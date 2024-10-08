6A Golf at Old Mill Golf Course in Holladay on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

The 6A boys golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton next Monday and Tuesday.

Fremont, Corner Canyon and Lone Peak won their respective region championships and will be among the top contenders for the state title. Corner Canyon won last year’s 6A state championship as it snapped Lone Peak’s five-year reign of 6A.

The three region medalists in 6A are Davis’ Max Landon, Corner Canyon’s Ben Wilson and Lone Peak’s Kihei Akina. Wilson’s Corner Canyon teammate — and reigning 6A medalist — Bowen Mauss finished with a slightly bettter stroke average but he didn’t compete in enough Region 2 matches to be eligible for the region title.

Akina finished with the top scoring average in 6A at 64.5.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 6A regions.

1 of 3 Max Landon, Davis 2 of 3 Ben Wilson, Corner Canyon 3 of 3 Kihei Akina, Lone Peak

Region 1

Final Team standings

Stroke average — School

286.1 — Fremont

288.9 — Farmington

293.3 — Layton

293.6 — Weber

294.0 — Davis

296.6 — Syracuse

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

68.7 — Max Landon, Davis

69.9 — Jack Summerhays, Farmington

70.9 — Jace Nielsen, Fremont

71.9 — KJ Erwin, Fremont

73.0 — Luke Hadley, Fremont

73.0 — Cohen Colquitt, Syracuse

73.2 — Luke Cook, Fremont

73.3 — Ryan Liechty, Layton

73.4 — Cohen Wood, Weber

73.4 — Luke Stanger, Syracuse

73.6 — Craiten Patterson, Weber

73.6 — Austin Bybee, Weber

Most recent tournament (Oct. 3)

At Riverbend Golf Course

65.0 — Jack Summerhays, Farmington

68.0 — Max Landon, Davis

70.0 — Jace Seaman, Layton

71.0 — Jace Nielsen, Fremont

72.0 — Landen Green, Syracuse

73.0 — Luke Stanger, Syracuse

74.0 — Jacob Merrill, Davis

74.0 — Tate Gibb, Farmington

74.0 — Madden Streiff, Farmington

74.0 — Griffin Belnap, Farmington

74.0 — Luke Hadley, Fremont

74.0 — Cohen Colquitt, Syracuse

74.0 — Cohen Wood, Weber

Region 2

Final Team standings

Stroke average — School

275.4 — Corner Canyon

287.4 — Herriman

300.5 — Riverton

307.0 — Mountain Ridge

309.4 — Bingham

345.3 — Copper Hills

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

68.2 — Bowen Mauss, Corner Canyon

68.8 — Ben Wilson, Corner Canyon

69.0 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton

69.3 — Will Pizza, Corner Canyon

69.8 — Tyse Boman, Corner Canyon

70.0 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman

71.3 — Ty Brady, Corner Canyon

71.5 — Ty Anderson, Corner Canyon

71.5 — Braxten Ziegenbusch, Herriman

72.7 — JJ Tomsick, Herriman

72.8 — Elliot Bond, Herriman

72.8 — Krew Saunders, Herriman

Most recent tournament (Oct. 7)

At Sleepy Ridge Golf Course

66.0 — Ben Wilson, Corner Canyon

68.0 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton

68.0 — Will Pizza, Corner Canyon

70.0 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman

70.0 — JJ Tomsick, Herriman

71.0 — Tyse Boman, Corner Canyon

71.0 — Braxten Ziegenbusch, Herriman

73.0 — Elliot Bond, Herriman

73.0 — Cooper Meyer, Corner Canyon

73.0 — Krew Heward, Bingham

73.0 — Trayson Shaheen, Mountain Ridge

74.0 — Ty Brady, Corner Canyon

74 — Krew Saunders, Herriman

74 — Bronx Campbell, Mountain Ridge

74 — Lincoln Judd, Riverton

Region 3

Final Team standings

Stroke average — School

275.0 — Lone Peak

297.0 — American Fork

300.0 — Skyridge

312.0 — Lehi

315.0 — Westlake

316.0 — Pleasant Grove

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

64.5 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak

67.2 — Blake Brown, Lone Peak

69.0 — Ryder Huish, Lone Peak

69.3 — Toa Ofahenguae, Lehi

69.8 — Jack Davis, American Fork

71.2 — Weston Abbott, Lone Peak

71.5 — Austin Holland, Skyridge

71.8 — Noah Goeckeritz, Lone Peak

71.8 — Gavin Van Workoem, American Fork

72.2 — Adi Notoa, Lehi

72.5 — Luke Seaquist, Lone Peak

73.2 — Calvin Armstrong, Skyridge

Most recent tournament (Oct. 8)

At Riverbend Golf Course