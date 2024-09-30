Buck Sargent, North Summit (Sr.)

Buck Sargent played a huge role in North Summit’s thrilling win over Beaver last Friday in a battle of undefeated 1A teams.

Sargent anchored the defensive effort that held Beaver’s offense in check as he recorded 14 tackles and one interception in the 16-14 win that was decided in the fifth overtime.

He also caught three passes for 26 yards offensively from his tight end position.

“He has a nose for the football and makes a lot of tackles from sideline to sideline. He is a three-year starter and has gotten better every year. He is also a crucial part of our offense. He has great hands and is an aggressive blocker. He draws a lot of attention on both sides of the ball as teams prepare for us,” said North Summit coach Jerre Holmes.

For the season, Sargent has 307 receiving yards and four TDs to go along with his 69 tackles defensively.

Girls Volleyball

McKinley Barkdull, Syracuse (So.)

Syracuse is a perfect 3-0 in Region 1 over the past two weeks, and the steady play of sophomore McKinley Barkdull has been one of the catalysts.

Last Thursday in Syracuse’s 3-0 win over Davis, Barkdull finished with seven kills, four aces and one block as she finished with a hitting percentage of .462.

For the season she’s hitting .210 with 157 kills and 153 digs.

“She has been a key player for us this year and has contributed greatly through her attacking & serving game. She is only a sophomore this year but has been our starting right side for the team,” said Syracuse coach Megan Chandler Allred.

Girl Soccer

Jolee Irvin, Snow Canyon (Sr.)

Jolee Irvin has scored timely goals for Snow Canyon all year, but none bigger than her overtime game winner last week against Cedar.

The senior’s goal helped Snow Canyon avenge its only loss of region play and ensured that the Warriors have already locked up the Region 9 title regardless of what happens in its final two games this week.

“Jolee’s competitive spirit and determination make her a strong leader. Her presence drives the intensity of practices and games to another level. She has played a crucial role in our success this season as a leader on and off the field. She makes the team want to fight and work harder. We wouldn’t be where we are this year without her influence,” said coach Connor Brown.

Irvin leads Snow Canyon’s attack so far this season with 11 goals and six assists.

Boys Cross Country

Emmitt Nelson, North Sevier (Jr.)

A top three finisher at state last year, North Sevier junior Emmitt Nelson continues to impress this season.

Nelson and his North Sevier teammates have tested themselves throughout the season at tough meets like the TwiKnight and Cedar Invite. At the Cedar Invite, Nelson finished in the top 30 against a strong field of mostly 4A runners.

Two weeks ago, Nelson won the Duchesne Invite at Starvation State Park finishing 50 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

A year ago at state, Nelson finished in third place, one of just three underclassmen who placed inside the top 10.

Girls Cross Country

Emmalee Williams, Pine View (Jr.)

Emmalee Williams is used to running near the front of the pack this cross country season. Last Saturday he led the pack all the way to the finish line at the Cedar Cross Country Invitational.

The junior set a new three-mile PR in winning the Invite with a time of 17:53.8.

She finished 33 seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher from Springville.

“Emmalee is a tremendous teammate. She leads by example every day with her hard work, commitment and kindness toward everyone. She has grown a lot as a runner over the past year and has been able to persevere through some frustrations to now start to show the amazing runner that she is,” said Pine View coach Dave Holt. “Her victory and great race at the Cedar XC Invite is just the top of the iceberg for her in the coming years.”

Williams place in 16th place at last year’s 4A state meet, but expectations will be much higher heading into this year’s state meet in late October.

Girls Tennis

Sadie Maxfield, Brighton (So.)

Brighton’s Sadie Maxfield heads into her second state tournament this week poised to make a deeper run a year ago.

As a freshman she won her first match but then lost in the Round of 16 to the eventual state champ. A year later, she carries a 14-1 combined record into the state tournament and is optimistic about a deeper run.

“Sadie has an all-around game that is dependable and reliable. She has the competitive fire that it takes to be a champion. Sadie is spunky and fierce, and I love having the opportunity to coach her in high school tennis,” said Brighton coach Natalie Meyer.

Maxfield is the No. 5 seed in the 5A third singles bracket this week. She is 10-1 in third singles play and 4-0 in second singles play.

“Sadie started playing tennis when she was about 6 years old. She has played in several USTA and UTR tournaments playing both singles and doubles throughout Utah. Most recently, she took second place in the Of Love tournament for her 16′s division. She has trained at the Sports Mall and now trains at the Salt Lake Tennis Club,” added Meyer.

Boys Golf

Rawson Hardy, Park City (Jr.)

Rawson Hardy inched closer to the Region 10 championship with another under-par round last week at Riverbend Golf Course.

The junior shot a 70 at Riverbend, and his 68.5 stroke average puts him in first place in Region 10 by nearly two strokes.

“Rawson Hardy made an immediate impact on the Park City High School golf team as a freshman and continues that today as a junior. He loves the game of golf, truly respects it, and has the attainable goal of making golf a career. He has won a number of AJGA events as he enjoys playing golf around the country,” said Park City coach George Murphy. “His claim to fame was winning the Justin Thomas Junior Championship in Kentucky this summer, shooting 14-under in three rounds. What really stands out about Rawson is he has a kind heart and treats everyone with respect.”

As a sophomore last fall, Hardy finished in a tie for 14th at the 4A state tournament and a year later he will be one of the golfers to beat at this year’s state tournament in two weeks.

Baseball

Trace Turner, Maeser Prep (Sr.)

The 1A baseball regular season comes to a close this week, and Maeser Prep senior Trace Turner will finish as the team leader in just about ever statistical category.

He’s currently batting .452 with 16 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .603. He’s pitched 17 innings and struck out 35 batters.

“This is a young man who loves the game of baseball,” said Maeser Prep coach Erik Gulbrandsen who the four-year starter and three-year captain.

When he’s not pitching, Turner plays catcher or center field.

“This season, the Lions are fairly young with six freshmen. Trace has made it a point to encourage, take time for, and teach his younger teammates. His teammates love and respect their captain. Throughout his senior year, he has led with excellent play and timely advice for his teammates,” said Gulbrandsen.