Vancouver Canucks center Dakota Joshua (81) celebrates his goal with right wing Conor Garland (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua announced in a statement on Tuesday that he had a cancerous tumor removed from his testicle over the summer.

“This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, the doctors were able to successfully remove the tumor,” Joshua said. “The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I’ve been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates and doctors.”

Joshua went on to say that he will miss the start of training camp as he recovers, saying that he’s “working hard every day to rejoin (his) teammates.”

He also urged men to regularly get checked for testicular cancer.

Signs and symptoms of testicular cancer

The National Cancer Institute lists the following symptoms for testicular cancer:

A painless lump or swelling in either testicle

A change in how the testicle feels

A dull ache in the lower abdomen or the groin

A sudden build-up of fluid in the scrotum

Pain or discomfort in a testicle or in the scrotum

The institute also states that factors such as a family history of testicular cancer can increase one’s chances of getting it. And, although Joshua is Black, the institute also said white people are most likely to get it.

Testicular cancer can recur after it has been treated, meaning that those who have had it before should pay particular attention to the signs and symptoms of the disease. It can also spread to other parts of the body.

For more information on testicular cancer, visit the National Cancer Institute website.