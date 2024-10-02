Orem quarterback Tayden Ka’awa (11) passes the ball while defended by Maple Mountain outside linebacker Tiger Hakes (34) during a game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 7. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Crew Cacciacarne, Weber — In his second game back from injury, completed 22 of 29 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns as Weber rolled to the 45-27 region win over Syracuse.

Weston Briggs, Corner Canyon — Carried the ball 18 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers methodically pulled away from Riverton for the 49-21 victory.

Kepa Niumeitolu, Lone Peak — Completed 12 of 19 passes for 252 yards and five scores in spearheading a dominant 49-28 victory over American Fork.

Cannon Montgomery, Mountain Ridge — Racked up 12 tackles, two sacks and one interception in leading the way defensively for Mountain Ridge in its 63-21 win over Copper Hills.

Class 5A

Tayden Ka’awa, Orem — Orem’s QB completed 19 of 26 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns as Orem rallied past Maple Mountain for the 30-28 victory.

Titan Longson, Viewmont — Completed 86% of his passes (25 of 29) for 389 yards and five TDs as the Vikings rolled to the 49-21 road win at Box Elder.

Izaiah Holley, West — Hauled in six catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and then also returned an interception for another score as the Panthers dominated Skyline for the 56-7 win.

Zay Morris, Roy — Caught three passes for 69 yards offensively and then defensively returned an interception 100 yards in helping Roy beat Woods Cross 33-14.

Class 4A

Bryant Larsen, Provo — Returned two interceptions for touchdowns, both in the first half, as Provo rolled to the 47-20 victory over Payson.

Sam Pehrson, Murray — Carried the ball 23 times for 202 yards and five touchdowns as the Spartans improved to 4-3 with the 45-7 win over Hillcrest.

Vaughn Gritzmacher, Tooele — Racked up 261 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in leading Tooele past Jordan 42-7.

Preston Arambel, Mountain Crest — Was a workhorse in the backfield, leading Mountain Crest to the 28-14 win over Green Canyon as he carried the ball 32 times for 152 yards and two TDs.

Class 3A

Roman Rosano, Juan Diego — Carried the ball 14 times for 167 yards and two TDs and and then also added 10 tackles defensively in the Soaring Eagle’s 47-26 win over Union.

Tala Taulapapa, Manti — Recorded 12 tackles offensively and then offensively rushed the ball 13 times for 140 yards and two scores in leading Manti past Canyon View 34-7.

Brent Knickerbocker, Grantsville — On a night when the offense stalled in the red zone, he made sure the Cowboys still got points converting five field goals in the 17-0 win over Ogden.

Class 2A

Benjamin Fitisemanu, Summit Academy — Recorded 11 tackles and also returned a third-quarter interception for a touchdown as the Bears edged South Summit 19-17.

JD Palmer, San Juan — Carried the ball seven times for 121 yards and three TDs — all in the first half — and then also added five tackles defensively in the 71-7 win over South Sevier.

Kannon Huntsman, American Leadership — Tallied four rushing touchdowns and 120 yards on just nine carries, and then also scored defensively on a 65-yard scoop-and-score to lead ALA past Providence Hall 56-7.

Class 1A

Jake Smith, North Summit — Carried the ball 38 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Braves past Beaver 16-14 in the showdown of 1A unbeatens.

Kaden Turner, Millard — Completed nine of 16 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 69 yards and also added three tackles defensively as Millard edged North Sevier 28-21.