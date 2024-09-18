Maple Mountain running back Eli Mauga (7) celebrates his touchdown against Spanish Fork during a game held at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 5. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Michael Marriott, Layton — Had a great game on both sides of the ball as defensively he recorded four tackles and two interceptions, and then offensively he carried the ball 14 times for 58 yards and two more touchdowns.

Maverick Bowles, Copper Hills — Completed 20 of 33 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns as Copper Hills pulled away from Hunter for the 28-8 nonregion win.

Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon — Hauled in five catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers beat rival Skyridge 38-28 for the nonregion win.

Dyson Parker, Weber — Rushed the ball 22 times for 134 yards an four touchdowns as the Warriors held off Granger for the 28-19 win.

Class 5A

Kamden Lopati, West — Completed 37 of 51 passes for 581 yards and five TDs while also rushing for 115 yards to lead West to the 36-31 victory over Alta

Feleti Iongi, Orem — Carried the ball 12 times for 120 yards and a TD while also hauling in seven catches for 99 yards as the Tigers blanked Wasatch 37-0 for the Region 7 victory.

Eli Mauga, Maple Mountain — Dominated on the ground in the Eagles’ 35-17 win over Cedar Valley as he rushed the ball 24 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

Braxton Wilkerson, Timpview — Set the tone early defensively for Timpview returning the first of his two interceptions 21 yards less than two minutes into the game as Timpview rolled past Springville for the 45-0 win.

Class 4A

Tate Allred, Salem Hills — Caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, carried the ball 12 times for 135 yards and two more TDs and then also recorded 11 tackles defensively to lead Salem Hills to the 37-27 win over Payson.

McCord Christiansen, Crimson Cliffs — Had 29 carries for 211 yards and two TDs as Crimson Cliffs beat Desert Hills 28-17 in a big Region 9 showdown.

Elijah Warner, Park City — A third of his carries went for touchdowns in a phenomenal performance as he racked up 245 yards and five TDs on just 15 carries to lead Park City to the 42-24 win over Murray.

Oliver MacKay, Provo — Rushed the ball 20 times for 139 yards and four touchdowns to lead Provo to the easy 37-0 win over Juab.

Class 3A

Ryder Miller, Canyon View — Carried the ball 11 times for 105 yards and three TDs while he also threw for 100 yards and another score to lead the Falcons to the 40-32 win over Union.

Mason Starkweather, Manti — Enjoyed another dominant game through the air completing 24 of 32 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns to lead Manti past Juan Diego 40-30.

Dallan Van Vliet, Grantsville — Completed 11 of 19 passes for 190 yards and two scores in addition to rushing for two more TDs and 58 more yards as Grantsville rolled past North Sanpete 52-14.

Class 2A

Jett Rawlinson, Delta — Was a workhorse in the backfield for Delta as he carried the ball 29 times for 132 yards and two TDs while also adding three tackles defensively in the 40-15 win over Summit Academy.

Kannon Huntsman, ALA — Rushed the ball 34 times for 205 yards and a touchdown while also recording a tackle and an interception defensively to lead ALA past Ben Lomond 21-14.

Braxton Butler, Emery — Anchored the way defensively to lead Emery to the 49-17 win over Carbon as he record eight tackles, one sack and one interception.

Class 1A

Jake Smith, North Summit — North Summit’s QB did most of his damage on the ground as he rushed for 118 yards and two TDs in the 18-12 victory over Milford.

Joshua Waller, Parowan — Caught eight passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rams to the 39-7 victory over Gunnison Valley. He also added four tackles defensively.