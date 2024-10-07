Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9), right, steps onto the court with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif.

On Sunday night, LeBron James and his son, Bronny, made NBA history as the first father-son duo to play together as teammates.

They took the court together wearing Los Angeles Lakers jerseys in a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James and Bronny James join a select group of father-son pairs who have played together in professional sports.

According to NBC News, Ken Griffey Sr. played with his son for the Seattle Mariners in the MLB, while Gordie Howe played alongside his sons Marty and Mark with the WHA’s Houston Aeros and the NHL’s Hartford Whalers.

Bronny James joined the Lakers in June when he became the No. 55 overall pick in the NBA draft, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

After recovering from cardiac arrest while training with USC, he played a single season with the school before entering the NBA.

Bronny James’ NBA debut was highly anticipated by LeBron James, who told ESPN in a 2023 interview, “I need to be on the floor with my boy.”

Sunday’s preseason game against the Phoenix Suns coincided with Bronny’s 20th birthday.

Both father and son played in the second quarter. Bronny took the court first and was soon joined by his father.

LeBron James scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds, and had four assists in the 16 minutes he played, according to The Associated Press.

At one point, LeBron set up Bronny for a 3-point shot, but the shot attempt missed. Bronny did not score during his nine minutes of play.

The Lakers lost to the Suns 118-114.

“His job is to put the work in and get better and better just like the rest of us,” LeBron James said in a recent interview. “We want to hold him accountable, he’s going to hold us accountable, and if we all do that we all get better cause we’re all one team.”