Earlier this season, Pleasant Grove came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to win in overtime against Skyridge.

With the second place spot in Region 3 on the line, Skyridge bounced back Thursday with four goals against the Vikings for the 4-2 win and to clinch that second-place standing in region.

It didn’t take long for the Falcons to get their offense going, as Olivia Southwick scored in the first minute to take the 1-0 lead. Skyridge then extended its lead late in the first half behind a goal from Lexi Blood.

“We came out really fast and got one on the board within the first minute,” said Skyridge head coach Toby Peterson. “Our combination plays were fast and aggressive, which is exactly what we want.”

However, Pleasant Grove wasn’t willing to give all momentum to the Falcons, as Tess Livingston scored from 50 yards out right before halftime to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Vikings continued to ride that momentum in the second half, as Jordyn Farrer tied things up to make it a 2-2 scoreline.

“We can’t give our opponents momentum or hope, and that is exactly what goals like that provide,” said Peterson.

Skyridge was not willing to go back into overtime against Pleasant Grove, and Rachel Boren scored two unanswered goals late in the second half for the 4-2 win.

Boren ended Thursday’s game with two goals and one assist.

“Our girls bounced back, regained their composure and got two more to seal the deal,” said Peterson. “They don’t ever give up, and that determination is going to serve us well going into the playoffs.”

The win marks the second consecutive year that Skyridge has finished second in Region 3.