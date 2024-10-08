South Sevier is in the driver’s seat for its first-ever boys golf state championship.

The Rams shot a team score of 314 during the opening day of the 2A state tournament at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City, and lead second place Beaver by 24 strokes.

Parowan and Waterford are tied for third with 339, while defending state champ Rowland Hall sits in fifth with a 346.

A year ago, South Sevier finished tied for third with a 628, and this year with a similar score, it’s on pace for a historic tournament.

South Sevier senior Gunner Sorensen led the way for the Rams on Tuesday as he shot an even-par 72. He will take a two-stroke lead over Beaver senior Kavin Oakden into Wednesday’s final round.

Kanab’s Ray Capson and Rowland Hall’s Hudson Darmstandler are tied for third after shooting 4-over 76s.

The top four finishers at last year’s state tournament were all seniors. Sorensen finished tied for ninth place, but he’s hoping to take a big leap this year to claim 2A medalist honors.

Class 2A state tournament

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

Team scores (Day 1)

314 — South Sevier

338 — Beaver

339 — Parowan

339 — Waterford

346 — Rowland Hall

347 — North Summit

348 — Kanab

363 — Enterprise

Individual leaders (Top 20)