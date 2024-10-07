The Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime.

The 2023-24 NHL season begins Tuesday, which means all the talk about Utah Hockey Club’s move from Arizona can be put aside and the focus can move to what happens on the ice.

That raises a big question though: How good will Utah HC actually be this season? Will it continue the run the Arizona Coyotes had of missing the playoffs? Will it be a fun, upstart team that will claw its way to a measure of success? Will it be a Stanley Cup contender?

Such a question can only be answered over the next six months, of course, with the club of course hoping that the season turns into an over eight-month affair, as that’ll mean the group has made the Stanley Cup Finals.

Nevertheless, numerous hockey observers have made preseason predictions about Utah HC specifically and the NHL in general, as is the custom this time of year.

Here’s a look at what some of them have predicted about a club that went 36-41-5, finished seventh in the NHL’s Central Division and missed the playoffs last season but is garnering some excitement around the NHL as a potential playoff squad.

In a column published Monday in which he made 32 bold predictions for the season (one for each team), Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli (who broke the news that the Coyotes were moving to Utah) wrote as his 11th prediction, “Utah Hockey Club will qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs in their first year. GM Bill Armstrong was right: No team is better prepared for the present and future. Their highest-priced player makes $8.15 million. They’ve got draft picks (assets) to trade. They have more prospects than they can sign. And players are going to clamor to live in Salt Lake City.”

Ryan Dixon wrote a similar predictions column for SportsNet and had the same guess for Utah HC as Seravalli: “Utah Hockey Club will make the playoffs. Repeat, Utah Hockey Club will make the playoffs,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton put Utah HC at No. 21 in their preseason power rankings and wrote that making the playoffs would be the best-case scenario for the club.

“Recent history has shown that brand-new franchises can get into the postseason pretty quickly,” Clark and Shilton wrote. “...It’s possible that the lessons learned from that last season coupled with their offseason additions could lead to Utah emerging as a serious challenger for one of the two Western Conference wild-card spots.”

Not everyone is bullish on Utah HC making the jump into the playoffs, however.

The Athletic predicted Utah will finish ninth in the Western Conference, one spot outside of the playoffs.

Inside the Rink’s Conrad Jack picked Utah to finish fifth in the Central Division and miss the postseason (he has the top four in the division — the Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche — making it).

Stephen Whyno of The Associated Press has Utah in the playoffs, while his colleague John Wawrow does not.

USA Today’s Mike Brehm predicts Utah will finish sixth in the Central and miss the playoffs.

So there you have it. Utah HC might make the playoffs this season. Or it might not. That uncertainty should at least make things interesting and worth watching.