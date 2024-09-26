Philadelphia Eagles' Britain Covey walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia.

On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles receiver/punt returner Britain Covey suffered a shoulder injury and was reportedly seen in a sling after the game.

The Eagles subsequently put Covey on injured reserve, indicating that he’d be sidelined for at least four games, and on Thursday, Covey disclosed the severity of the injury and how long he’ll likely be out.

Covey told reporters that he suffered a broken scapula and expects to be sidelined for six weeks.

It is not exactly clear when the injury occurred, although it seemingly happened early in the second quarter of the Saints-Eagles game.

On Sunday night, Covey posted a photo from the game of himself with the ball and captioned it, “‘Just get out of bounds’ -God, probably. Great win this weekend! Not fun being injured. Be back 🔜 #BrackiumEmendo”

According to the play-by-play of the game, Covey had just one catch for 11 yards and no punt returns, and he was pushed out of bounds on that play by Saints defensive back Will Harris, who appears in the photo Covey posted.

In his third season in the NFL and with the Eagles out of the University of Utah, Covey — who attended Timpview High in Utah — has tallied seven receptions for 34 yards so far and has returned one punt for nine yards with three fair catches.

For his full NFL career, Covey has returned 63 punts for 734 yards with 39 fair catches, has returned 11 kickoffs for 236 yards and has caught 11 passes for 76 yards.