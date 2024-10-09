Morgan’s Lincoln Gilson runs the ball against Grantsville at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 8. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Travis Hoopes, Farmington — Had a monster game offensively in Farmington’s 42-28 win over Weber as he carried the ball 28 times for 185 yards and a touchdown while also adding seven catches for 47 more yards and a score.

Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon — Hauled in four receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for a 15-yard TD in the Chargers 49-14 win over Copper Hills.

Zaeden Selu, Skyridge — Carried the ball 15 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons edged Lone Peak 21-16.

Jaxton Itaaheau, Davis — Caught six passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns in helping the Darts east Past Layton 49-6.

Class 5A

Cody Johnson, West Jordan — Carried the ball 17 times for 201 yards and a in touchdown in the 38-13 win over Cyprus. He ripped off runs of 18, 30, 40 and 43 yards.

Lanie Hola, East — Recorded 18 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and an interception in the 35-12 win over Skyline. He also added 176 rushing yards and two TDs.

Feleti Iongi, Orem — Carried the ball 13 times for 212 yards and four TDs in pacing Orem to the 38-16 win over Cedar Valley. The Tigers led 38-7 at the half.

Siaki Fekitoa, Bountiful — Dominated in Bountiful’s 50-21 win over Box Elder as he rushed the ball 24 times for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Class 4A

Nate Dahle, Ridgeline — Completed 16 of 23 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns as Ridgeline rolled over Sky View for the 56-13 victory.

Gehrig Orchard, Provo — Completed 25 of 39 passes for 503 yards and five TDs, to five different receivers, as the Bulldogs beat Spanish Fork 46-42 in a wild region game.

Ran Sawyer, Dixie — Played a huge role in Dixie’s 35-34 win over Cedar as he rushed the ball 28 times for 221 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass.

Kaden Vest, Spanish Fork — Even though the outcome didn’t go his way, Kaden Vest still had a monster game carrying the ball 23 times for 325 yards and three scores in the 46-42 loss to Provo.

Class 3A

Lincoln Gilson, Morgan — Carried the ball 18 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans cruised to the 42-3 win over Grantsville.

Corbin Buckley, Juan Diego — Rushed the ball 22 times for 119 yards and two scores and then also recorded eight tackles defensively in leading Juan Diego to the 28-14 win over Ogden.

Maddox Madsen, North Sanpete — Had an elite game defensively in North Sanpete’s 36-7 win over Carbon as he recorded five tackles, two sacks and also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Class 2A

Preston Mackowiak, Summit Academy — Completed 8 of 11 passes for 175 yards and three TDs in leading the Bears past Judge Memorial for the 20-17 victory.

Treven Gilbert, Emery — Led Emery to the wild 48-41 win over South Sevier as he completed 16 of 28 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns.

Jagger Nieves, San Juan — Scored on offense, defensive and special teams in San Juan’s 59-6 win over Grand. He returned the game’s opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, scored defensively on a pick six and scoop-and-score, and then also hauled in two TD receptions.

Class 1A

Cooper Anderson, Kanab — Led the way in Kanab’s 35-14 win over Enterprise as he recorded eight tackles and an interception defensively while also catching two passes for 22 yards and another score offensively.

Jake Smith, North Summit — Had another big game for the undefeated Braves as he passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more in the 55-27 win over North Sevier.