The 3A state golf tournament takes place at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

The 3A boys golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at The Ridge Golf Course next Wednesday and Thursday.

Richfield, Morgan and Juan Diego won their respective region championships and will be among the top contenders for the state title. Morgan is the defending 3A state champs and have won five out of the past six 3A titles.

The three region medalists in 3A are Richfield’s Pace Mullen, Morgan’s Lance Loughton and Juan Diego’s Eamonn Dolan. Loughton is the defending state champ as he won last year’s title by five strokes.

Loughton finished with the top scoring average in 3A at 69.1. The second lowest average belonged to both Morgan’s Jace Benson and Ben Lomond’s Caysen VanBeekum. The close proximity of the three Region 13 golfers should make for a very competitive state tournament.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all three 3A regions.

1 of 2 Eamonn Dolan, Juan Diego | Bob McLellan 2 of 2 Lance Loughton, Morgan

Region 12

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

301.0 — Richfield

309.3 — Juab

317.6 — Carbon

323.2 — Delta

339.8 — Emery

363.7 — Canyon View

367.7 — Manti

369.7 — North Sanpete

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

72.6 — Pace Mullen, Richfield

72.7 — Ty Bender, Juab

73.0 — Kaylen Kelsey, Richfield

74.3 — Crue Cowan, Juab

75.0 — Dayton King, Carbon

75.7 — Rydge Butler, Carbon

75.9 — Max Albrecht, Richfield

77.3 — Jaylan Dinkel, Juab

78.3 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta

78.4 — Braigen McConnell, Richfield

79.0 — Levi King, Carbon

79.6 — Daxton Bliss, Delta

Most recent tournament (Oct. 8)

At Palisade State Park Golf Course

75.0 — Pace Mullen, Richfield

75.0 — Ty Bender, Juab

77.0 — Braigen McConnell, Richfield

78.0 — Crue Cowan, Juab

78.0 — Dayton King, Carbon

78.0 — Kaylen Kelsey, Richfield

79.0 — Dax Bliss, Delta

79.0 — Nik Stevens, Manti

80.0 — Brayden Thomas, Manti

80.0 — Jaylan Dinkel, Juab

81.0 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta

81.0 — Champ Justice, Emery

81.0 — Kyler Davies, Delta

81.0 — Rydge Butler, Carbon

Region 13

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

294.0 — Morgan

310.6 — Union

332.9 — Grantsville

340.7 — Ogden

348.1 — Ben Lomond

376.1 — South Summit

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

69.1 — Lance Loughton, Morgan

69.9 — Caysen VanBeekum, Ben Lomond

69.9 — Jace Benson, Morgan

72.1 — Caleb Rees, Morgan

76.3 — Brennen Mecham, Union

76.86 — Cade Frandsen, Union

77.9 — Sai Rassmussen, Union

78.3 — Catcher Cloward, Union

78.4 — Korver Toone, Morgan

79.7 — Zac Daybell, Grantsville

81.7 — Stetson Wills, Union

81.9 — Kash Peterson, Morgan

Most recent tournament (Oct. 8)

At Glen Eagle Golf course

67.0 — Lance Loughton, Morgan

67.0 — Caysen VanBeekum, Ben Lomond

69.0 — Jace Benson, Morgan

69.0 — Kaleb Rees, Morgan

73.0 — Zac Daybell, Grantsville

76.0 — Cash Fife, Ogden

77.0 — Catcher Cloward, Union

77.0 — Weston Richins, Union

78.0 — Korver Toone, Morgan

78.0 — Kaixer Olaveson, Morgan

78.0 — Brennan Mecham, Morgan

78.0 — Cade Frandsen, Union

Region 14

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

333.0 — Juan Diego

325.0 — Judge Memorial

376.0 — Summit Academy

385.0 — Providence Hall

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

74.0 — Eamonn Dolan, Juan Diego

77.0 — Cayson Duffin, Summit Academy

79.0 — Conrad Beck, Judge Memorial

79.0 — Jeter Soto, Judge Memorial

80.0 — Luis Alvarez, Juan Diego

81.0 — Tytan Hammond, Juan Diego

81.0 — Benton Ross, Judge Memorial

81.0 — Fisher Campagna, Judge Memorial

81.0 — Kieran Dolan, Juan Diego

81.0 — Pierce Isaac, Juan Diego

Most recent tournament (Oct. 1)

At Bonneville Golf Course