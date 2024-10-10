6A Golf at Old Mill Golf Course in Holladay on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

The 4A boys golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Meadow Ridge Golf Course next Wednesday and Thursday for the 4A state tournament.

Orem, Crimson Cliffs, Park City and Ridgeline won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 4A state title. The average team score of the four region champs was all within 13 strokes of each other.

Crimson Cliffs has won the past two 4A state championships.

The low golfers in each 4A region were Orem’s Maddox Nielsen (66.6), Crimson Cliffs’ Jaren Phillips (68.3), Park City’s Rawson Hardy (68.5) and West Field’s Mack Herzog (71.0). Herzog ended up sharing Region 11 medalist honors with Ridgeline’s Dallin Anderson based on the points system.

Nielson is the highest-returning finisher from last year’s 4A state tournament as he finished third.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 4A regions.

1 of 4 Jaren Phillips, Crimson Cliffs 2 of 4 Rawson Hardy, Park City golf 3 of 4 Mack Herzog, West Field 4 of 4 Maddox Nielsen, Orem

Region 8

Final Team standings

Stroke average — School

295.9 — Orem

314.8 — Uintah

317.4 — Mt. View

339.5 — Timpanogos

342.4 — Payson

342.4 — Provo

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

66.6 — Maddox Nielsen, Orem

72.0 — Parker VanBuren, Orem

73.1 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah

74.7 — Krover Hawkins, Uintah

76.6 — Logan Pratt, Mountain View

77.1 — Aiden Peterson, Mountain View

77.7 — Magnus Gray, Orem

78.9 — Dade Westfall, Orem

79.6 — Griffin DeMartini, Provo

80.4 — Breckin Mendenhall, Timpanogos

81.3 — Crew DeMartini, Provo

81.4 — Coleman Pearson, Mountain View

Most recent tournament (Oct. 8)

At Soldier Hollow Golf Course

66.0 — Maddox Nielsen, Orem

70.0 — Krover Hawkins, Uintah

73.0 — Parker VanBuren, Orem

75.0 — Aiden Peterson, Mountain View

75.0 — Griffin DeMartini, Provo

75.0 — Spencer Esplin, Timpanogos

76.0 — Logan Pratt, Mountain View

77.0 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah

79.0 — Tanner Lewis, Orem

80.0 — Magnus Gray, Orem

80.0 — Kade Lieshman, Mountain View

80.0 — Todd Lewis, Orem

Region 9

Final Team standings

Stroke average — School

289.0 — Crimson Cliffs

291.0 — Desert HIlls

306.0 — Cedar

308.0 — Dixie

308.0 — Snow Canyon

329.0 — Pine View

332.0 — Hurricane

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

68.3 — Jaren Phillips, Crimson Cliffs

68.6 — Brock Porter, Desert Hills

70.4 — Dylan WInona, Crimson Cliffs

71.6 — Ammon Allred, Snow Canyon

72.4 — Mason Schaffer, Dixie

72.7 — Gordie Gatrell, Pine View

73.0 — Statten McMurdie, Dixie

74.7 — Matt Robb, Cedar

74.9 — Will Milne, Crimson Cliffs

75.0 — Crew Christensen, Desert Hills

75.7 — Andre Rosales, Desert Hills

76.0 — Tanner Wade, Desert Hills

Most recent tournament (Oct. 3)

At Sunbrook Golf Course

63.0 — Broch Porter, Desert Hills

67.0 — Dylan Winona, Crimson Cliffs

68.0 — Jaren Phillips, Crimson Cliffs

69.0 — Staten McMurdie, Dixie

71.0 — Carter Terry, Desert Hills

73.0 — Gordie Gatrell, Pine View

73.0 — Ammon Allred, Snow Cnayon

74.0 — Matt Robb, Cedar

74.0 — Mason Schaffer, Dixie

75.0 — Crew Christensen, Desert Hills

75.0 — Weston Andelin, Desert Hills

Region 10

Final Team standings

Stroke average — School

282.0 — Park City

303.1 — Stansbury

322.9 — Cottonwood

320.5 — Murray

335.4 — Hillcrest

336.1 — Tooele

357.0 — Jordan

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

68.5 — Rawson Hardy, Park City

71.0 — Forest Summers, Park City

73.0 — Jeremiah Marsh, Park City

73.3 — Lucas Sweeney, Park City

73.3 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury

73.4 — Denver Douglas, Stansbury

73.6 — Tommy Yates, Cottonwood

74.1 — Easton Toone, Murray

74.5 — Sam Hunt, Park City

76.4 — Linus Einum, Park City

78.0 — Alex Lopez, Hillcrest

78.4 — Ayden Ryser, Cottonwood

Most recent tournament (Oct. 7)

At: Meadow Brook Golf Course

66.0 — Tommy Yates, Cottonwood

67.0 — Denver Douglas, Stansbury

67.0 — Easton Toone, Murray

68.0 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury

69.0 — Rawson Hardy, Park City

71.0 — Jeremiah Marsh, Park City

71.0 — Sam Hunt, Park City

73.0 — Lucian Roumpos, Cottonwood

74.0 — Lucas Sweeney, Park City

74.0 — Colby Judkins, Stansbury

75.0 — Forest Summers, Park City

Region 11

Final Team standings

Stroke average — School

288.6 — Ridgeline

301.2 — Green Canyon

307.3 — Logan

308.8 — West Field

315.4 — Sky View

323.4 — Mountain Crest

336.3 — Bear River

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

71.0 — Mack Herzog, West Field

72.0 — Dallin Anderson, Ridgeline

73.0 — Gabe Taylor, Logan

73.0 — Miles Cromwell, Sky View

73.0 — Sam Ballingham, Green Canyon

75.1 — Tyler Jackman, Ridgeline

75.1 — Stockton Archibald, Mtn Crest

75.5 — Ethan Luna, West Field

76.0 — Rigdon Dyer, Ridgeline

76.6 — Keenan Thanadabout, Green Canyon

77.9 — Jacob McAllister, Logan

77.9 — Logan Drysdale, Green Canyon

Most recent tournament (Oct. 1)

At Eagle Mountain Golf Course