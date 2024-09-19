Utah's Jonathan Hall fires up the crowd during game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, Sept. 07, 2024. Hall has moved from safety to linebacker this season.

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Shortly before Utah embarked on the 2024 season, safety Jonathan Hall was called into the offices of coach Kyle Whittingham and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

Utes on the air No. 12 Utah (3-0) at No. 14 Oklahoma State (3-0) Saturday, 2 p.m. MDT

Boone Pickens Stadium

Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: Fox

Fox Radio: 700 AM/92.1 FM



The two longtime coaches wanted him to switch positions from safety to linebacker.

Hall was locked in a battle through spring and fall camp with Tao Johnson, Nate Ritchie and Alaka’i Gilman for Utah’s two open safety spots. As the rotation started to emerge for the Utes at the position, though, Utah’s coaches felt like Hall’s talents could be utilized at linebacker, and there was an opening because of Levani Damuni’s injury.

With Damuni out for at least the majority of the 2024 season, that meant Sione Fotu moved up to LB3 and there was an opening at LB4. Whittingham and Scalley felt like Hall had the frame and instincts to play linebacker, and could see more playing time at the position.

But after being recruited to Utah as a safety, and playing 92 snaps at the position in his freshman year — including starting in the Las Vegas Bowl — moving to linebacker was a big change for Hall, and he was uncertain about it.

“It was a lot of doubt. It was a lot of confrontation,” Hall said.

After more conversations, he came around to the idea, and trusted in Whittingham and Scalley.

“They felt like it’s the best move for me to get to the next level. So I’m kind of trusting them right now and see how far they take me,” Hall said.

Whittingham said before the season that Hall would eventually outgrow the safety position and that they felt like his highest ceiling was at linebacker. That projection, along with the injury to Damuni, led the longtime coach to make the change.

As you’d expect, there was certainly a learning curve for Hall in his new position.

“I’m closer to the line, got to be able to process things a little faster. At safety, you can really see the whole field and digest really what’s coming on …” Hall said. “Especially being at the linebacker position, a lot of stuff happened way faster. You got to take on 320-pound guys, so that’s been hard, but I’ve been getting better every time.”

After the initial doubt about switching positions, Hall has settled into linebacker and has already made a sizable impact.

“I’ve been realizing my potential and seeing what I could do there. I’m trying it out. I’ve been liking it so far and making plays, so I’ll just keep going and I’m all into it,” he said.

After playing just seven snaps in the first two games of the season, Hall’s contribution stepped up after starter Karene Reid, who was injured during Utah’s Week 2 win over Baylor, missed the Utah State game. While Fotu got the start, Hall ended up playing nearly as many snaps (36) at linebacker as the duo helped fill Reid’s void.

Related Georgia governor signs order allowing universities to directly pay athletes

Hall finished with five tackles, and a tackle for loss, in Utah’s 38-21 win over Utah State.

“Some good stuff, especially from Jonno, thought he made a bunch of plays,” Whittingham said. “I think he had 36 snaps … and really was productive. He’s a very sure tackler, he’s a guy that once he gets his hands on you, it’s over. I mean, he can tackle as good as anybody.”

Hall could play a big role this Saturday at Oklahoma State if Reid is out for the Utes’ Big 12 opener. Reid’s absence would be big — he’s the heartbeat of Utah’s defense and is usually one of the more consistent performers.

“He’s a team leader. He’s a very experienced, very fundamentally and technique sound linebacker that does everything right and seldom, if ever, makes a mental mistake,” Whittingham said. “And he’s one of our captains. So he definitely provides a lot and brings a lot to the table and you do miss those guys when they’re not there.”

Without Reid, Lander Barton essentially becomes the captain of the defense. He’ll wear the in-helmet radio communication, getting direction from Scalley, and make sure everyone on defense is where they’re supposed to be.

It will be a combination of Fotu and Hall in Reid’s absence, with Fotu in the LB2 role and Hall at LB3. While Reid is the starter for a reason, and there’s going to be some kind of dropoff without him, Fotu and Hall both performed well enough in the Utes’ win over the Aggies, though there were some struggles against the run.

“I felt like I had a slow start, but as the game kept going, I got into a rhythm. Just was able to play how I always play and instinctual,” Fotu said.

Utah State’s Rahsul Faison is a great running back, but the challenge only gets tougher from here as Utah faces last year’s Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II. Gordon has yet to get going this season, gaining 3.5 yards per rush, but the Utes don’t want to be the team that he has his breakout game against.

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman poses another threat for the Utes’ defense. He’s taken advantage of defenses selling out to stop Gordon and thrown for 967 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions this year.

The linebackers, and defense as a whole, will need to be improved this week if the Utes want to get out of Stillwater with a win.

Utah safety Jonathan Hall, right, celebrates a big play durning game against Utah State in Logan. | Eli Rehmer, Utah Athletics

In case you missed it

After missing the last six quarters with a finger injury, Utah quarterback Cam Rising is back. That’s the expectation and the plan, at least.

From the archives

Related What Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said about Utah

Extra points