Region 1

Syracuse 37, Layton 19

Syracuse (5-4) secured a 37-19 Region 1 victory over Layton (4-5) with a commanding second-half performance. The Titans broke a first-half deadlock by outscoring the Lancers 27-19 in the third and fourth quarters. AJ DeHorney contributed significantly with two rushing touchdowns, including a 31-yard run early in the fourth quarter that extended Syracuse’s lead. The Titans’ Madden Nelson intercepted a pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown, underscoring the team’s defensive strength. For Layton, Madden Sargent connected with Teiyon Halbasch on an 80-yard touchdown pass, highlighting their offensive efforts in the second half.

Farmington 28, Davis 20

Farmington (4-5) secured a Region 1 victory over Davis (6-3) with a 28-20 win. The Phoenix were propelled by Travis Hoopes, who scored three touchdowns, including a crucial 96-yard kickoff return that helped his team establish an early lead. Despite a strong late effort from the Darts, capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Tradon Bessinger to Bode Sparrow with 3:17 remaining, Davis couldn’t close the gap. Farmington’s defense held strong in the final minutes to preserve their lead. This loss marked a setback for Davis, while Farmington improved their standing in Region 1 play.

Fremont 35, Weber 21

Fremont (7-2) secured a 35-21 victory over Weber (5-4) in Region 1 play, fueled by a strong offensive performance particularly in the second and third quarters. Owen Simkins was instrumental for the Silverwolves, scoring three touchdowns including a 70-yard pass from Manase Tuatagaloa as time expired in the third quarter, extending Fremont’s lead to 35-14. Despite the Warriors’ efforts, including Ian Elmore’s two touchdown receptions from Crew Cacciacarne, Weber couldn’t overcome the deficit. Fremont’s defense set the tone early, with Salesi Moa returning an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Weber found the end zone twice more but could not close the gap in the final quarter.

Region 3

Skyridge 49, Pleasant Grove 7

Skyridge (7-2) dominated Pleasant Grove (1-8) in a Region 3 matchup with a decisive 49-7 victory. Skyridge’s Kaneal Sweetwyne threw four touchdown passes, including an 8-yard touchdown to Isaac Westover early in the first quarter. The Falcons established a commanding 35-0 lead by halftime with additional scores from Sweetwyne’s receivers Jared Iakopo and Harvie Moeai. Easton Simmons added to Skyridge’s defensive efforts with a 70-yard interception return in the third quarter. Pleasant Grove managed to avoid a shutout with a late 1-yard touchdown run by Wade Christiansen in the final minute of the game. Skyridge’s balanced attack saw contributions across the board, both offensively and defensively, as they cruised to the win.

Lone Peak 24, Lehi 21

Lone Peak (7-2) held off Lehi (6-2) with a 24-21 victory in a Region 3 clash. A key play came early in the third quarter when Kepa Niumeitolu connected with Isaac Staley for a 4-yard touchdown pass, giving Lone Peak a 24-14 advantage. Lehi narrowed the gap in the fourth quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jett Niu to Legend Glasker, but Lone Peak’s defense held strong in the closing minutes. Niumeitolu was instrumental for the Knights, also throwing an earlier 55-yard touchdown pass to Staley. Owen McNeel added to Lone Peak’s offense with a 39-yard touchdown reception in the final minute of the first half.

American Fork 34, Westlake 14

American Fork (4-5) dominated Westlake (2-7) with a 34-14 victory in Region 3 play. The Cavemen took control early, going up 13-0 by halftime, thanks to a 2-yard run from Luke Broadbent and a 29-yard field goal by Gage Cline. David Gaisford expanded the lead in the third quarter with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Damian Wilkinson, followed by another scoring drive ending in a 1-yard run by Broadbent. Westlake managed to find the end zone twice in the final quarter, with Dreyson Afuvai connecting on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Beckham Featherstone and Nusi Taumoepeau breaking away for a 68-yard touchdown run, but it proved too little, too late. American Fork capped off its scoring with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Gaisford to David Dean in the fourth.

Region 4

Hunter 42, Taylorsville 14

Hunter (4-5) powered past Taylorsville (4-5) with a dominant 42-14 victory in a Region 4 matchup. Saiosi Kolomatangi was the standout for the Wolverines, accounting for three touchdowns, including a pivotal 57-yard run in the second quarter. Hunter overwhelmed Taylorsville with a 20-point surge in the second quarter and maintained their momentum into the fourth with two additional Kolomatangi scoring runs. Taylorsville’s offense was limited to a couple of touchdown passes by Cole Kramer to Brighton Wilde and Blaze Workman, one in the second and another in the third quarter. Hunter’s solid defensive performance secured the win, holding the Warriors scoreless in the final quarter.

West Jordan 48, Kearns 0

West Jordan (5-4) cruised to a dominant 48-0 victory over Kearns in a Region 4 clash on Thursday. The Jaguars set the tone early, scoring 24 points in the first quarter and effectively shutting down the Cougars (0-9) throughout the game. By halftime, West Jordan had extended their lead to 34-0, with a solid balance of rushing and passing plays. The Jaguars’ defense put on an impressive performance, preventing Kearns from getting on the board and maintaining a shutout. West Jordan added 14 more points in the second half to secure the decisive win.

Region 5

Northridge 35, Clearfield 7

Northridge (6-3) dominated Clearfield (1-8) in a Region 5 matchup, cruising to a 35-7 victory. The Knights set the tone early with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Dontae Dyson, just moments after Clearfield’s Jordan Tovey scored on a short 2-yard run. Dyson further extended Northridge’s lead with a 30-yard fumble return in the second quarter. Tre Nye connected twice with his receivers, including a late fourth-quarter 14-yard strike to Dyson. Clearfield managed just one touchdown in the first quarter and struggled to find consistency against Northridge’s relentless defense.

Viewmont 49, Bonneville 19

Viewmont (6-3) secured its largest victory in their rivalry against Bonneville (3-6) with a decisive 49-19 win, marking just their fourth win against the Lakers in 18 meetings. Titan Longson had a standout performance for the Vikings, throwing four touchdown passes, including a 21-yard scoring connection to Drez Jensen and a 36-yard strike to Jayson Dunroe in the second quarter. Viewmont erupted for 35 points in the second quarter, fueled by a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown by Zach Anderegg and a fumble recovery touchdown plunge by Draylon Jensen. Bonneville managed to score on a 25-yard pass from Cole Lueders to Jet Hirschi early in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overcome Viewmont’s dominance. The Vikings’ defense was instrumental in the win, effectively containing the Lakers’ offense and setting up scoring opportunities.

Bountiful 42, Roy 35

Bountiful (8-1) held off Roy (8-1) for a dramatic 42-35 victory in Region 5 play with a defensive stand at the 1-yard line in the closing minutes. The Redhawks’ Emerson Geilman had a standout performance, accounting for three touchdowns, including a 13-yard pass to Siaki Fekitoa with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 35-35. Geilman then put Bountiful ahead with a 26-yard touchdown run at the 9:13 mark. Despite Roy’s Robert Young returning a 98-yard kickoff for a score and contributing with three other touchdowns, the Royals were unable to break Bountiful’s defense in the final moments. Bountiful’s offense surged with 21 points in the second quarter to rally from a deficit and maintain their winning streak.

Woods Cross 23, Box Elder 17

Woods Cross (6-3) rallied in the fourth quarter for a 23-17 victory over Box Elder (3-6) in a tense Region 5 matchup. Box Elder held a 10-3 edge after three quarters, but Woods Cross exploded for 20 points in the final period, highlighted by Viliami Tapa’atoutai’s pair of 9-yard touchdown runs, the second coming with 10:32 left to bring the Wildcats back into contention. Box Elder’s Jay Macias cut the deficit to three with a 13-yard touchdown run at 4:33 in the fourth quarter but Woods Cross clinched the win with Tapa’atoutai’s decisive 3-yard score with just 9 seconds remaining. The Wildcats’ late surge overcame a strong defensive effort from the Bees, who had kept Woods Cross scoreless in the first and third quarters.

Region 6

Alta 47, Skyline 6

Alta (4-5) dominated Skyline (1-8) in a decisive Region 6 matchup, winning 47-6. The Hawks set the tone early with a commanding 26-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by a 51-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Brown to Evan Morton. Brown showcased his versatility with three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in the first half alone. Alta’s offensive onslaught continued through the second quarter, pushing the halftime lead to 47-0. Skyline’s only score came late in the fourth quarter with a 6-yard run by Jay Tupua. Despite the lopsided score, Alta’s defense remained stout, allowing just a single late touchdown.

Olympus 41, Highland 7

Olympus (5-3) dominated Highland (3-5) in a Region 6 matchup with a decisive 41-7 victory. The Titans built a commanding 31-0 lead by halftime, highlighted by Max Rice’s passing prowess with touchdowns to Caden Lloyd and Tommy Nelson. Jack Evans’s 22-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter extended Olympus’s lead, while kicker Asher Gubler contributed with a 31-yard field goal. Highland managed to avoid a shutout with a late 28-yard touchdown pass from Manasa Pela to Charlie McConkie in the fourth quarter. Olympus’s defense stifled Highland throughout the contest, not allowing a score until the final quarter.

West 40, East 13

West (5-4) cruised to a commanding 40-13 victory over East (4-5) in a Region 6 matchup. The Panthers set the tone early with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kamden Lopati to Chachi Pan at 5:39 in the first quarter. West continued to dominate, scoring 22 points in the first half and extending their lead with 12 more points in the third quarter. East managed to put points on the board with a 32-yard pass from Will Fredrick to Marcus Loertscher in the fourth quarter. Despite East’s efforts, the Leopards were unable to mount a comeback as West’s defense held firm.

Region 7

Wasatch 27, Cedar Valley 17

Wasatch (2-7) secured a 27-17 victory over Cedar Valley (2-7) in a Region 7 matchup, buoyed by a strong first-half performance. The Wasps quickly took command with two touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 25-yard run by Ben Brand and a 3-yard rush by James Anderson. Cedar Valley’s Ayden Laws connected with Landon Johnson for a 17-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter, narrowing the gap, but Wasatch extended their lead soon after with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Bradley to Mack Kelson. Cedar Valley managed a late fourth-quarter touchdown from Luke Ballard but couldn’t overcome Wasatch’s early lead. Wasatch’s balanced offense and strong start were too much for the Aviators to counter in this defensive battle.

Orem 38, Springville 37

Orem (7-1) pulled off a dramatic fourth-quarter rally to edge Springville (5-3) with a 38-37 victory in a nonregion clash. The Tigers scored three touchdowns in the final quarter, including a decisive 25-yard pass from Tayden Ka’awa to Beck Coy with 4:41 remaining to cap off their comeback. Earlier in the fourth, Ka’awa connected with Feleti Iongi on a 55-yard touchdown pass to set the stage for the thrilling finish. Springville had taken a lead with a 98-yard kickoff return by Jack Pickering early in the fourth quarter. Ka’awa played a pivotal role in Orem’s offense, contributing both passing and rushing touchdowns, as Orem outscored the Red Devils 21-7 in the final quarter.

Region 8

Spanish Fork 52, Payson 27

Spanish Fork (6-2) dominated Payson (1-7) in a high-scoring nonregion game, securing a 52-27 victory. Spanish Fork’s Kaden Vest was a standout performer, scoring three rushing touchdowns, including a decisive 35-yard run with just 25 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Dons a commanding lead. Despite Payson’s Trevyn Wall’s efforts, who threw for multiple long touchdown passes, including an 80-yarder to Seth Staley, the Lions could not keep pace after a strong start. Spanish Fork maintained their momentum in the second quarter, outscoring Payson 21-6, and capped off their performance with a late 31-yard field goal by Hunter Killpack and an 8-yard run by Vest in the fourth quarter. Payson struggled to generate offense in the second half and failed to close the gap.

Salem Hills 30, Timpanogos 14

Salem Hills (4-4) staged a dominant second-half comeback to secure a 30-14 victory over Timpanogos (6-2) in a nonregion matchup. Trailing 14-3 at halftime, the SkyHawks exploded in the third quarter, beginning with Guss Johnson’s 31-yard touchdown reception from Gregory Nelson at the 10:30 mark. Salem Hills further extended their lead with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Nelson to Grayson Wilson, followed by a defensive score as Tate Allred returned an interception 41 yards. Kicker Porter Dinkins sealed the victory with field goals from 29 and 38 yards in the fourth quarter. Timpanogos initially led with an 80-yard interception return by Robert Parsons and a 2-yard touchdown run by Andrew Hillstead in the first half, but they failed to score in the second half.

Provo 63, Uintah 27

Provo (5-2) dominated Uintah (6-2) with a convincing 63-27 victory in a nonregion matchup. Provo’s offense exploded early with a 28-point first quarter, highlighted by Gehrig Orchard’s three touchdown passes and Oliver MacKay’s 1-yard run. MacKay added two more rushing touchdowns, including a 51-yard dash in the third quarter to further extend the Bulldogs’ lead. Uintah’s offensive efforts were led by Dace O’Bagy’s 95-yard kickoff return in the first quarter and a 73-yard passing touchdown from JD Pickup to Kaysten Ussery in the third quarter. Despite Uintah’s attempts to rally, the Provo defense held strong, especially in a scoreless fourth quarter, sealing the decisive win for the Bulldogs.

Region 10

Stansbury 36, Murray 15

Stansbury (5-3) capitalized on a strong second quarter to secure a 36-15 victory over Murray (5-3) in a nonregion matchup. Mikha Salahuddin set the tone early with an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Stansbury’s Coleman Dearden added to the lead with a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and later connected with Luke Rich for an 11-yard touchdown pass just before halftime. Murray’s offense found some rhythm with a 1-yard touchdown run by Sam Pehrson in the second quarter and a 2-yard touchdown pass from Dax Jensen in the third, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Stansbury’s aggressive offense. Tyson Ferry’s two touchdown runs, including a 12-yarder late in the third, highlighted a balanced attack for the Stallions.

Park City 49, Tooele 10

Park City (7-1) cruised to a dominant 49-10 victory over Tooele (4-4) in a nonregion clash. The Miners jumped out to an early lead with a 21-point first quarter, highlighted by a 37-yard touchdown run by Sebastian Bodily and a 62-yard touchdown pass from Bodily to Reece Smith. Elijah Warner added two long rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 41-yard dash, as Park City extended its lead to 42-3 by halftime. Tooele’s Vaughn Gritzmacher scored a late 62-yard touchdown run, but it was too little, too late for the Buffaloes. Park City’s defense also contributed to the scoring with Pierce Garner’s 62-yard interception return that punctuated the first half.

2A South

Emery 49, Grand 20

Emery (6-2) dominated Grand (1-8) in a 2A South region matchup with a 49-20 victory. The Spartans took control early, jumping to a 35-14 lead by halftime, powered by three touchdown passes from Treven Gilbert, including a 25-yarder to Porter Hurdsman in the first quarter and further strikes of 10 and 20 yards to Hurdsman in the second. Emery extended their lead with a third-quarter touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Gilbert to Deacon Mangum. Grand managed to add points with a 1-yard rush by Kaden Swasey in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. The Spartans’ explosive offensive performance highlighted their dominance, while Grand struggled to keep pace.

Nonregion

Brighton 41, Layton Christian 0

Brighton (7-1) dominated Layton Christian (5-3) in a decisive 41-0 victory in nonregion play. The Bengals’ offense was firing on all cylinders from the start, with Alex Degroot leading the charge. Degroot connected with Cash Gay for two long touchdown passes, a 61-yard strike in the first quarter and a 39-yarder late in the second. Judah Naweli also played a key role, scoring both on the ground and through the air in the second quarter. Brighton’s defense stifled Layton Christian, preventing any scoring opportunities and capitalizing on a fumble recovery that Tyree Pearson returned for a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The Bengals’ commanding performance improved their record to 7-1 while handing the Eagles a rough defeat.

Jordan 10, Mountain View 6

Jordan (1-7) secured a 10-6 nonregion win against Mountain View (3-5) in a defensive battle. Despite an early 79-yard touchdown run by Mountain View’s Dexton Havea, the Bruins were unable to add to their score throughout the game. Jordan responded with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Suthar to Brady Barney in the second quarter, taking a narrow lead. With just 1:35 left in the fourth quarter, Mario Padilla sealed the victory for Jordan with a 23-yard field goal. The Beetdiggers’ defense held firm, preventing further scoring opportunities for the Bruins and securing their first win of the season.

1A 8-player

Monticello 42, Whitehorse 14

Monticello (4-3) dominated early and cruised to a 42-14 nonregion victory over Whitehorse (3-3). The Buckaroos set the tone in the first quarter, quickly jumping to a 28-0 lead. Tavon Black was a standout for Monticello, scoring three touchdowns – two on the ground and one on a 20-yard pass from Jackson Keyes. The Buckaroos’ defense held Whitehorse scoreless in the first half, and a late third-quarter touchdown from Arturo Gutirrez extended their lead to 42-0. Whitehorse managed to find the end zone twice in the second half, but the early deficit proved too large to overcome.