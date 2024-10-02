Orem quarterback Tayden Ka’awa (11) passes the ball while defended by Maple Mountain outside linebacker Tiger Hakes (34) during a game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
By James Edward

Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 7. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Crew Cacciacarne, Weber — In his second game back from injury, completed 22 of 29 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns as Weber rolled to the 45-27 region win over Syracuse.

Weston Briggs, Corner Canyon — Carried the ball 18 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers methodically pulled away from Riverton for the 49-21 victory.

Kepa Niumeitolu, Lone Peak — Completed 12 of 19 passes for 252 yards and five scores in spearheading a dominant 49-28 victory over American Fork.

Cannon Montgomery, Mountain Ridge — Racked up 12 tackles, two sacks and one interception in leading the way defensively for Mountain Ridge in its 63-21 win over Copper Hills.

Class 5A

Tayden Ka’awa, Orem — Orem’s QB completed 19 of 26 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns as Orem rallied past Maple Mountain for the 30-28 victory.

Titan Longson, Viewmont — Completed 86% of his passes (25 of 29) for 389 yards and five TDs as the Vikings rolled to the 49-21 road win at Box Elder.

Izaiah Holley, West — Hauled in six catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and then also returned an interception for another score as the Panthers dominated Skyline for the 56-7 win.

Zay Morris, Roy — Caught three passes for 69 yards offensively and then defensively returned an interception 100 yards in helping Roy beat Woods Cross 33-14.

Class 4A

Bryant Larsen, Provo — Returned two interceptions for touchdowns, both in the first half, as Provo rolled to the 47-20 victory over Payson.

Sam Pehrson, Murray — Carried the ball 23 times for 202 yards and five touchdowns as the Spartans improved to 4-3 with the 45-7 win over Hillcrest.

Vaughn Gritzmacher, Tooele — Racked up 261 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in leading Tooele past Jordan 42-7.

Preston Arambel, Mountain Crest — Was a workhorse in the backfield, leading Mountain Crest to the 28-14 win over Green Canyon as he carried the ball 32 times for 152 yards and two TDs.

Class 3A

Roman Rosano, Juan Diego — Carried the ball 14 times for 167 yards and two TDs and and then also added 10 tackles defensively in the Soaring Eagle’s 47-26 win over Union.

Tala Taulapapa, Manti — Recorded 12 tackles offensively and then offensively rushed the ball 13 times for 140 yards and two scores in leading Manti past Canyon View 34-7.

Brent Knickerbocker, Grantsville — On a night when the offense stalled in the red zone, he made sure the Cowboys still got points converting five field goals in the 17-0 win over Ogden.

Class 2A

Benjamin Fitisemanu, Summit Academy — Recorded 11 tackles and also returned a third-quarter interception for a touchdown as the Bears edged South Summit 19-17.

JD Palmer, San Juan — Carried the ball seven times for 121 yards and three TDs — all in the first half — and then also added five tackles defensively in the 71-7 win over South Sevier.

Kannon Huntsman, American Leadership — Tallied four rushing touchdowns and 120 yards on just nine carries, and then also scored defensively on a 65-yard scoop-and-score to lead ALA past Providence Hall 56-7.

Class 1A

Jake Smith, North Summit — Carried the ball 38 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Braves past Beaver 16-14 in the showdown of 1A unbeatens.

Kaden Turner, Millard — Completed nine of 16 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 69 yards and also added three tackles defensively as Millard edged North Sevier 28-21.

