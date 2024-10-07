Griffin Kunz, Skyridge (Jr.)

Skyridge won its third straight Region 3 game last Friday, and the strong defensive play of junior Griffin Kunz was a big reason why.

The linebacker helped hold Lone Peak in check during the 21-16 victory as he recorded eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass break up.

“Griff had a tremendous offseason. He came to work each and every day and went about his business. It is no surprise to me to see him have success on the field this season with his work ethic this offseason. He is a high-character, hard-working and humble young man,” said Skyridge coach Justin Hemm.

For the season, Kunz leads Skyridge (6-2) in tackles for 49 to go along with his 2.5 sacks.

Girls Volleyball

Hallee Heath, Desert Hills (Sr.)

Hallee Heath’s power as a middle hitter makes her one of the most lethal and feared hitters in the state.

“Hallee is a huge impact player and sets the tone for us in practice and in matches. She has incredible power and speed which has helped her to a hitting efficiency of .385 which puts her No. 1 in 4A and No. 3 in the state,” said Desert Hills coach Craig Allred.

The Boise State commit has led Desert Hills to a 17-7 record this season, including a 9-0 mark in Region 9.

Last weekend the Thunder participated in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, posting a 4-2 record.

Allred said that the senior Heath is just as accomplished in the classroom as she maintains a 3.95 GPA for the Thunder.

“Hallee is an amazing student athlete and we are excited that she will be able to continue her volleyball career at Boise State next season,” said Allred.

1 of 8 Afton Orgill, Grantsville 2 of 8 Aidan Neal, Alta cross country | Lifetouch National School Studios Inc. 3 of 8 Hallee Heath, Desert Hills volleyball 4 of 8 Griffin Kunz, Skyridge football 5 of 8 Julie Moore, Mountain View cross country 6 of 8 Mack Herzog, West Field 7 of 8 Sierra Jacobson, Maple Mountain soccer 8 of 8 Maddix Johnson, Panguitch baseball

Girls Soccer

Sierra Jacobson, Maple Mountain (Sr.)

Maple Mountain heads into the 5A playoffs riding an 11-game winning streak, and senior Sierra Jacobson has been at the heart of that success.

“Sierra has been phenomenal this year. From leading our attack to defending with confidence, Sierra has stepped up where ever we needed her,” Maple Mountain coach Clif Swain. “As a team captain, she is a leader for us on and off the field. She brings energy, confidence, and great soccer IQ to our team. Sierra is a big part of us being able to go undefeated in region play.”

The senior leads the Golden Eagles with six goals to go along with her six assists.

Maple Mountain earned a No. 3 seed in the 5A state tournament, and will enjoy a bye this week in the first round. It returns to action next week in the second round against the winner of Cedar Valley and Spanish Fork.

Boys Cross Country

Aidan Neal, Alta (Jr.)

A top 10 finisher at state last year, big things were expected of Alta junior Aidan Neal this season and he hasn’t disappointed.

Neal added his fourth victory of the season at last week’s Region 6 championships at Sugar House Park as he beat teammate Jack Jensen by 26 seconds for the win. He won with a time of 15:20.5.

He also has wins under his belt at the Royal Run, Murray Spartan Invitational and the RAC Invite.

He finished 14th at the Border Wars last month as well.

With the state meet just three weeks away, Neal will be looking to improve upon his showing from last season when he finished sixth as a sophomore, the highest-finishing sophomore in the field that included 26 sophomores.

Girls Cross Country

Julie Moore, Mountain View (Sr.)

Julie Moore is heading into the home stretch of her decorated high school career, and that now included back-to-back Region 8 cross country titles.

The senior captured this year’s Region 8 title last weekend with a great time of 18:06.3 to beat the runner-up from Orem, Maddie Embley.

“Julie is an amazing individual. She has a quiet determination that drives her to excellence. Not only her consistency of coming to practice but also the intensity she brings has really set the tone for what she’s able to do on race days,” said Mountain View coach Mike Strauss.

A year ago, Moore backed up her region title with a dominant individual state title, something she’ll be looking to do again later this month.

Moore is also the reigning 4A state champion in the 3,200 meters, a title she’ll look to defend next spring.

Girls Tennis

Afton Orgill, Grantsville (Sr.)

Grantsville captured its state record 19th girls tennis championship last Saturday at Liberty Park, and it was Afton Orgill’s decisive first singles title that clinched it.

In the final match of the 3A state tournament, Orgill beat Judge’s Maria Garrido in four-hour, three-set marathon 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. The five points she earned for the win nudged Grantsville four points ahead of Rowland Hall for the team title.

“Afton puts in extra time after practice and plays hard all the time but she still listens to what the coaches have to say. It was big in the finals match. She listened to advice and executed the plan.”

In the semifinal earlier in the day Orgill beat Rowland Hall’s Elena Owens 6-4, 6-3.

She finished the season with a 29-1 record.

Last season as a junior Orgill finished runner-up in the 3A first singles bracket.

Boys Golf

Mack Herzog, West Field (Fr.)

West Field freshman Mack Herzog hasn’t played like a freshman in his first season of high school golf.

Herzog finished as co-medalist in Region 11 this season finishing with a stroke average of 71.

He shot a season-low 66 at Round Valley during the first day of the Region 11 tournament last week. He also shot a 67 at Logan River a few weeks ago.

“One of the things that has really impressed me this year is his maturity and leadership. Even though he is a freshman, the team looks to him as the leader in almost every aspect. He is so composed and level headed on the course, and then has the skill to back it up,” said West Field coach Broc Ballif. “Part of the maturity aspect is he doesn’t let others around him dictate his game. He plays his game and stays composed regardless of how he is playing, and always makes the right decision. I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes throughout the rest of his high school career.”

Herzog finished first or tied for first in six of nine region tournaments.

Baseball

Maddix Johnson, Panguitch (Sr.)

Led by Maddix Johnson, top seed Panguitch rolled past ICS in the 1A state tournament at Snow Canyon High School on Monday to advance to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Johnson went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and two RBIs to lead the way at the plate.

For the season, Johnson has recorded over 30 hits and is batting .450 for the Bobcats. His on-base percentage is .576.