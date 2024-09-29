Orem wide receiver Kaue Akana (13) stretches to cross the ball into the end zone for a touchdown while defended by Maple Mountain linebacker Maddox Sabey (1) during a game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
James Edward

By James Edward

The end of Week 7 brought some shake-up in the UHSAA high school football RPI rankings, particularly in 6A and 3A with new No. 1 teams.

With Lehi’s loss to Skyridge last Thursday, Corner Canyon vaulted up a spot to No. 1 in the RPI rankings.

In 3A, Grantsville beat Ogden to edge just past previous No. 1 Morgan for the top spot.

The other five No. 1 teams all remained the same after Week 7 — Roy (5A), Spanish Fork (4A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (8-player).

The UHSAA uses the RPI rankings to seed the state tournament after the regular season concludes in Week 10.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable movement across classifications.

  • In 6A, Farmington jumped four spots to No. 10 with its 24-17 win over Layton.
  • Orem vaulted from No. 10 to No. 4 in 5A with its 30-28 win over Maple Mountain.
  • In 4A, Timpanogos made the jump from No. 10 to No. 6 after beating Mountain View 34-24.

Here’s a full breakdown of each classification:

Class 6A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Corner Canyon0.7120.8570.5950.5876-11
2Lone Peak0.6860.8570.5360.5886-12
3Lehi0.6790.8330.5440.5945-1-2
4Skyridge0.6640.7140.6240.6185-21
5Davis0.6250.7140.5670.4875-2-2
6Fremont0.5990.7140.5000.5275-23
7Weber0.5870.7140.4760.5135-21
8Bingham0.5330.4290.6380.5253-42
9Syracuse0.5260.5710.4760.5434-3-2
10Farmington0.5110.2860.7380.5042-54
11Mountain Ridge0.5070.4290.5760.5443-41
12Layton0.5040.5710.4290.5404-3-6
13American Fork0.4500.2860.5900.5602-50
14Herriman0.4280.2860.5550.5002-5-3
15Riverton0.4280.2860.5480.5292-50
16Copper Hills0.3930.4290.3330.5033-40
17Westlake0.3790.2860.4400.5172-51
18Pleasant Grove0.3570.1430.5480.4631-6-1

Class 5A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Roy0.7411.0000.5240.5517-00
2Brighton0.6720.8570.5100.5656-12
3Bountiful0.6620.8570.4760.6196-10
4Orem0.6480.8570.4520.5846-16
5Maple Mountain0.6230.8570.4050.5496-10
6Olympus0.6210.5710.6860.5544-32
7Timpview0.6190.6000.6670.4953-22
8Viewmont0.6130.7140.5480.4505-2-1
9Northridge0.6100.7140.5240.5245-2-7
10East0.5870.4290.7620.5103-4-4
11Bonneville0.5380.2860.8100.4502-55
12Springville0.5230.7140.3140.5985-20
13Taylorsville0.4980.5710.4290.4794-3-2
14West0.4890.4290.5360.5523-41
15Woods Cross0.4840.5710.3810.5514-32
16Highland0.4730.5000.4440.4823-3-2
17Box Elder0.4580.4290.4760.5093-4-4
18West Jordan0.4530.4290.4860.4123-41
19Alta0.4370.4290.4190.5543-4-1
20Wasatch0.4030.1430.6550.4391-61
21Cedar Valley0.3980.2860.5000.4392-5-1
22Granger0.3500.2860.3810.4992-54
23Hunter0.3450.2860.3810.4462-5-1
24Skyline0.3300.1430.4860.4751-60
25Clearfield0.3200.1430.4760.4151-60
26Kearns0.2930.0000.5480.4650-7-3
27Cyprus0.2240.0000.4050.4140-70

Class 4A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Spanish Fork0.7190.8570.6190.5426-10
2Ridgeline0.6991.0000.4290.5587-00
3Sky View0.6700.7140.6670.4905-20
4Crimson Cliffs0.6480.7140.6100.5225-21
5Uintah0.6240.7140.5710.4525-22
6Timpanogos0.6170.7140.5620.4245-24
7Green Canyon0.6110.7140.5380.4785-2-3
8Provo0.6040.6670.5560.5364-21
9Park City0.5880.8570.3380.5066-1-3
10Mountain Crest0.5810.7140.4520.5645-21
11Stansbury0.5500.5710.5480.4664-3-3
12Desert Hills0.5400.5000.5890.4953-30
13Pine View0.5360.5710.5140.4764-31
14Cedar0.4770.4290.5240.4843-4-1
15Murray0.4690.5710.3810.4074-30
16Salem Hills0.4490.4290.4430.5653-41
17Tooele0.4320.5710.2860.4644-33
18Mountain View0.4270.4290.4050.5173-40
19Hurricane0.4230.4290.4000.5003-43
20Snow Canyon0.4210.2860.5400.4952-5-4
21Logan0.3960.2860.4760.5312-50
22West Field0.3920.1430.6190.4871-6-3
23Dixie0.3630.1670.5390.4551-50
24Bear River0.3310.1430.4880.4741-60
25Payson0.3120.1430.4520.4391-60
26Jordan0.2600.1430.3330.4611-60
27Cottonwood0.2510.0000.4710.3860-70
28Hillcrest0.2140.0000.3890.3890-60

Class 3A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Grantsville0.7410.8570.6670.5516-11
2Morgan0.7351.0000.5000.6057-0-1
3Manti0.7150.8570.6140.5306-10
4Richfield0.7071.0000.4520.5347-00
5Ogden0.5840.8330.3470.5275-10
6Carbon0.5090.4290.6050.4383-40
7Juab0.4980.4290.5620.5243-42
8Canyon View0.4810.5710.3810.5204-3-1
9Juan Diego0.4780.4290.5240.4983-4-1
10North Sanpete0.4090.2860.5140.4892-50
11Union0.3400.1430.5100.4651-60
12Ben Lomond0.2960.0000.5600.4470-70

Class 2A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1San Juan0.7010.8570.5900.4976-10
2Emery0.5700.6670.4780.5544-20
3Layton Christian0.5180.5710.4520.5694-30
4Delta0.4960.5710.4290.4634-30
5Summit Academy0.4510.4290.4760.4403-42
6ALA0.4450.5710.3100.4834-30
7South Sevier0.4350.4290.4330.4693-4-2
8South Summit0.3400.1430.5000.5091-60
9Judge Memorial0.3330.2860.3520.4602-50
10Grand County0.2680.1430.3570.4351-60
11Providence Hall0.2100.0000.3810.3820-70

Class 1A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Beaver0.7370.8570.6670.5086-10
2North Summit0.7321.0000.5240.4597-00
3Milford0.6140.8570.4100.4356-10
4Kanab0.5550.5710.5480.5194-30
5Millard0.4800.4290.5290.4943-41
6Duchesne0.4570.5710.3380.4804-3-1
7Parowan0.3860.2860.4760.4312-50
8Enterprise0.3370.1670.4890.4241-51
9North Sevier0.3340.2860.3570.4472-5-1
10Gunnison Valley0.2290.0000.4170.4100-60

Class 1A 8-player Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Rich0.5560.7140.4140.4815-20
2St. Joseph0.5370.8330.2560.4705-10
3Whitehorse0.5170.6670.3860.4354-22
4Monticello0.5130.5000.5280.5053-3-1
5Altamont0.5000.5000.5170.4273-3-1
6Water Canyon0.3840.2860.4600.4882-50
7UM Hill Field0.3530.2500.4500.3801-31
8UM Camp Williams0.2620.0000.4920.4040-41
9Monument Valley0.1940.0000.3500.3690-3-2
