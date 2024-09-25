Bountiful’s Joshua Liljenquist (24) and Caleb Norris (74) tackle Olympus’s Max Rice (6) at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 6. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Troy Ellermeier, Herriman — Had a day to remember defensively as he recorded eight tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown to lead Herriman to the 26-17 win over Riverton.

Bronson Evans, Corner Canyon — Corner Canyon’s back-up QB stepped into the game and helped lead the Chargers to the 21-14 win over Mountain Ridge as he threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Lincoln Tahi, Bingham — Carried the ball 23 times for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Bingham to the 35-14 win over Copper Hills.

Abe Jager, Lehi — Recorded four tackles and also returned an interception for a touchdown as Lehi’s defensive dominated against American Fork in the 34-10 region-opening victory.

Class 5A

Cole Kramer, Taylorsville — Completed 14 of 19 passes for 205 yards and two TDs while also rushing for 116 more yards and two more TDs in leading Taylorsville to the 40-13 victory over Kearns.

Viliami Tapa’atoutai, Woods Cross — Carried the ball a whopping 43 times for 271 yards and six TDs as the Wildcats rolled past Viewmont for the 50-34 victory.

Max Rice, Olympus — Completed 20 of 33 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns as the Titans rolled past East for the 33-10 region victory.

Drake Peterson, Springville — Caught four passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead Springville to the easy 55-13 region win over Cedar Valley.

Class 4A

Dillon Curtis, Murray — Kicked a state record six field goals (25, 41, 31, 25, 40 and 24 yards) to lead Murray to the 32-13 victory over Payson.

Jack Clark, Sky View — Completed 25 of 43 yards for 476 yards and seven touchdowns to lead Sky View to the thrilling 60-59 come-from-behind victory over Orem.

Oliver MacKay, Provo — Carried the ball 33 times for 258 yards and five touchdowns to lead Provo to the 48-35 victory over Timpanogos.

Vaughn Gritzmacher, Tooele — Carried the ball 18 times for 185 yards and five touchdowns as the Buffaloes eased to the 41-24 victory over Hillcrest.

Class 3A

Cy Arnold, Ogden — Rushed the ball 15 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns to go along with his six tackles defensively in leading the Tigers to the 42-7 win over Union.

Maison Starkweather, Manti — Picked apart the secondary in a 61-0 win over Carbon as he completed 19 of 24 passes for 400 yards and eight touchdowns.

Slate Reitz, Richfield — Led the Wildcats to a 24-13 win over Juab as he recorded 17 tackles defensively in addition to leading the team in rushing with 14 carries and 75 yards.

Class 2A

Kaya Madhlazi, Layton Christian — Carried the ball 16 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns in leading Layton Christian to the 45-14 win over South Summit.

Kyle Lively, Summit Academy — Hauled four catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns (66, 30, 70 yards) in leading the Bears to teh 47-28 win over ALA.

Red Fuller, Judge Memorial — Returned two interceptions for TDs in the first half and finished with four tackles in the Bulldogs’ easy 56-6 win over Providence Hall.

Class 1A

Kasen Crum, Duchesne — Had a monster game for Duchesne with 46 carries for 334 yards and four touchdowns in addition to eight tackles defensively in powering Duchesne to the 48-27 win over North Sevier.

Deegan Blackner, Beaver — Tallied 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in addition to grabbing an interception defensively in Beaver’s 20-7 win over Kanab.