Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats.
Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 8. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.
Class 6A
Travis Hoopes, Farmington — Had a monster game offensively in Farmington’s 42-28 win over Weber as he carried the ball 28 times for 185 yards and a touchdown while also adding seven catches for 47 more yards and a score.
Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon — Hauled in four receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for a 15-yard TD in the Chargers 49-14 win over Copper Hills.
Zaeden Selu, Skyridge — Carried the ball 15 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons edged Lone Peak 21-16.
Jaxton Itaaheau, Davis — Caught six passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns in helping the Darts east Past Layton 49-6.
Class 5A
Cody Johnson, West Jordan — Carried the ball 17 times for 201 yards and a in touchdown in the 38-13 win over Cyprus. He ripped off runs of 18, 30, 40 and 43 yards.
Lanie Hola, East — Recorded 18 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and an interception in the 35-12 win over Skyline. He also added 176 rushing yards and two TDs.
Feleti Iongi, Orem — Carried the ball 13 times for 212 yards and four TDs in pacing Orem to the 38-16 win over Cedar Valley. The Tigers led 38-7 at the half.
Siaki Fekitoa, Bountiful — Dominated in Bountiful’s 50-21 win over Box Elder as he rushed the ball 24 times for 273 yards and two touchdowns.
Class 4A
Nate Dahle, Ridgeline — Completed 16 of 23 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns as Ridgeline rolled over Sky View for the 56-13 victory.
Gehrig Orchard, Provo — Completed 25 of 39 passes for 503 yards and five TDs, to five different receivers, as the Bulldogs beat Spanish Fork 46-42 in a wild region game.
Ran Sawyer, Dixie — Played a huge role in Dixie’s 35-34 win over Cedar as he rushed the ball 28 times for 221 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass.
Kaden Vest, Spanish Fork — Even though the outcome didn’t go his way, Kaden Vest still had a monster game carrying the ball 23 times for 325 yards and three scores in the 46-42 loss to Provo.
Class 3A
Lincoln Gilson, Morgan — Carried the ball 18 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans cruised to the 42-3 win over Grantsville.
Corbin Buckley, Juan Diego — Rushed the ball 22 times for 119 yards and two scores and then also recorded eight tackles defensively in leading Juan Diego to the 28-14 win over Ogden.
Maddox Madsen, North Sanpete — Had an elite game defensively in North Sanpete’s 36-7 win over Carbon as he recorded five tackles, two sacks and also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Class 2A
Preston Mackowiak, Summit Academy — Completed 8 of 11 passes for 175 yards and three TDs in leading the Bears past Judge Memorial for the 20-17 victory.
Treven Gilbert, Emery — Led Emery to the wild 48-41 win over South Sevier as he completed 16 of 28 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns.
Jagger Nieves, San Juan — Scored on offense, defensive and special teams in San Juan’s 59-6 win over Grand. He returned the game’s opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, scored defensively on a pick six and scoop-and-score, and then also hauled in two TD receptions.
Class 1A
Cooper Anderson, Kanab — Led the way in Kanab’s 35-14 win over Enterprise as he recorded eight tackles and an interception defensively while also catching two passes for 22 yards and another score offensively.
Jake Smith, North Summit — Had another big game for the undefeated Braves as he passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more in the 55-27 win over North Sevier.