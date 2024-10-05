Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (right) hugs Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango (9) after Arango’s third goal during a Major League Soccer game between Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Arango scored three goals during the game, taking RSL to a 3-1 victory over St. Louis City.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Diego Luna scored in the 78th minute Saturday night to help Real Salt Lake beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 to extend its unbeaten streak to five consecutive games.

Luna took a pass from Braian Ojeda about 10 yards outside the penalty area and, without much pressure from the Earthquakes defense, ripped a left-footed shot that bounced off the back post into the net to give Real Salt Lake (15-7-11) a 1-0 lead.

RSL had 55% possession and outshot the Earthquakes 14-6, 6-1 on target.

Daniel De Sousa Britto, known simply as “Daniel,” had five saves for San Jose (6-24-3).

Real Salt Lake has 56 points, tied with the Seattle Sounders for third in the Western Conference, two behind second-place Los Angeles FC.

The Earthquakes lost for the third time in four games and has just one win in their last seven.