final rankings.

For now though, the teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Lehi (6A), Northridge (5A), Spanish Fork (4A), Grantsville (3A), Emery (2A), North Summit (1A) and Monticello (1A eight-player).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs after Week 10 and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are Lone Peak (6A), Timpview (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Morgan (3A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (1A 8-player).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Lehi0.7371.0000.5000.6214-0
2Corner Canyon0.7110.8000.6500.5874-1
3Lone Peak0.6680.8000.5500.6034-1
4Davis0.6610.8000.5500.5334-1
5Layton0.6230.8000.4500.6004-1
6Weber0.5990.8000.4000.5874-1
7Skyridge0.5750.6000.5330.6493-2
8Syracuse0.5300.6000.4500.5733-2
9Riverton0.5070.4000.6000.5672-3
10Farmington0.4980.2000.8000.4831-4
11American Fork0.4840.4000.5500.5632-3
12Fremont0.4790.6000.3500.5133-2
13Copper Hills0.4720.6000.3500.4403-2
14Mountain Ridge0.4690.4000.5170.5632-3
15Bingham0.4570.2000.7000.5171-4
16Pleasant Grove0.4280.2000.6500.4501-4
17Herriman0.4200.2000.6330.4491-4
18Westlake0.3610.2000.5000.4571-4

Class 5A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Northridge0.7761.0000.6000.5605-0
2Roy0.7481.0000.5500.5005-0
3Maple Mountain0.6931.0000.4000.6345-0
4Viewmont0.6820.8000.6000.5204-1
5Brighton0.6770.8000.5830.5494-1
6East0.6560.6000.7500.4873-2
7Orem0.6521.0000.3000.6675-0
8Bountiful0.6080.8000.4000.6834-1
9Timpview0.5620.5000.6460.4672-2
10Olympus0.5440.4000.6830.5632-3
11Highland0.5280.6000.4500.5573-2
12Taylorsville0.4990.4000.6000.4902-3
13Box Elder0.4810.4000.5500.5302-3
14West0.4630.4000.5170.5072-3
15Springville0.4540.6000.2830.5623-2
16Wasatch0.4410.2000.6830.4391-4
17Bonneville0.4400.2000.7000.3471-4
18Cedar Valley0.4270.4000.4500.4402-3
19West Jordan0.4150.2000.6500.3201-4
20Granger0.3880.2000.5500.5001-4
21Woods Cross0.3760.6000.1000.6073-2
22Alta0.3720.4000.3000.5732-3
23Kearns0.3610.0000.7000.4600-5
24Skyline0.3410.2000.4500.4801-4
25Hunter0.3370.2000.4500.4401-4
26Clearfield0.3060.2000.4000.3601-4
27Cyprus0.1970.0000.3500.3930-5

Class 4A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Ridgeline0.7761.0000.6000.5605-0
2Spanish Fork0.7510.8000.7500.5374-1
3Park City0.6911.0000.4170.5345-0
4Green Canyon0.6830.8000.6000.5304-1
5Sky View0.6540.6000.7500.4633-2
6Timpanogos0.6470.8000.5500.3934-1
7Crimson Cliffs0.5700.6000.5500.5273-2
8Uintah0.5670.6000.5500.4933-2
9Mountain Crest0.5290.6000.4500.5603-2
10Provo0.5260.5000.5630.4752-2
11Stansbury0.5260.6000.4500.5303-2
12Desert Hills0.4990.4000.6000.4852-3
13Snow Canyon0.4760.4000.5500.4802-3
14Cedar0.4720.4000.5500.4402-3
15Mountain View0.4550.6000.3000.5003-2
16Murray0.4530.4000.5000.4832-3
17Salem Hills0.4510.6000.2670.6133-2
18Pine View0.4500.4000.5000.4502-3
19West Field0.4470.2000.7000.4231-4
20Dixie0.4060.2500.5630.4041-3
21Hurricane0.4060.4000.4000.4572-3
22Logan0.3970.4000.3500.5952-3
23Tooele0.3650.4000.3000.5002-3
24Payson0.3520.2000.5000.3681-4
25Bear River0.2920.2000.3500.4441-4
26Cottonwood0.2790.0000.5500.3130-5
27Hillcrest0.2100.0000.3750.4170-4
28Jordan0.2050.0000.3500.4700-5

Class 3A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Grantsville0.7720.8000.8000.5234-1
2Morgan0.7471.0000.5000.7205-0
3Manti0.7090.8000.6500.5634-1
4Richfield0.7061.0000.4500.5305-0
5Ogden0.6171.0000.2500.5444-0
6Carbon0.5810.6000.6000.4133-2
7North Sanpete0.5000.4000.6000.4972-3
8Canyon View0.4500.6000.3000.4503-2
9Juan Diego0.4310.4000.4500.4802-3
10Juab0.4070.4000.3670.6232-3
11Union0.3620.2000.5000.4731-4
12Ben Lomond0.2210.0000.4000.4100-5

Class 2A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Emery0.6500.8000.5170.5704-1
2San Juan0.6350.8000.5000.5004-1
3ALA0.5200.6000.4500.4703-2
4South Sevier0.5080.6000.4170.5003-2
5Layton Christian0.5040.4000.6000.5402-3
6Delta0.4070.4000.4000.4702-3
7South Summit0.3840.2000.5500.4631-4
8Judge Memorial0.3080.2000.4000.3781-4
9Summit Academy0.2940.2000.3500.4631-4
10Grand0.2930.2000.3500.4581-4
11Providence Hall0.2200.0000.4000.3970-5

Class 1A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1North Summit0.7881.0000.6500.4535-0
2Beaver0.7331.0000.5000.5835-0
3Milford0.6330.8000.5000.4754-1
4Kanab0.5410.6000.5000.4603-2
5Millard0.4050.2000.6000.4531-4
6Duchesne0.3910.4000.3670.4602-3
7North Sevier0.3840.4000.3500.4672-3
8Parowan0.3790.4000.3500.4182-3
9Enterprise0.3790.2500.5000.4131-3
10Gunnison Valley0.1250.0000.1880.4040-4

Class 1A 8-player RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Monticello0.5560.7500.3750.5013-1
2St. Joseph0.5440.7500.3330.5633-1
3Rich0.5420.6000.5170.3993-2
4Whitehorse0.5030.7500.2500.5313-1
5Altamont0.4550.2500.6670.4281-3
6Water Canyon0.4160.4000.4330.4102-3
7Monument Valley0.3330.0000.6670.3330-1
8UM Hill Field0.3320.0000.6670.3190-3
9UM Camp Williams0.2400.0000.4580.3420-2
