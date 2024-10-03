Lone Peak plays Bingham in a varsity football game at Bingham High School in South Jordan on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Lone Peak won 21-0.

With just three weeks left in the regular season, every game has major RPI seeding implications. Here’s a look at five intriguing games on tap this week that will go a long way toward shaping region races.

Skyridge at Lone Peak

Two of the best teams in the state square off in the latest installment of this budding rivalry. These teams have met nine times in the past six years. Skyridge is 5-1 in the regular season, but Lone Peak has 3-0 in the playoffs.

Lone Peak (6-1) and Skyridge (5-2) are both 2-0 in Region 3 play this season, with Skyridge coming off a big 20-16 win over previously-unbeaten Lehi last week.

No. 1 Lone Peak has proven it can win with defense this season, including a 21-0 shutout win over Bingham in Week 1. It has also proven it can outscore opponents, which it did last week in a 49-28 win over American Fork.

Lone Peak trailed 14-0 after the first quarter against American Fork, but Lone Peak responded with 35 points in the second quarter.

Skyridge and Lone Peak each have three common opponents — Timpview, Bingham and Corner Canyon. Lone Peak is 3-0 in those three games, while Skyridge is 1-2, losing to Timpview and Corner Canyon.

Skyridge has won the past two meetings against Lone Peak, including last year’s 41-15 victory in Week 8.

Grantsville at Morgan

One of the oldest, and best, rivalries in the state resumes this Saturday when Grantsville travels to 3A No. 1 Morgan.

This will be the 91st meeting between the rural schools dating back to 1945, a series that Morgan leads 54-30-2.

Grantsville rolls into the game with a 6-1 record fresh off its 17-0 win over Ogden. Confidence is high for the Cowboys in their first season under new head coach David Millward.

So far this season though, Morgan has done well to crush opponents’ confidence. It beat Crimson Cliffs by 28, Sky View by 34, Skyline, Idaho, by 6, and Layton Christian by 35.

The quality of competition for Morgan has dipped the past three weeks against Kearns, Juan Diego and Ben Lomond, but it has slowed down with a combined score of 186-0.

Friday’s region tilt with Grantsville could be another blowout victory, but Grantsville will hope that the intensity of the rivalry levels the playing field giving it some hope.

Since Grantsville’s 14-10 win over Morgan in the 2021 championship, Morgan has won the past three games by a combined score of 91-20.

Springville at Maple Mountain

Fresh off of its first loss of the season, Maple Mountain suddenly finds itself in a bit of “must-win” situation for RPI seeding purposes when it hosts Springville this week.

If Maple Mountain (6-1) loses this week, next week it will be a big underdog at 5A No. 1 Timpview and, barring a big upset, would head into the playoffs on a three-game losing streak. It would then likely fall out of a No. 8 RPI seed — currently fifth — and not have the luxury of a first-round bye.

Springville (5-2), meanwhile, is hoping it can climb back into a top eight seed with a strong finish to the season. It already took its lumps against Timpview, suffering a humbling 45-0 loss in Week 5. In the two weeks since, it beat Cedar Valley 55-13 and Wasatch 20-6.

After this week, Springville concludes the season against Orem and Park City, two very difficult games. A loss this week, and the Red Devils also are staring at the possibility of a three-game losing streak heading into the playoffs.

Already at No. 12 in the RPI rankings, such a scenario would likely drop Springville out of the top 16, and its first playoff game would be on the road.

Springville has won the last three games in this rivalry, including last year 31-23.

Spanish Fork at Provo

For all intents and purposes, the Region 8 title will be decided this Friday when Provo hosts Spanish Fork in Week 8.

Timpanogos could still factor into the region title with a Week 10 showdown with Spanish Fork looming, but it already lost to Provo 48-35 in Week 6 and will need help to have a chance at the title.

Spanish Fork (6-1) and Provo (4-2) are each 3-0 in region play this season, each winning all three games comfortably by double digits.

Spanish Fork is coming off a 49-20 nonregion win over West Field, with Kaden Vest rushing for three scores in the win.

Provo, meanwhile, beat Payson 47-20 last week with Gehrig Orchard tossing three TDs in the win.

The Bulldogs have won four of the past five games, including last year’s 29-22 victory.

Spanish Fork owns the top spot in the 4A RPI rankings through seven weeks, and is in great position to finish as a top three seed if it can run the tables the last three weeks of the season.

Manti at Richfield

This rematch of last year’s 3A state championship has all the makings of another terrific game.

Richfield rallied by Manti 27-21 in last year’s title game after scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter, and it hasn’t slowed down since. The Wildcats head into the rematch with a perfect 7-0 record and riding a 20-game winning streak. For a program whose previous state championship came back in 1988, it’s a remarkable about-face to relevance.

Manti’s is 6-1, with its lone loss coming to Grantsville a few weeks ago.

A bit of irony, though — despite its 7-0 record, Richfield is No. 4 in the UHSAA RPI rankings, while Manti is third.

Statistically, these teams are nearly identical. Richfield is averaging 40.1 ppg while allowing 18.0 per game. Manti averages 42.4 ppg offensively, while conceding 20.4 ppg.

Manti quarterback Maison Starkweather leads the state with 31 passing touchdowns, and ranks third with 2,329 yards. Stone Mortensen has benefitted with 13 of those TD receptions.

The key to the game will likely be if Richfield’s defensive front can get pressure on Starkweather and break up his rhythm.