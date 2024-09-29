Orem wide receiver Kaue Akana (13) stretches to cross the ball into the end zone for a touchdown while defended by Maple Mountain linebacker Maddox Sabey (1) during a game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

The end of Week 7 brought some shake-up in the UHSAA high school football RPI rankings, particularly in 6A and 3A with new No. 1 teams.

With Lehi’s loss to Skyridge last Thursday, Corner Canyon vaulted up a spot to No. 1 in the RPI rankings.

In 3A, Grantsville beat Ogden to edge just past previous No. 1 Morgan for the top spot.

The other five No. 1 teams all remained the same after Week 7 — Roy (5A), Spanish Fork (4A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (8-player).

The UHSAA uses the RPI rankings to seed the state tournament after the regular season concludes in Week 10.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable movement across classifications.

In 6A, Farmington jumped four spots to No. 10 with its 24-17 win over Layton.

Orem vaulted from No. 10 to No. 4 in 5A with its 30-28 win over Maple Mountain.

In 4A, Timpanogos made the jump from No. 10 to No. 6 after beating Mountain View 34-24.

Here’s a full breakdown of each classification:

Class 6A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Corner Canyon 0.712 0.857 0.595 0.587 6-1 1 2 Lone Peak 0.686 0.857 0.536 0.588 6-1 2 3 Lehi 0.679 0.833 0.544 0.594 5-1 -2 4 Skyridge 0.664 0.714 0.624 0.618 5-2 1 5 Davis 0.625 0.714 0.567 0.487 5-2 -2 6 Fremont 0.599 0.714 0.500 0.527 5-2 3 7 Weber 0.587 0.714 0.476 0.513 5-2 1 8 Bingham 0.533 0.429 0.638 0.525 3-4 2 9 Syracuse 0.526 0.571 0.476 0.543 4-3 -2 10 Farmington 0.511 0.286 0.738 0.504 2-5 4 11 Mountain Ridge 0.507 0.429 0.576 0.544 3-4 1 12 Layton 0.504 0.571 0.429 0.540 4-3 -6 13 American Fork 0.450 0.286 0.590 0.560 2-5 0 14 Herriman 0.428 0.286 0.555 0.500 2-5 -3 15 Riverton 0.428 0.286 0.548 0.529 2-5 0 16 Copper Hills 0.393 0.429 0.333 0.503 3-4 0 17 Westlake 0.379 0.286 0.440 0.517 2-5 1 18 Pleasant Grove 0.357 0.143 0.548 0.463 1-6 -1

Class 5A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Roy 0.741 1.000 0.524 0.551 7-0 0 2 Brighton 0.672 0.857 0.510 0.565 6-1 2 3 Bountiful 0.662 0.857 0.476 0.619 6-1 0 4 Orem 0.648 0.857 0.452 0.584 6-1 6 5 Maple Mountain 0.623 0.857 0.405 0.549 6-1 0 6 Olympus 0.621 0.571 0.686 0.554 4-3 2 7 Timpview 0.619 0.600 0.667 0.495 3-2 2 8 Viewmont 0.613 0.714 0.548 0.450 5-2 -1 9 Northridge 0.610 0.714 0.524 0.524 5-2 -7 10 East 0.587 0.429 0.762 0.510 3-4 -4 11 Bonneville 0.538 0.286 0.810 0.450 2-5 5 12 Springville 0.523 0.714 0.314 0.598 5-2 0 13 Taylorsville 0.498 0.571 0.429 0.479 4-3 -2 14 West 0.489 0.429 0.536 0.552 3-4 1 15 Woods Cross 0.484 0.571 0.381 0.551 4-3 2 16 Highland 0.473 0.500 0.444 0.482 3-3 -2 17 Box Elder 0.458 0.429 0.476 0.509 3-4 -4 18 West Jordan 0.453 0.429 0.486 0.412 3-4 1 19 Alta 0.437 0.429 0.419 0.554 3-4 -1 20 Wasatch 0.403 0.143 0.655 0.439 1-6 1 21 Cedar Valley 0.398 0.286 0.500 0.439 2-5 -1 22 Granger 0.350 0.286 0.381 0.499 2-5 4 23 Hunter 0.345 0.286 0.381 0.446 2-5 -1 24 Skyline 0.330 0.143 0.486 0.475 1-6 0 25 Clearfield 0.320 0.143 0.476 0.415 1-6 0 26 Kearns 0.293 0.000 0.548 0.465 0-7 -3 27 Cyprus 0.224 0.000 0.405 0.414 0-7 0

Class 4A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Spanish Fork 0.719 0.857 0.619 0.542 6-1 0 2 Ridgeline 0.699 1.000 0.429 0.558 7-0 0 3 Sky View 0.670 0.714 0.667 0.490 5-2 0 4 Crimson Cliffs 0.648 0.714 0.610 0.522 5-2 1 5 Uintah 0.624 0.714 0.571 0.452 5-2 2 6 Timpanogos 0.617 0.714 0.562 0.424 5-2 4 7 Green Canyon 0.611 0.714 0.538 0.478 5-2 -3 8 Provo 0.604 0.667 0.556 0.536 4-2 1 9 Park City 0.588 0.857 0.338 0.506 6-1 -3 10 Mountain Crest 0.581 0.714 0.452 0.564 5-2 1 11 Stansbury 0.550 0.571 0.548 0.466 4-3 -3 12 Desert Hills 0.540 0.500 0.589 0.495 3-3 0 13 Pine View 0.536 0.571 0.514 0.476 4-3 1 14 Cedar 0.477 0.429 0.524 0.484 3-4 -1 15 Murray 0.469 0.571 0.381 0.407 4-3 0 16 Salem Hills 0.449 0.429 0.443 0.565 3-4 1 17 Tooele 0.432 0.571 0.286 0.464 4-3 3 18 Mountain View 0.427 0.429 0.405 0.517 3-4 0 19 Hurricane 0.423 0.429 0.400 0.500 3-4 3 20 Snow Canyon 0.421 0.286 0.540 0.495 2-5 -4 21 Logan 0.396 0.286 0.476 0.531 2-5 0 22 West Field 0.392 0.143 0.619 0.487 1-6 -3 23 Dixie 0.363 0.167 0.539 0.455 1-5 0 24 Bear River 0.331 0.143 0.488 0.474 1-6 0 25 Payson 0.312 0.143 0.452 0.439 1-6 0 26 Jordan 0.260 0.143 0.333 0.461 1-6 0 27 Cottonwood 0.251 0.000 0.471 0.386 0-7 0 28 Hillcrest 0.214 0.000 0.389 0.389 0-6 0

Class 3A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Grantsville 0.741 0.857 0.667 0.551 6-1 1 2 Morgan 0.735 1.000 0.500 0.605 7-0 -1 3 Manti 0.715 0.857 0.614 0.530 6-1 0 4 Richfield 0.707 1.000 0.452 0.534 7-0 0 5 Ogden 0.584 0.833 0.347 0.527 5-1 0 6 Carbon 0.509 0.429 0.605 0.438 3-4 0 7 Juab 0.498 0.429 0.562 0.524 3-4 2 8 Canyon View 0.481 0.571 0.381 0.520 4-3 -1 9 Juan Diego 0.478 0.429 0.524 0.498 3-4 -1 10 North Sanpete 0.409 0.286 0.514 0.489 2-5 0 11 Union 0.340 0.143 0.510 0.465 1-6 0 12 Ben Lomond 0.296 0.000 0.560 0.447 0-7 0

Class 2A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 San Juan 0.701 0.857 0.590 0.497 6-1 0 2 Emery 0.570 0.667 0.478 0.554 4-2 0 3 Layton Christian 0.518 0.571 0.452 0.569 4-3 0 4 Delta 0.496 0.571 0.429 0.463 4-3 0 5 Summit Academy 0.451 0.429 0.476 0.440 3-4 2 6 ALA 0.445 0.571 0.310 0.483 4-3 0 7 South Sevier 0.435 0.429 0.433 0.469 3-4 -2 8 South Summit 0.340 0.143 0.500 0.509 1-6 0 9 Judge Memorial 0.333 0.286 0.352 0.460 2-5 0 10 Grand County 0.268 0.143 0.357 0.435 1-6 0 11 Providence Hall 0.210 0.000 0.381 0.382 0-7 0

Class 1A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Beaver 0.737 0.857 0.667 0.508 6-1 0 2 North Summit 0.732 1.000 0.524 0.459 7-0 0 3 Milford 0.614 0.857 0.410 0.435 6-1 0 4 Kanab 0.555 0.571 0.548 0.519 4-3 0 5 Millard 0.480 0.429 0.529 0.494 3-4 1 6 Duchesne 0.457 0.571 0.338 0.480 4-3 -1 7 Parowan 0.386 0.286 0.476 0.431 2-5 0 8 Enterprise 0.337 0.167 0.489 0.424 1-5 1 9 North Sevier 0.334 0.286 0.357 0.447 2-5 -1 10 Gunnison Valley 0.229 0.000 0.417 0.410 0-6 0

Class 1A 8-player Rankings