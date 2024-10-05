Grantsville’s Afton Orgill returns the ball during the first singles 3A girls tennis state championship match in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

The final results of the 3A girls state tennis tournament were a mystery for all of the players and fans who endured the warm, sunny weather that lasted almost into the early evening Saturday at Liberty Park.

When it was over, however, Afton and Mya Orgill’s individual titles in No. 1 and No. 3 singles were the difference as Grantsville narrowly won the team title.

The day’s matches included two that lasted more than three hours in 80-degree heat, and Cowboys coach Stephen Thurgood said the finish became one of his best memories of his 12 years coaching at Grantsville.

Thurgood, in fact, was so happy he welcomed picking up the tab for his team’s dinner at a Salt Lake restaurant before the Cowboys returned to their small community about 30 miles west of Utah’s capital.

“I’ve already retired twice,” said Thurgood, smiling, “but I’m on a one-year contract so I’ll be back next spring with the boys team. We’ll see if we can better this.”

Because the team scoring was so close and not updated on the UHSAA website in real time, nobody could monitor the outcome accurately. When UHSAA officials revealed the outcome of the team titles, it felt more like a Hollywood awards extravaganza wherein the decision is delayed by the opening of an envelope.

Grantsville, however, finished with 56 points to edge Rowland Hall (52). Morgan took third place (43), followed by Judge Memorial (34).

Grantsville, Rowland Hall and Morgan finished tied for their region title late last month and each coach knew state would be close and likely depend on the smallest of breaks.

After Afton Orgill won her individual crown earlier in the day she cheered on her teammates, including Mya, whose match was the finale and gave Grantsville the five necessary points to leapfrog defending champion Rowland Hall.

Rowland Hall had gained a one-point advantage only minutes earlier when Ainsley Moore and Fiona Kean won their second straight three-set match and then fell to the court with fatigue.

“All of our region fought all season,” said Thurgood. “All the players know each other well and any of the matches really could have gone either way.

“What a long day,” he added. “There were so many ups and downs.”

Morgan’s Macey Dee kept her squad in the race with a first-place finish in No. 2 singles. Like last year, Rowland Hall’s strength was in doubles play, where Jane Borst and Savanna O’Connell emerged on top.