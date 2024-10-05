New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta.

Taysom Hill won’t be available for the New Orleans Saints against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Saints’ utility player was one of five players the team officially ruled out on Saturday for the Monday night matchup.

Hill was injured during New Orleans’ 26-24 Week 4 loss against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.

Prior to leaving the game in the second quarter, Hill had run for 24 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground, giving the Saints an early lead over their NFC South rivals.

On Thursday, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Hill had fractured his ribs. Hill did not participate in practice this week, according to the team’s injury report.

It was the second time Hill had left a game due to injury this season, after he left in Week 2 with a chest injury, as the Deseret News previously reported. He ended up missing the Saints’ Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In three games this season, Hill has run for 77 yards and two touchdowns while also catching two passes for 2 yards.

The Saints will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Monday (6:15 p.m. MDT, ESPN).