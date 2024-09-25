Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats.
Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 6. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.
Class 6A
Troy Ellermeier, Herriman — Had a day to remember defensively as he recorded eight tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown to lead Herriman to the 26-17 win over Riverton.
Bronson Evans, Corner Canyon — Corner Canyon’s back-up QB stepped into the game and helped lead the Chargers to the 21-14 win over Mountain Ridge as he threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
Lincoln Tahi, Bingham — Carried the ball 23 times for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Bingham to the 35-14 win over Copper Hills.
Abe Jager, Lehi — Recorded four tackles and also returned an interception for a touchdown as Lehi’s defensive dominated against American Fork in the 34-10 region-opening victory.
Class 5A
Cole Kramer, Taylorsville — Completed 14 of 19 passes for 205 yards and two TDs while also rushing for 116 more yards and two more TDs in leading Taylorsville to the 40-13 victory over Kearns.
Viliami Tapa’atoutai, Woods Cross — Carried the ball a whopping 43 times for 271 yards and six TDs as the Wildcats rolled past Viewmont for the 50-34 victory.
Max Rice, Olympus — Completed 20 of 33 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns as the Titans rolled past East for the 33-10 region victory.
Drake Peterson, Springville — Caught four passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead Springville to the easy 55-13 region win over Cedar Valley.
Class 4A
Dillon Curtis, Murray — Kicked a state record six field goals (25, 41, 31, 25, 40 and 24 yards) to lead Murray to the 32-13 victory over Payson.
Jack Clark, Sky View — Completed 25 of 43 yards for 476 yards and seven touchdowns to lead Sky View to the thrilling 60-59 come-from-behind victory over Orem.
Oliver MacKay, Provo — Carried the ball 33 times for 258 yards and five touchdowns to lead Provo to the 48-35 victory over Timpanogos.
Vaughn Gritzmacher, Tooele — Carried the ball 18 times for 185 yards and five touchdowns as the Buffaloes eased to the 41-24 victory over Hillcrest.
Class 3A
Cy Arnold, Ogden — Rushed the ball 15 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns to go along with his six tackles defensively in leading the Tigers to the 42-7 win over Union.
Maison Starkweather, Manti — Picked apart the secondary in a 61-0 win over Carbon as he completed 19 of 24 passes for 400 yards and eight touchdowns.
Slate Reitz, Richfield — Led the Wildcats to a 24-13 win over Juab as he recorded 17 tackles defensively in addition to leading the team in rushing with 14 carries and 75 yards.
Class 2A
Kaya Madhlazi, Layton Christian — Carried the ball 16 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns in leading Layton Christian to the 45-14 win over South Summit.
Kyle Lively, Summit Academy — Hauled four catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns (66, 30, 70 yards) in leading the Bears to teh 47-28 win over ALA.
Red Fuller, Judge Memorial — Returned two interceptions for TDs in the first half and finished with four tackles in the Bulldogs’ easy 56-6 win over Providence Hall.
Class 1A
Kasen Crum, Duchesne — Had a monster game for Duchesne with 46 carries for 334 yards and four touchdowns in addition to eight tackles defensively in powering Duchesne to the 48-27 win over North Sevier.
Deegan Blackner, Beaver — Tallied 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in addition to grabbing an interception defensively in Beaver’s 20-7 win over Kanab.