It wasn’t easy, but Lone Peak found a way to get the job done against a feisty Skyridge team Thursday night, going the distance and coming away victorious in five sets, 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 17-25 and 15-12.

“I think one of the things that we need to remember is that everyone is going to come after Lone Peak and give us their best and that’s what we want,” said Lone Peak head coach Matthew Moeai.

“We want to be tried and tried again. There’s a few moments where it took us a little too long to adapt, but at the same time I think we’re doing it and it’s still early enough where we can face these challenges.”

After Lone Peak took the first set, Skyridge rebounded by getting out to a 9-4 lead to start the second. As the set went on, though, Lone Peak was able to claw its way back, eventually tying it up at 16.

While Skyridge took the lead back for a brief moment, Lone Peak started riding some momentum and eventually took the set to go up 2-0.

At that point, it looked like Lone Peak was well on its way to yet another dominating and emphatic win. Skyridge had other ideas, however.

After both teams traded points to start the third set, Skyridge started to create some separation from Lone Peak midway through and took the set somewhat comfortably.

Lone Peak had another strong start to the fourth set by grabbing a 10-5 lead. Not ever one to ever give up without a fight, Skyridge went on a mini run, taking the lead at 11-10 and carrying that momentum throughout the remainder of the set.

A kill by Skyridge’s Ava Pond tied the match up at two sets apiece, sending Lone Peak to just their second 5-set match of the season.

Lone Peak came up in the deciding set motivated and ready to attack at the net. But just as it had done all match long, Skyridge found a way to stay in the game, coming back from 5-1 down and eventually tying the match up at 10.

Lone Peak proved to be too much for Skyridge in the end however, as Skyridge’s Sienna Kuresa mishit the ball and played it out of bounds to end the match and hand Lone Peake the win.

The togetherness and camaraderie that Lone Peak continues to possess proved to be massive in the end.

“It’s a little bit cliché but it just goes back to let’s play our game and play the way that we are used to playing,” Moeai said. “I think that if we stick to the things that we have been working on, we’ll be in a good place.”