The 3A boys golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at The Ridge Golf Course next Wednesday and Thursday.
Richfield, Morgan and Juan Diego won their respective region championships and will be among the top contenders for the state title. Morgan is the defending 3A state champs and have won five out of the past six 3A titles.
The three region medalists in 3A are Richfield’s Pace Mullen, Morgan’s Lance Loughton and Juan Diego’s Eamonn Dolan. Loughton is the defending state champ as he won last year’s title by five strokes.
Loughton finished with the top scoring average in 3A at 69.1. The second lowest average belonged to both Morgan’s Jace Benson and Ben Lomond’s Caysen VanBeekum. The close proximity of the three Region 13 golfers should make for a very competitive state tournament.
Here’s a look at the final region results from all three 3A regions.
Region 12
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 301.0 — Richfield
- 309.3 — Juab
- 317.6 — Carbon
- 323.2 — Delta
- 339.8 — Emery
- 363.7 — Canyon View
- 367.7 — Manti
- 369.7 — North Sanpete
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 72.6 — Pace Mullen, Richfield
- 72.7 — Ty Bender, Juab
- 73.0 — Kaylen Kelsey, Richfield
- 74.3 — Crue Cowan, Juab
- 75.0 — Dayton King, Carbon
- 75.7 — Rydge Butler, Carbon
- 75.9 — Max Albrecht, Richfield
- 77.3 — Jaylan Dinkel, Juab
- 78.3 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta
- 78.4 — Braigen McConnell, Richfield
- 79.0 — Levi King, Carbon
- 79.6 — Daxton Bliss, Delta
Most recent tournament (Oct. 8)
At Palisade State Park Golf Course
- 75.0 — Pace Mullen, Richfield
- 75.0 — Ty Bender, Juab
- 77.0 — Braigen McConnell, Richfield
- 78.0 — Crue Cowan, Juab
- 78.0 — Dayton King, Carbon
- 78.0 — Kaylen Kelsey, Richfield
- 79.0 — Dax Bliss, Delta
- 79.0 — Nik Stevens, Manti
- 80.0 — Brayden Thomas, Manti
- 80.0 — Jaylan Dinkel, Juab
- 81.0 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta
- 81.0 — Champ Justice, Emery
- 81.0 — Kyler Davies, Delta
- 81.0 — Rydge Butler, Carbon
Region 13
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 294.0 — Morgan
- 310.6 — Union
- 332.9 — Grantsville
- 340.7 — Ogden
- 348.1 — Ben Lomond
- 376.1 — South Summit
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 69.1 — Lance Loughton, Morgan
- 69.9 — Caysen VanBeekum, Ben Lomond
- 69.9 — Jace Benson, Morgan
- 72.1 — Caleb Rees, Morgan
- 76.3 — Brennen Mecham, Union
- 76.86 — Cade Frandsen, Union
- 77.9 — Sai Rassmussen, Union
- 78.3 — Catcher Cloward, Union
- 78.4 — Korver Toone, Morgan
- 79.7 — Zac Daybell, Grantsville
- 81.7 — Stetson Wills, Union
- 81.9 — Kash Peterson, Morgan
Most recent tournament (Oct. 8)
At Glen Eagle Golf course
- 67.0 — Lance Loughton, Morgan
- 67.0 — Caysen VanBeekum, Ben Lomond
- 69.0 — Jace Benson, Morgan
- 69.0 — Kaleb Rees, Morgan
- 73.0 — Zac Daybell, Grantsville
- 76.0 — Cash Fife, Ogden
- 77.0 — Catcher Cloward, Union
- 77.0 — Weston Richins, Union
- 78.0 — Korver Toone, Morgan
- 78.0 — Kaixer Olaveson, Morgan
- 78.0 — Brennan Mecham, Morgan
- 78.0 — Cade Frandsen, Union
Region 14
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 333.0 — Juan Diego
- 325.0 — Judge Memorial
- 376.0 — Summit Academy
- 385.0 — Providence Hall
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 74.0 — Eamonn Dolan, Juan Diego
- 77.0 — Cayson Duffin, Summit Academy
- 79.0 — Conrad Beck, Judge Memorial
- 79.0 — Jeter Soto, Judge Memorial
- 80.0 — Luis Alvarez, Juan Diego
- 81.0 — Tytan Hammond, Juan Diego
- 81.0 — Benton Ross, Judge Memorial
- 81.0 — Fisher Campagna, Judge Memorial
- 81.0 — Kieran Dolan, Juan Diego
- 81.0 — Pierce Isaac, Juan Diego
Most recent tournament (Oct. 1)
At Bonneville Golf Course
- 78.0 — Cayson Duffin, Summit Academy
- 79.0 — Pierce Isaac, Judge Memorial
- 80.0 — John Anderson, Judge Memorial
- 81.0 — Eamonn Dolan, Juan Diego
- 82.0 — Kieran Dolan, Juan Diego
- 83.0 — Benton Ross, Judge Memorial
- 83.0 — Fisher Campagna, Judge Memorial
- 84.0 — Tytan Hammond, Juan Diego
- 84.0 — Dylan Hersch, Judge Memorial
- 84.0 — Jeter Soto, Judge Memorial
- 85.0 — Evan Boyle, Judge Memorial
- 86.0 — Luis Alvarez, Juan Diego