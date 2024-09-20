Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) is pressured by the Ute defense in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Utah will be tested the greatest at the start and end of Big 12 play, if things play out like ESPN Analytics are projecting.

ESPN’s Football Power Index currently has the Utes favored in seven of their nine conference games — Utah kicks off league play Saturday at Oklahoma State, and that is one of two games the Utes are underdogs in ESPN’s formula.

The other is Utah’s regular-season finale at UCF on Thanksgiving weekend.

Otherwise, the Utes are favored by at least 60% in each of their other seven Big 12 games, and by more than 70% in three of those.

Here are the odds ESPN Analytics project for each of Utah’s final nine games, following the conclusion of the Utes’ nonconference portion of the schedule.

Sept. 21, at Oklahoma State — Oklahoma State favored, with a 60.2% chance of winning

Sept. 28, vs. Arizona — Utah favored, with a 72.5% chance of winning

Oct. 11, at Arizona State — Utah favored, with a 61.9% chance of winning

Oct. 19, vs. TCU — Utah favored, with a 62.2% chance of winning

Oct. 26, at Houston — Utah favored, with a 72.1% chance of winning

Nov. 9, vs. BYU — Utah favored, with a 73.7% chance of winning

Nov. 16, at Colorado — Utah favored, with a 63.4% chance of winning

Nov. 23, vs. Iowa State — Utah favored, with a 73.6% chance of winning

Nov. 29, at UCF — UCF favored, with a 67.7% chance of winning

Keep in mind, these numbers change each week as the season progresses.

What stands out from ESPN’s projections about Utah’s first Big 12 schedule

Utah is favored in all four of its home games during league play, and in three of those games, the Utes are favored to win by more than 70%.

The home game for Utah that is the most likely for an upset, according to ESPN’s projections, will be the Utes’ game against former Mountain West rival TCU on Oct. 19.

Utah’s two games as an underdog in ESPN’s metrics are both on the road.

The Cowboys are 3-0 and ranked No. 14 nationally, with a double-overtime win over Arkansas highlighting Oklahoma State’s nonconference slate.

The Knights are also 3-0, though they began conference play last week. UCF rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat TCU 35-34 with a last-minute touchdown.

In Utah’s three other road Big 12 games this season, the Utes are favored to win by 60% or more against Arizona State, Houston and Colorado, according to ESPN.