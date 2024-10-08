The 6A boys golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton next Monday and Tuesday.
Fremont, Corner Canyon and Lone Peak won their respective region championships and will be among the top contenders for the state title. Corner Canyon won last year’s 6A state championship as it snapped Lone Peak’s five-year reign of 6A.
The three region medalists in 6A are Davis’ Max Landon, Corner Canyon’s Ben Wilson and Lone Peak’s Kihei Akina. Wilson’s Corner Canyon teammate — and reigning 6A medalist — Bowen Mauss finished with a slightly bettter stroke average but he didn’t compete in enough Region 2 matches to be eligible for the region title.
Akina finished with the top scoring average in 6A at 64.5.
Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 6A regions.
Region 1
Final Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 286.1 — Fremont
- 288.9 — Farmington
- 293.3 — Layton
- 293.6 — Weber
- 294.0 — Davis
- 296.6 — Syracuse
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 68.7 — Max Landon, Davis
- 69.9 — Jack Summerhays, Farmington
- 70.9 — Jace Nielsen, Fremont
- 71.9 — KJ Erwin, Fremont
- 73.0 — Luke Hadley, Fremont
- 73.0 — Cohen Colquitt, Syracuse
- 73.2 — Luke Cook, Fremont
- 73.3 — Ryan Liechty, Layton
- 73.4 — Cohen Wood, Weber
- 73.4 — Luke Stanger, Syracuse
- 73.6 — Craiten Patterson, Weber
- 73.6 — Austin Bybee, Weber
Most recent tournament (Oct. 3)
At Riverbend Golf Course
- 65.0 — Jack Summerhays, Farmington
- 68.0 — Max Landon, Davis
- 70.0 — Jace Seaman, Layton
- 71.0 — Jace Nielsen, Fremont
- 72.0 — Landen Green, Syracuse
- 73.0 — Luke Stanger, Syracuse
- 74.0 — Jacob Merrill, Davis
- 74.0 — Tate Gibb, Farmington
- 74.0 — Madden Streiff, Farmington
- 74.0 — Griffin Belnap, Farmington
- 74.0 — Luke Hadley, Fremont
- 74.0 — Cohen Colquitt, Syracuse
- 74.0 — Cohen Wood, Weber
Region 2
Final Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 275.4 — Corner Canyon
- 287.4 — Herriman
- 300.5 — Riverton
- 307.0 — Mountain Ridge
- 309.4 — Bingham
- 345.3 — Copper Hills
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 68.2 — Bowen Mauss, Corner Canyon
- 68.8 — Ben Wilson, Corner Canyon
- 69.0 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton
- 69.3 — Will Pizza, Corner Canyon
- 69.8 — Tyse Boman, Corner Canyon
- 70.0 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman
- 71.3 — Ty Brady, Corner Canyon
- 71.5 — Ty Anderson, Corner Canyon
- 71.5 — Braxten Ziegenbusch, Herriman
- 72.7 — JJ Tomsick, Herriman
- 72.8 — Elliot Bond, Herriman
- 72.8 — Krew Saunders, Herriman
Most recent tournament (Oct. 7)
At Sleepy Ridge Golf Course
- 66.0 — Ben Wilson, Corner Canyon
- 68.0 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton
- 68.0 — Will Pizza, Corner Canyon
- 70.0 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman
- 70.0 — JJ Tomsick, Herriman
- 71.0 — Tyse Boman, Corner Canyon
- 71.0 — Braxten Ziegenbusch, Herriman
- 73.0 — Elliot Bond, Herriman
- 73.0 — Cooper Meyer, Corner Canyon
- 73.0 — Krew Heward, Bingham
- 73.0 — Trayson Shaheen, Mountain Ridge
- 74.0 — Ty Brady, Corner Canyon
- 74 — Krew Saunders, Herriman
- 74 — Bronx Campbell, Mountain Ridge
- 74 — Lincoln Judd, Riverton
Region 3
Final Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 275.0 — Lone Peak
- 297.0 — American Fork
- 300.0 — Skyridge
- 312.0 — Lehi
- 315.0 — Westlake
- 316.0 — Pleasant Grove
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 64.5 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
- 67.2 — Blake Brown, Lone Peak
- 69.0 — Ryder Huish, Lone Peak
- 69.3 — Toa Ofahenguae, Lehi
- 69.8 — Jack Davis, American Fork
- 71.2 — Weston Abbott, Lone Peak
- 71.5 — Austin Holland, Skyridge
- 71.8 — Noah Goeckeritz, Lone Peak
- 71.8 — Gavin Van Workoem, American Fork
- 72.2 — Adi Notoa, Lehi
- 72.5 — Luke Seaquist, Lone Peak
- 73.2 — Calvin Armstrong, Skyridge
Most recent tournament (Oct. 8)
At Riverbend Golf Course
- 65.0 — Toa Ofahenguae, Lehi
- 66.0 — Blake Brown, Lone Peak
- 69.0 — Weston Abbott, Lone Peak
- 70.0 — Noah Goeckeritz, Lone Peak
- 71.0 — Bo Karren, Pleasant Grove
- 72.0 — Ryder Huish, Lone Peak
- 72.0 — Jack Davis, American Fork
- 72.0 — Sam Rutter, American Fork
- 73.0 — Adi Notoa, Lehi
- 73.0 — Sam Fairbanks, American Fork
- 74.0 — Luke Seaquist, Lone Peak
- 74.0 — Murphy Dunn, Skyridge
- 75.0 — Austin Holland, Skyridge