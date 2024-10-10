Thursday night’s game between Maple Mountain and Timpview was a must-win for both teams. Maple Mountain needed it to stay in the region title race, and Timpview needed it to still have a chance at an outright region title win.

It was Timpview who was on top at the end of the night with a dominant 35-0 performance over the Golden Eagles.

Prior to Week 9′s game, Maple Mountain solidified itself as a real contender in Region 7 with a 3-1 region record. The Golden Eagles’ only loss was a tight 30-28 defeat to Orem, so Timpview knew it needed to come out strong.

The Thunderbirds started a little shaky on their opening offensive drive, with senior quarterback Carson Rassmusen throwing an interception on fourth and long in Golden Eagle territory.

Maple Mountain capitalized by marching down to the red zone and was in prime position to take the first lead of the game, but Timpview’s Braxton Wilkerson caught an interception of his own at the 14 yard-line to avoid giving up a score.

It was Wilkerson’s first of two interceptions on the night, and it set the tone of a defensively dominant game for the Thunderbirds.

“Our coaches always say we got to come out and throw the first punch, and I was ready for it,” said Wilkerson. “We had a good practice this whole week, so I saw my opportunity to make the play. The (defensive) line did their job of making the quarterback throw early, and I saw the ball and dove on it.”

Timpview’s offense couldn’t capitalize in the first quarter, but it more than made up for it in the second. It got going behind a touchdown run from Rassmusen early in the second quarter, then added a 27-yard touchdown run from Chevas Gregory and a touchdown reception from Rassmusen to Jaron Pula for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Maple Mountain had a few opportunities to score, but fourth down defense and an interception from Kennan Pula kept the Golden Eagles scoreless.

Rasmussen continued to redeem his early interception with two more scores in the third quarter, one on the ground and one a 45-yard through the air to Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio.

Rasmussen ended the night with two rushing and two passing touchdowns.

“I just kind of tried to fit that one in there, so it was my bad on that read,” Rassmusen said of the interception. “I knew we were going to come back, and our run game was unstoppable. The guys up front were leading the way and our wide receivers just making plays like usual.”

While the offense soared to a 35-0 lead, the defense never relented. Timpview totaled four interceptions on the night, earning its second shutout of the season.

“On that defense, I think everybody was just locked in,” said Timpview head coach Donny Atuaia. “Offensively, I was proud of them. I was proud of Carson, just the way that he responded to a lot of the feedback. I think everyone’s buying into what he can do.”

The win keeps Timpview alive for an outright Region 7 title, but it will have to go through Orem. The Thunderbirds nearly had a guaranteed title win, but a fourth quarter comeback from Orem on Thursday keeps both of them 4-0 in region play.

Next week’s game between Timpview and Orem will be Region 7′s title match.

“This is a good measurement of what we can do coming up,” said Atuaia. “For now, we’re going to enjoy this win, but we have Orem next week. I know they’re going to be hungry.”