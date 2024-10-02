Minnesota United forward Kelvin Yeboah (9) takes Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) down as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Dayne St. Claire had four saves for Minnesota on Wednesday night is a 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota United (13-12-7) are unbeaten in three consecutive games and have won four of their last six. Minnesota will clinch a berth in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs with a FC Dallas tie or loss later Wednesday night against the San Jose Earthquakes.

1 of 22 Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango (9) gets knocked to the turf by Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 22 Real Salt Lake midfielder Dominik Marczuk (11) grabs Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales (8) by the jersey as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 22 Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody (2) and Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) head the ball as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 22 Minnesota United forward Kelvin Yeboah (9) takes Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) down as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 22 Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera (4) grabs and brings Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) down as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 22 Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango (9) kicks at the ball at the same time as a Minnesota United FC player as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 22 Real Salt Lake midfielder Dominik Marczuk (11) gets up over Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales (8) for the header on the ball as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 22 Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp (20) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks (25) go after the ball as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 22 Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango (9) tries to avoid Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 22 Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) and Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango (9) go after each other as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 22 Real Salt Lake defender Philip Quinton (26) gets his head on the ball in front of the goal as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 22 Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) battles Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 13 of 22 Real Salt Lake midfielder Nelson Palacio (13) chases Minnesota United forward Kelvin Yeboah (9) as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 22 Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) kicks the ball as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 15 of 22 Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks (25) heads the ball over Minnesota United midfielder Carlos Harvey (67) as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 22 Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi (14) looks up at Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera (4) as he heads the ball as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 17 of 22 Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) is held by Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 18 of 22 Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) isn’t able to get control of the ball as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 19 of 22 Real Salt Lake midfielder Nelson Palacio (13) spins as he and Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp (20) battle for the ball as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 20 of 22 Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales (8) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) battle for the ball as they play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 21 of 22 Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) directs as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 22 of 22 Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) kicks the ball into play as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC play at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The game ended in a draw 0-0. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Salt Lake (14-7-11), which locked up its postseason place with 3-3 tie with the Portland Timbers on Sept. 21, is unbeaten in four consecutive games.

Real Salt Lake’s Brayan Vera, who was shown a yellow card in the 32nd minute, was shown a red card in stoppage time.

Zac MacMath had two saves for RSL.