For many years, college basketball teams around the country have held preseason scrimmages against other teams that, while allowed, could not be publicized, so they became known as “secret scrimmages.”

While schools have still kept them secret — they aren’t announced, no one is allowed in beside the teams and stats aren’t officially taken — information about which teams are playing each other and sometimes some details about what happened in the scrimmages has become less secret in recent years.

Earlier this week, Boise State beat reporter B.J. Rains reported rather casually on X that the Broncos will have secret scrimmages sometime over the next month against the BYU Cougars and Washington Huskies.

Vanquish the Foe’s Robby McCombs confirmed Rains’ reporting on Friday and added that the Broncos-Cougars matchup will take place on Oct. 26 at BYU.

Boise State will play two secret scrimmages, while the Cougars will play the secret scrimmage and then have an exhibition game on Oct. 30 at the Marriott Center against Colorado Christian that will be open to the public.

The Cougars and Broncos last played an official game on Dec. 9, 2020, which Boise State won, 74-70.

The Broncos’ secret scrimmage against Washington means they’ll face former Utah State Aggies head coach Danny Sprinkle, who is entering his first season in Seattle.

BYU’s first official game of the 2024-25 season is slated for Nov. 5 at home against Central Arkansas.