The 4A boys golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Meadow Ridge Golf Course next Wednesday and Thursday for the 4A state tournament.
Orem, Crimson Cliffs, Park City and Ridgeline won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 4A state title. The average team score of the four region champs was all within 13 strokes of each other.
Crimson Cliffs has won the past two 4A state championships.
The low golfers in each 4A region were Orem’s Maddox Nielsen (66.6), Crimson Cliffs’ Jaren Phillips (68.3), Park City’s Rawson Hardy (68.5) and West Field’s Mack Herzog (71.0). Herzog ended up sharing Region 11 medalist honors with Ridgeline’s Dallin Anderson based on the points system.
Nielson is the highest-returning finisher from last year’s 4A state tournament as he finished third.
Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 4A regions.
Region 8
Final Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 295.9 — Orem
- 314.8 — Uintah
- 317.4 — Mt. View
- 339.5 — Timpanogos
- 342.4 — Payson
- 342.4 — Provo
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 66.6 — Maddox Nielsen, Orem
- 72.0 — Parker VanBuren, Orem
- 73.1 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah
- 74.7 — Krover Hawkins, Uintah
- 76.6 — Logan Pratt, Mountain View
- 77.1 — Aiden Peterson, Mountain View
- 77.7 — Magnus Gray, Orem
- 78.9 — Dade Westfall, Orem
- 79.6 — Griffin DeMartini, Provo
- 80.4 — Breckin Mendenhall, Timpanogos
- 81.3 — Crew DeMartini, Provo
- 81.4 — Coleman Pearson, Mountain View
Most recent tournament (Oct. 8)
At Soldier Hollow Golf Course
- 66.0 — Maddox Nielsen, Orem
- 70.0 — Krover Hawkins, Uintah
- 73.0 — Parker VanBuren, Orem
- 75.0 — Aiden Peterson, Mountain View
- 75.0 — Griffin DeMartini, Provo
- 75.0 — Spencer Esplin, Timpanogos
- 76.0 — Logan Pratt, Mountain View
- 77.0 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah
- 79.0 — Tanner Lewis, Orem
- 80.0 — Magnus Gray, Orem
- 80.0 — Kade Lieshman, Mountain View
- 80.0 — Todd Lewis, Orem
Region 9
Final Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 289.0 — Crimson Cliffs
- 291.0 — Desert HIlls
- 306.0 — Cedar
- 308.0 — Dixie
- 308.0 — Snow Canyon
- 329.0 — Pine View
- 332.0 — Hurricane
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 68.3 — Jaren Phillips, Crimson Cliffs
- 68.6 — Brock Porter, Desert Hills
- 70.4 — Dylan WInona, Crimson Cliffs
- 71.6 — Ammon Allred, Snow Canyon
- 72.4 — Mason Schaffer, Dixie
- 72.7 — Gordie Gatrell, Pine View
- 73.0 — Statten McMurdie, Dixie
- 74.7 — Matt Robb, Cedar
- 74.9 — Will Milne, Crimson Cliffs
- 75.0 — Crew Christensen, Desert Hills
- 75.7 — Andre Rosales, Desert Hills
- 76.0 — Tanner Wade, Desert Hills
Most recent tournament (Oct. 3)
At Sunbrook Golf Course
- 63.0 — Broch Porter, Desert Hills
- 67.0 — Dylan Winona, Crimson Cliffs
- 68.0 — Jaren Phillips, Crimson Cliffs
- 69.0 — Staten McMurdie, Dixie
- 71.0 — Carter Terry, Desert Hills
- 73.0 — Gordie Gatrell, Pine View
- 73.0 — Ammon Allred, Snow Cnayon
- 74.0 — Matt Robb, Cedar
- 74.0 — Mason Schaffer, Dixie
- 75.0 — Crew Christensen, Desert Hills
- 75.0 — Weston Andelin, Desert Hills
Region 10
Final Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 282.0 — Park City
- 303.1 — Stansbury
- 322.9 — Cottonwood
- 320.5 — Murray
- 335.4 — Hillcrest
- 336.1 — Tooele
- 357.0 — Jordan
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 68.5 — Rawson Hardy, Park City
- 71.0 — Forest Summers, Park City
- 73.0 — Jeremiah Marsh, Park City
- 73.3 — Lucas Sweeney, Park City
- 73.3 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury
- 73.4 — Denver Douglas, Stansbury
- 73.6 — Tommy Yates, Cottonwood
- 74.1 — Easton Toone, Murray
- 74.5 — Sam Hunt, Park City
- 76.4 — Linus Einum, Park City
- 78.0 — Alex Lopez, Hillcrest
- 78.4 — Ayden Ryser, Cottonwood
Most recent tournament (Oct. 7)
At: Meadow Brook Golf Course
- 66.0 — Tommy Yates, Cottonwood
- 67.0 — Denver Douglas, Stansbury
- 67.0 — Easton Toone, Murray
- 68.0 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury
- 69.0 — Rawson Hardy, Park City
- 71.0 — Jeremiah Marsh, Park City
- 71.0 — Sam Hunt, Park City
- 73.0 — Lucian Roumpos, Cottonwood
- 74.0 — Lucas Sweeney, Park City
- 74.0 — Colby Judkins, Stansbury
- 75.0 — Forest Summers, Park City
Region 11
Final Team standings
Stroke average — School
- 288.6 — Ridgeline
- 301.2 — Green Canyon
- 307.3 — Logan
- 308.8 — West Field
- 315.4 — Sky View
- 323.4 — Mountain Crest
- 336.3 — Bear River
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 71.0 — Mack Herzog, West Field
- 72.0 — Dallin Anderson, Ridgeline
- 73.0 — Gabe Taylor, Logan
- 73.0 — Miles Cromwell, Sky View
- 73.0 — Sam Ballingham, Green Canyon
- 75.1 — Tyler Jackman, Ridgeline
- 75.1 — Stockton Archibald, Mtn Crest
- 75.5 — Ethan Luna, West Field
- 76.0 — Rigdon Dyer, Ridgeline
- 76.6 — Keenan Thanadabout, Green Canyon
- 77.9 — Jacob McAllister, Logan
- 77.9 — Logan Drysdale, Green Canyon
Most recent tournament (Oct. 1)
At Eagle Mountain Golf Course
- 71.0 — Mack Herzog, West Field
- 73.0 — Dallin Anderson, Ridgeline
- 73.0 — Rigdon Dyer, Ridgeline
- 73.0 — Tyler Jackman, Ridgeline
- 74.0 — Logan Drysdale, Green Canyon
- 74.0 — Ethan Luna, West Field
- 74.0 — Finn Patterson, Green Canyon
- 74.0 — Gabe Taylor, Logan
- 75.0 — Stockton Archibald, Mtn Crest
- 75.0 — Brady Woodward, Bear River
- 76.0 — Sam Ballingham, Green Canyon
- 76.0 — Daxton Crase, West Field
- 76.0 — Miles Cromwell, Sky View
- 76.0 — Daxton Seager, West Field