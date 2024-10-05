Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram (39) makes a save on the shot by Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton (20) at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

The preseason is officially over for the Utah Hockey Club. A 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday raised them to a record of 5-2-0, but don’t take that as an indication of how the regular season will go — that’s a very different beast.

Saturday’s game was at the Maverik Center, something that had been scheduled before the Arizona Coyotes were moved to Utah. When they made the move, the league decided to keep the game there.

Utah Hockey for dummies

If this was your first NHL game, I’m sorry. Believe me when I say that they’re usually a lot more exciting than this one was. From the game itself to the fan experience, this one did not exceed anyone’s expectations.

The Avalanche locked things down defensively, as they should with arguably the best defenseman in the world, Cale Makar. Utah HC managed a mere 20 shots on net.

Defensive hockey pleases the coaches and the goalies, but it can be mundane in the fans’ eyes.

Utah HC did pull off the win with an early goal and a late goal, but a 2-1 score is not what most people hope to see when going to games. It’s a good thing they did a just-for-fun shootout at the end.

Utah Hockey for casual fans

Goalie Connor Ingram, who earned “First Star of the Game” honors, was the biggest bright spot in an otherwise lackluster effort from Utah HC.

Time after time after time, Ingram bailed his team out with first, second and even third saves. His lone goal against came on an unstoppable rebound, but aside from that he was perfect.

Perhaps the effects of a long preseason are finally showing on the Utah HC roster, but the defensemen consistently struggled to clear the zone. That resulted in far more scoring chances for the Avalanche than there probably should have been.

“We’re all still getting used to each other at this point,” Ingram said after the game. “Now it’s time to go.”

Utah Hockey for nerds

Next game, we’ll finally get to choose a new topic rather than talking about the bottom-six forward battle. For now, it’s still the biggest story surrounding the team so we’ll give it one last evaluation.

Josh Doan deserves to be in the NHL. Kailer Yamamoto deserves to be in the NHL. Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien and everyone else in the bottom part of the forward group also deserve to be in the NHL — and that’s out of head coach Andre Tourigny’s mouth, not mine.

“I think all the guys we have right now are NHL players,” Tourigny said. “We don’t have guys who (don’t) deserve to be on an NHL roster. I really believe that.”

Not everyone can make the team, but Tourigny could not be happier to have such difficult decisions to make after a few less competitive years in Arizona.

“I could not wait to have a hard job,” Tourigny said. “I think that’s a really good problem to have. We will have a really good player who won’t play on opening night, and that’s good for the organization.”

That being said, Tourigny also believes that no matter who gets sent to the AHL out of camp, everyone will get chances to play in the NHL this season as injuries strike.

“My experience tells me it’s a long NHL season,” he said. “There’s room for all of them. ... Without each of them, we don’t have a chance.”

Yamamoto, who is still on a PTO, though he and Utah HC management have reportedly begun contract talks, had a great scoring chance in the first period.

He blasted a one-timer off the underside of the crossbar and out — literally the closest you can get to a goal without actually scoring. Tourigny had nothing but praise for Yamamoto after the game.

“He was really good (on) both sides of the puck,” Tourigny said. “You know, what I liked the most about him is the number of battles he won. ... He can play every role. I’ve said it many times: We put him in every situation during that camp. ... He can feel really good about himself.”

Doan had a great training camp as well, but being on an entry-level contract might make him the easy choice to cut as he can go between the NHL and the AHL without having to go through waivers.

He says he has not yet spoken with management about where he will start the season, but he’s ready for whatever challenge comes his way.

Final rosters are due on Monday, so we will get an answer to personnel questions shortly.

What’s next?

The regular season is finally here.

Utah HC faces off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. but fan celebrations begin at 2.

Tuesday’s full schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Press conference with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith. Open to fans and media.

2 p.m.: ESPN studio hosts will do their game coverage live from the site. NHL legends Mark Messier and PK Subban will join TV host Steve Levy and be joined by special guests throughout the proceedings. To be clear, they’re covering all three of Tuesday’s NHL games from there, not just the one involving Utah HC.

4 p.m.: Fan party begins. It will include live music from DJ Joune and DJ Logik in addition to games and prizes. The prizes include merchandise and tickets to the game.

5 p.m.: The players participate in a special game day walk on a “mountain blue” carpet, welcomed by youth hockey players.

5:30 p.m.: Country music star Shaboozey performs a free concert outside the arena.

6:30 p.m.: Flyover featuring four F-35A jets.

6:30 p.m.: Watch party for those without tickets to the game.