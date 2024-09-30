Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley does drills during practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley has been moving around over the past month.

The former Utah quarterback spent the offseason with the Cleveland Browns but was released on Aug. 29.

The next day, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens, his previous team of four years, to their practice squad.

A little over two weeks later, on Sept. 16, the Miami Dolphins signed him to their active roster off the Ravens’ practice squad, after Miami starter Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion.

Then, after Tagavailoa went on injured reserve, his backup, Skylar Thompson, suffered broken ribs in the Dolphins’ 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Got all that?

Now, even though fellow backup Tim Boyle replaced Thompson last week in the loss, Miami is turning to Huntley.

On Saturday, head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Huntley will start for the Dolphins in their Monday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans (5:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN).

“I think one thing that was supremely obvious to the team since he got here and even more so this practice week, is Snoop has started multiple big games,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said, according to ESPN. “Just understanding as a quarterback, what is required to win over teammates and take the place of somebody else and assert their own personality, their own skill set, their own traits within the offense and lead people.

“We’ve been very high on Snoop. ... His maturation has been expedited by him and he’s done an excellent job assimilating into the locker room.”

McDaniel said Boyle will serve as Huntley’s primary backup, with Thompson potentially available as an emergency quarterback.

Huntley has starting experience at the NFL level — over the past three seasons, he started nine regular-season games and a playoff game in replacing Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Huntley went 3-7 (including one playoff loss) in those 10 starts.

Huntley grew up in Dania Beach, Florida, less than 30 miles from Miami. Before McDaniel made the official announcement that Huntley would start, he talked about the possibility of starting for the hometown team.

“That would be amazing. That’s a child’s dream, being able to play for your home team,” he told reporters in a video shared on social media by FinsXtra. “That’s just something not everybody gets to come across. It’d mean everything in the world.”

The Dolphins’ star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, expressed confidence in Huntley as well, calling him a “special talent” and commending Huntley for his work ethic in picking up the Dolphins playbook in a short period of time.

“He’s done a real good job of staying in the film room, learning all that stuff,” Hill said, in a video shared by USA Today’s Safid Deen.