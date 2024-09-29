The end of Week 7 brought some shake-up in the UHSAA high school football RPI rankings, particularly in 6A and 3A with new No. 1 teams.
With Lehi’s loss to Skyridge last Thursday, Corner Canyon vaulted up a spot to No. 1 in the RPI rankings.
In 3A, Grantsville beat Ogden to edge just past previous No. 1 Morgan for the top spot.
The other five No. 1 teams all remained the same after Week 7 — Roy (5A), Spanish Fork (4A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (8-player).
The UHSAA uses the RPI rankings to seed the state tournament after the regular season concludes in Week 10.
Here’s a look at some of the most notable movement across classifications.
- In 6A, Farmington jumped four spots to No. 10 with its 24-17 win over Layton.
- Orem vaulted from No. 10 to No. 4 in 5A with its 30-28 win over Maple Mountain.
- In 4A, Timpanogos made the jump from No. 10 to No. 6 after beating Mountain View 34-24.
Here’s a full breakdown of each classification:
Class 6A Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Corner Canyon
|0.712
|0.857
|0.595
|0.587
|6-1
|1
|2
|Lone Peak
|0.686
|0.857
|0.536
|0.588
|6-1
|2
|3
|Lehi
|0.679
|0.833
|0.544
|0.594
|5-1
|-2
|4
|Skyridge
|0.664
|0.714
|0.624
|0.618
|5-2
|1
|5
|Davis
|0.625
|0.714
|0.567
|0.487
|5-2
|-2
|6
|Fremont
|0.599
|0.714
|0.500
|0.527
|5-2
|3
|7
|Weber
|0.587
|0.714
|0.476
|0.513
|5-2
|1
|8
|Bingham
|0.533
|0.429
|0.638
|0.525
|3-4
|2
|9
|Syracuse
|0.526
|0.571
|0.476
|0.543
|4-3
|-2
|10
|Farmington
|0.511
|0.286
|0.738
|0.504
|2-5
|4
|11
|Mountain Ridge
|0.507
|0.429
|0.576
|0.544
|3-4
|1
|12
|Layton
|0.504
|0.571
|0.429
|0.540
|4-3
|-6
|13
|American Fork
|0.450
|0.286
|0.590
|0.560
|2-5
|0
|14
|Herriman
|0.428
|0.286
|0.555
|0.500
|2-5
|-3
|15
|Riverton
|0.428
|0.286
|0.548
|0.529
|2-5
|0
|16
|Copper Hills
|0.393
|0.429
|0.333
|0.503
|3-4
|0
|17
|Westlake
|0.379
|0.286
|0.440
|0.517
|2-5
|1
|18
|Pleasant Grove
|0.357
|0.143
|0.548
|0.463
|1-6
|-1
Class 5A Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Roy
|0.741
|1.000
|0.524
|0.551
|7-0
|0
|2
|Brighton
|0.672
|0.857
|0.510
|0.565
|6-1
|2
|3
|Bountiful
|0.662
|0.857
|0.476
|0.619
|6-1
|0
|4
|Orem
|0.648
|0.857
|0.452
|0.584
|6-1
|6
|5
|Maple Mountain
|0.623
|0.857
|0.405
|0.549
|6-1
|0
|6
|Olympus
|0.621
|0.571
|0.686
|0.554
|4-3
|2
|7
|Timpview
|0.619
|0.600
|0.667
|0.495
|3-2
|2
|8
|Viewmont
|0.613
|0.714
|0.548
|0.450
|5-2
|-1
|9
|Northridge
|0.610
|0.714
|0.524
|0.524
|5-2
|-7
|10
|East
|0.587
|0.429
|0.762
|0.510
|3-4
|-4
|11
|Bonneville
|0.538
|0.286
|0.810
|0.450
|2-5
|5
|12
|Springville
|0.523
|0.714
|0.314
|0.598
|5-2
|0
|13
|Taylorsville
|0.498
|0.571
|0.429
|0.479
|4-3
|-2
|14
|West
|0.489
|0.429
|0.536
|0.552
|3-4
|1
|15
|Woods Cross
|0.484
|0.571
|0.381
|0.551
|4-3
|2
|16
|Highland
|0.473
|0.500
|0.444
|0.482
|3-3
|-2
|17
|Box Elder
|0.458
|0.429
|0.476
|0.509
|3-4
|-4
|18
|West Jordan
|0.453
|0.429
|0.486
|0.412
|3-4
|1
|19
|Alta
|0.437
|0.429
|0.419
|0.554
|3-4
|-1
|20
|Wasatch
|0.403
|0.143
|0.655
|0.439
|1-6
|1
|21
|Cedar Valley
|0.398
|0.286
|0.500
|0.439
|2-5
|-1
|22
|Granger
|0.350
|0.286
|0.381
|0.499
|2-5
|4
|23
|Hunter
|0.345
|0.286
|0.381
|0.446
|2-5
|-1
|24
|Skyline
|0.330
|0.143
|0.486
|0.475
|1-6
|0
|25
|Clearfield
|0.320
|0.143
|0.476
|0.415
|1-6
|0
|26
|Kearns
|0.293
|0.000
|0.548
|0.465
|0-7
|-3
|27
|Cyprus
|0.224
|0.000
|0.405
|0.414
|0-7
|0
Class 4A Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Spanish Fork
|0.719
|0.857
|0.619
|0.542
|6-1
|0
|2
|Ridgeline
|0.699
|1.000
|0.429
|0.558
|7-0
|0
|3
|Sky View
|0.670
|0.714
|0.667
|0.490
|5-2
|0
|4
|Crimson Cliffs
|0.648
|0.714
|0.610
|0.522
|5-2
|1
|5
|Uintah
|0.624
|0.714
|0.571
|0.452
|5-2
|2
|6
|Timpanogos
|0.617
|0.714
|0.562
|0.424
|5-2
|4
|7
|Green Canyon
|0.611
|0.714
|0.538
|0.478
|5-2
|-3
|8
|Provo
|0.604
|0.667
|0.556
|0.536
|4-2
|1
|9
|Park City
|0.588
|0.857
|0.338
|0.506
|6-1
|-3
|10
|Mountain Crest
|0.581
|0.714
|0.452
|0.564
|5-2
|1
|11
|Stansbury
|0.550
|0.571
|0.548
|0.466
|4-3
|-3
|12
|Desert Hills
|0.540
|0.500
|0.589
|0.495
|3-3
|0
|13
|Pine View
|0.536
|0.571
|0.514
|0.476
|4-3
|1
|14
|Cedar
|0.477
|0.429
|0.524
|0.484
|3-4
|-1
|15
|Murray
|0.469
|0.571
|0.381
|0.407
|4-3
|0
|16
|Salem Hills
|0.449
|0.429
|0.443
|0.565
|3-4
|1
|17
|Tooele
|0.432
|0.571
|0.286
|0.464
|4-3
|3
|18
|Mountain View
|0.427
|0.429
|0.405
|0.517
|3-4
|0
|19
|Hurricane
|0.423
|0.429
|0.400
|0.500
|3-4
|3
|20
|Snow Canyon
|0.421
|0.286
|0.540
|0.495
|2-5
|-4
|21
|Logan
|0.396
|0.286
|0.476
|0.531
|2-5
|0
|22
|West Field
|0.392
|0.143
|0.619
|0.487
|1-6
|-3
|23
|Dixie
|0.363
|0.167
|0.539
|0.455
|1-5
|0
|24
|Bear River
|0.331
|0.143
|0.488
|0.474
|1-6
|0
|25
|Payson
|0.312
|0.143
|0.452
|0.439
|1-6
|0
|26
|Jordan
|0.260
|0.143
|0.333
|0.461
|1-6
|0
|27
|Cottonwood
|0.251
|0.000
|0.471
|0.386
|0-7
|0
|28
|Hillcrest
|0.214
|0.000
|0.389
|0.389
|0-6
|0
Class 3A Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Grantsville
|0.741
|0.857
|0.667
|0.551
|6-1
|1
|2
|Morgan
|0.735
|1.000
|0.500
|0.605
|7-0
|-1
|3
|Manti
|0.715
|0.857
|0.614
|0.530
|6-1
|0
|4
|Richfield
|0.707
|1.000
|0.452
|0.534
|7-0
|0
|5
|Ogden
|0.584
|0.833
|0.347
|0.527
|5-1
|0
|6
|Carbon
|0.509
|0.429
|0.605
|0.438
|3-4
|0
|7
|Juab
|0.498
|0.429
|0.562
|0.524
|3-4
|2
|8
|Canyon View
|0.481
|0.571
|0.381
|0.520
|4-3
|-1
|9
|Juan Diego
|0.478
|0.429
|0.524
|0.498
|3-4
|-1
|10
|North Sanpete
|0.409
|0.286
|0.514
|0.489
|2-5
|0
|11
|Union
|0.340
|0.143
|0.510
|0.465
|1-6
|0
|12
|Ben Lomond
|0.296
|0.000
|0.560
|0.447
|0-7
|0
Class 2A Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|San Juan
|0.701
|0.857
|0.590
|0.497
|6-1
|0
|2
|Emery
|0.570
|0.667
|0.478
|0.554
|4-2
|0
|3
|Layton Christian
|0.518
|0.571
|0.452
|0.569
|4-3
|0
|4
|Delta
|0.496
|0.571
|0.429
|0.463
|4-3
|0
|5
|Summit Academy
|0.451
|0.429
|0.476
|0.440
|3-4
|2
|6
|ALA
|0.445
|0.571
|0.310
|0.483
|4-3
|0
|7
|South Sevier
|0.435
|0.429
|0.433
|0.469
|3-4
|-2
|8
|South Summit
|0.340
|0.143
|0.500
|0.509
|1-6
|0
|9
|Judge Memorial
|0.333
|0.286
|0.352
|0.460
|2-5
|0
|10
|Grand County
|0.268
|0.143
|0.357
|0.435
|1-6
|0
|11
|Providence Hall
|0.210
|0.000
|0.381
|0.382
|0-7
|0
Class 1A Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Beaver
|0.737
|0.857
|0.667
|0.508
|6-1
|0
|2
|North Summit
|0.732
|1.000
|0.524
|0.459
|7-0
|0
|3
|Milford
|0.614
|0.857
|0.410
|0.435
|6-1
|0
|4
|Kanab
|0.555
|0.571
|0.548
|0.519
|4-3
|0
|5
|Millard
|0.480
|0.429
|0.529
|0.494
|3-4
|1
|6
|Duchesne
|0.457
|0.571
|0.338
|0.480
|4-3
|-1
|7
|Parowan
|0.386
|0.286
|0.476
|0.431
|2-5
|0
|8
|Enterprise
|0.337
|0.167
|0.489
|0.424
|1-5
|1
|9
|North Sevier
|0.334
|0.286
|0.357
|0.447
|2-5
|-1
|10
|Gunnison Valley
|0.229
|0.000
|0.417
|0.410
|0-6
|0
Class 1A 8-player Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Rich
|0.556
|0.714
|0.414
|0.481
|5-2
|0
|2
|St. Joseph
|0.537
|0.833
|0.256
|0.470
|5-1
|0
|3
|Whitehorse
|0.517
|0.667
|0.386
|0.435
|4-2
|2
|4
|Monticello
|0.513
|0.500
|0.528
|0.505
|3-3
|-1
|5
|Altamont
|0.500
|0.500
|0.517
|0.427
|3-3
|-1
|6
|Water Canyon
|0.384
|0.286
|0.460
|0.488
|2-5
|0
|7
|UM Hill Field
|0.353
|0.250
|0.450
|0.380
|1-3
|1
|8
|UM Camp Williams
|0.262
|0.000
|0.492
|0.404
|0-4
|1
|9
|Monument Valley
|0.194
|0.000
|0.350
|0.369
|0-3
|-2