Northridge plays Viewmont in a varsity football game at Viewmont High School in Bountiful on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Northridge won 24-13.

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2024 RPI rankings for high school football Monday morning, and if the previous four years are any indicator, it’s best to take the initial rankings with a grain of salt.

In each of the past four seasons, no more than two teams ranked first in the initial RPI rankings were still No. 1 when the regular season ended — excluding the 8-player league. In both 2020 and 2021, only one team ended the year ranked first.

Last season, only Richfield (3A) and San Juan (2A) remained ranked first from the initial rankings to the final rankings.

For now though, the teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Lehi (6A), Northridge (5A), Spanish Fork (4A), Grantsville (3A), Emery (2A), North Summit (1A) and Monticello (1A eight-player).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs after Week 10 and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are Lone Peak (6A), Timpview (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Morgan (3A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (1A 8-player).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Lehi 0.737 1.000 0.500 0.621 4-0 2 Corner Canyon 0.711 0.800 0.650 0.587 4-1 3 Lone Peak 0.668 0.800 0.550 0.603 4-1 4 Davis 0.661 0.800 0.550 0.533 4-1 5 Layton 0.623 0.800 0.450 0.600 4-1 6 Weber 0.599 0.800 0.400 0.587 4-1 7 Skyridge 0.575 0.600 0.533 0.649 3-2 8 Syracuse 0.530 0.600 0.450 0.573 3-2 9 Riverton 0.507 0.400 0.600 0.567 2-3 10 Farmington 0.498 0.200 0.800 0.483 1-4 11 American Fork 0.484 0.400 0.550 0.563 2-3 12 Fremont 0.479 0.600 0.350 0.513 3-2 13 Copper Hills 0.472 0.600 0.350 0.440 3-2 14 Mountain Ridge 0.469 0.400 0.517 0.563 2-3 15 Bingham 0.457 0.200 0.700 0.517 1-4 16 Pleasant Grove 0.428 0.200 0.650 0.450 1-4 17 Herriman 0.420 0.200 0.633 0.449 1-4 18 Westlake 0.361 0.200 0.500 0.457 1-4

Class 5A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Northridge 0.776 1.000 0.600 0.560 5-0 2 Roy 0.748 1.000 0.550 0.500 5-0 3 Maple Mountain 0.693 1.000 0.400 0.634 5-0 4 Viewmont 0.682 0.800 0.600 0.520 4-1 5 Brighton 0.677 0.800 0.583 0.549 4-1 6 East 0.656 0.600 0.750 0.487 3-2 7 Orem 0.652 1.000 0.300 0.667 5-0 8 Bountiful 0.608 0.800 0.400 0.683 4-1 9 Timpview 0.562 0.500 0.646 0.467 2-2 10 Olympus 0.544 0.400 0.683 0.563 2-3 11 Highland 0.528 0.600 0.450 0.557 3-2 12 Taylorsville 0.499 0.400 0.600 0.490 2-3 13 Box Elder 0.481 0.400 0.550 0.530 2-3 14 West 0.463 0.400 0.517 0.507 2-3 15 Springville 0.454 0.600 0.283 0.562 3-2 16 Wasatch 0.441 0.200 0.683 0.439 1-4 17 Bonneville 0.440 0.200 0.700 0.347 1-4 18 Cedar Valley 0.427 0.400 0.450 0.440 2-3 19 West Jordan 0.415 0.200 0.650 0.320 1-4 20 Granger 0.388 0.200 0.550 0.500 1-4 21 Woods Cross 0.376 0.600 0.100 0.607 3-2 22 Alta 0.372 0.400 0.300 0.573 2-3 23 Kearns 0.361 0.000 0.700 0.460 0-5 24 Skyline 0.341 0.200 0.450 0.480 1-4 25 Hunter 0.337 0.200 0.450 0.440 1-4 26 Clearfield 0.306 0.200 0.400 0.360 1-4 27 Cyprus 0.197 0.000 0.350 0.393 0-5

Class 4A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Ridgeline 0.776 1.000 0.600 0.560 5-0 2 Spanish Fork 0.751 0.800 0.750 0.537 4-1 3 Park City 0.691 1.000 0.417 0.534 5-0 4 Green Canyon 0.683 0.800 0.600 0.530 4-1 5 Sky View 0.654 0.600 0.750 0.463 3-2 6 Timpanogos 0.647 0.800 0.550 0.393 4-1 7 Crimson Cliffs 0.570 0.600 0.550 0.527 3-2 8 Uintah 0.567 0.600 0.550 0.493 3-2 9 Mountain Crest 0.529 0.600 0.450 0.560 3-2 10 Provo 0.526 0.500 0.563 0.475 2-2 11 Stansbury 0.526 0.600 0.450 0.530 3-2 12 Desert Hills 0.499 0.400 0.600 0.485 2-3 13 Snow Canyon 0.476 0.400 0.550 0.480 2-3 14 Cedar 0.472 0.400 0.550 0.440 2-3 15 Mountain View 0.455 0.600 0.300 0.500 3-2 16 Murray 0.453 0.400 0.500 0.483 2-3 17 Salem Hills 0.451 0.600 0.267 0.613 3-2 18 Pine View 0.450 0.400 0.500 0.450 2-3 19 West Field 0.447 0.200 0.700 0.423 1-4 20 Dixie 0.406 0.250 0.563 0.404 1-3 21 Hurricane 0.406 0.400 0.400 0.457 2-3 22 Logan 0.397 0.400 0.350 0.595 2-3 23 Tooele 0.365 0.400 0.300 0.500 2-3 24 Payson 0.352 0.200 0.500 0.368 1-4 25 Bear River 0.292 0.200 0.350 0.444 1-4 26 Cottonwood 0.279 0.000 0.550 0.313 0-5 27 Hillcrest 0.210 0.000 0.375 0.417 0-4 28 Jordan 0.205 0.000 0.350 0.470 0-5

Class 3A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Grantsville 0.772 0.800 0.800 0.523 4-1 2 Morgan 0.747 1.000 0.500 0.720 5-0 3 Manti 0.709 0.800 0.650 0.563 4-1 4 Richfield 0.706 1.000 0.450 0.530 5-0 5 Ogden 0.617 1.000 0.250 0.544 4-0 6 Carbon 0.581 0.600 0.600 0.413 3-2 7 North Sanpete 0.500 0.400 0.600 0.497 2-3 8 Canyon View 0.450 0.600 0.300 0.450 3-2 9 Juan Diego 0.431 0.400 0.450 0.480 2-3 10 Juab 0.407 0.400 0.367 0.623 2-3 11 Union 0.362 0.200 0.500 0.473 1-4 12 Ben Lomond 0.221 0.000 0.400 0.410 0-5

Class 2A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Emery 0.650 0.800 0.517 0.570 4-1 2 San Juan 0.635 0.800 0.500 0.500 4-1 3 ALA 0.520 0.600 0.450 0.470 3-2 4 South Sevier 0.508 0.600 0.417 0.500 3-2 5 Layton Christian 0.504 0.400 0.600 0.540 2-3 6 Delta 0.407 0.400 0.400 0.470 2-3 7 South Summit 0.384 0.200 0.550 0.463 1-4 8 Judge Memorial 0.308 0.200 0.400 0.378 1-4 9 Summit Academy 0.294 0.200 0.350 0.463 1-4 10 Grand 0.293 0.200 0.350 0.458 1-4 11 Providence Hall 0.220 0.000 0.400 0.397 0-5

Class 1A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 North Summit 0.788 1.000 0.650 0.453 5-0 2 Beaver 0.733 1.000 0.500 0.583 5-0 3 Milford 0.633 0.800 0.500 0.475 4-1 4 Kanab 0.541 0.600 0.500 0.460 3-2 5 Millard 0.405 0.200 0.600 0.453 1-4 6 Duchesne 0.391 0.400 0.367 0.460 2-3 7 North Sevier 0.384 0.400 0.350 0.467 2-3 8 Parowan 0.379 0.400 0.350 0.418 2-3 9 Enterprise 0.379 0.250 0.500 0.413 1-3 10 Gunnison Valley 0.125 0.000 0.188 0.404 0-4

Class 1A 8-player RPI Rankings