Region 2

Herriman 36, Copper Hills 25

Herriman (3-6) built a commanding lead early and held on for a 36-25 Region 2 victory over Copper Hills (3-6). The Mustangs stormed ahead with a dominant second quarter, including a 63-yard touchdown pass from Tate Love to Bryce Benson and a 47-yard interception return by Ryker Syddall. Herriman’s lead extended in the third quarter with a 23-yard strike from Benson to Love and a 21-yard interception return by Drayten Stilson. Despite trailing 36-7 early in the fourth quarter, Copper Hills mounted a late rally with three touchdowns, including a 28-yard pass from Maverick Bowles to Logan Batt at 1:01 remaining, but the Grizzlies’ comeback fell short. Herriman’s defense proved crucial, particularly with two interception returns for touchdowns.

Mountain Ridge 24, Riverton 11

Mountain Ridge (4-4) secured a 24-11 win over Riverton (2-6) in a Region 2 matchup. The Sentinels jumped to an early lead with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Bingham to Lincoln Twilley at 7:48 in the first quarter, followed by another connection between the duo for an 18-yard score. Riverton managed to score first with a 20-yard field goal midway through the first quarter, but struggled to keep pace. Mountain Ridge extended their lead with a 24-yard field goal by Kadin Humeniuk just before halftime and a 21-yard rushing touchdown by Zach Ofisa early in the fourth quarter. Riverton attempted a late comeback with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Nielson to Xander Thayer with 3:14 left in the game, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Corner Canyon 37, Bingham 21

Corner Canyon (8-1) continued their dominance over Bingham (4-5) with a 37-21 victory in a Region 2 matchup, maintaining their perfect record of 7-0 against the Miners. The Chargers took an early lead with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Bronson Evans to Kai Meza in the first quarter. Despite Bingham’s attempts to close the gap with two touchdowns from Filisi Filipe in the third quarter, Corner Canyon secured their win with a balanced offensive attack. Zion Finau added two rushing touchdowns for the Chargers, including a crucial 1-yard run with 1:31 left in the game. Davis Nelson also contributed with a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Region 9

Crimson Cliffs 56, Pine View 21

Crimson Cliffs (7-2) dominated Pine View (4-4) with a decisive 56-21 victory, securing at least a share of the Region 9 title. The Mustangs’ offensive onslaught was led by McCord Christiansen, who ran for six touchdowns, including an 8-yard score with just under a minute left in the second quarter, extending their lead. Ryder Sherratt added to the momentum, throwing touchdown passes to both Malakai Alofipo and Ashton Parker. Pine View struggled to keep up, with their final touchdown coming from a 25-yard pass from Levi Shaw to Max Yocham late in the third quarter. The Mustangs’ relentless scoring held Pine View scoreless in the fourth quarter, clinching the commanding win.

Dixie 31, Snow Canyon 14

Dixie (3-5) secured a 31-14 Region 9 victory over Snow Canyon (2-7) after a strong second half. Dixie tied the game right before halftime with Nathan Forsyth’s 48-yard touchdown reception from Wyatt Truman with 48 seconds left in the second quarter. The Flyers continued their momentum with Jason Malufae’s 4-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to extend the lead to 24-14. Forsyth capped the scoring spree with another TD catch, this time a 29-yard pass from Truman, midway through the fourth quarter. Snow Canyon was unable to score in the second half after Brody Lounsbury and Andrew Castro’s early touchdowns in the first half.

Desert Hills 38, Hurricane 7

Desert Hills (5-3) dominated Hurricane (3-6) with a decisive 38-7 victory in Region 9 play. The Thunder commanded the game from the outset, scoring three touchdowns in the first half, including a 61-yard run from Isaac Andresen and a 5-yard pass from Gerritt Grondel, who also added a 5-yard rushing touchdown for good measure. Cyrus Polu highlighted the second half with a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 45-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth. Hurricane managed to prevent the shutout with an 8-yard touchdown run by Conner Clyde late in the fourth quarter.

Region 11

Sky View 42, West Field 10

Sky View (6-3) overwhelmed West Field (1-8) with a commanding 42-10 victory in a Region 11 clash. The Bobcats’ Jack Clark was instrumental, throwing four touchdown passes, all to Liam Guthrie, who finished with scores of 11, 63, 25, and 10 yards. Sky View dominated early, posting 28 points in the first quarter, including a 63-yard connection between Clark and Guthrie as time expired in the first. West Field managed its sole touchdown in the third quarter with a 3-yard run by Treyson Hunt. The game was effectively decided by halftime, with Sky View leading 42-3. The victory improves Sky View’s record as they push toward the postseason.

Ridgeline 42, Mountain Crest 3

Ridgeline (9-0) secured at least a share of the Region 11 title with a dominant 42-3 victory over Mountain Crest (6-3). The RiverHawks’ defense shone, highlighted by Aaron Young’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Graham Livingston connected with Nate Dahle twice for scores, including a 30-yard touchdown. JT White contributed with two rushing touchdowns, adding to Ridgeline’s balanced attack. Mountain Crest managed only a field goal courtesy of Dylan Buist early in the second quarter. Ridgeline controlled the game from start to finish, keeping the Mustangs scoreless in three of the four quarters.

Green Canyon 49, Bear River 15

Green Canyon (6-2) overpowered Bear River (2-7) with a convincing 49-15 victory in Region 11 play. The Wolves jumped to an early lead, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. Payton Wilson connected with Hayden Schramm twice in the first half to extend the lead. Green Canyon’s defense also shined, highlighted by Eli Pensamiento’s 65-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Micah Jenkins contributed two rushing touchdowns. Bear River managed to put points on the board with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Preston Wilkinson in the final minute, but it was not enough to challenge Green Canyon’s dominant performance.

3A North

Juan Diego 42, Ben Lomond 0

Juan Diego (4-4) dominated in a 42-0 shutout victory against Ben Lomond in a 3A North matchup. The Soaring Eagle’s offense was firing on all cylinders, with Hayden Mezenen leading the charge by throwing two touchdown passes and adding a rushing score of his own. Roman Rosano also made a significant impact with two rushing touchdowns. Juan Diego’s defense stifled any attempt by Ben Lomond (-8) to get on the scoreboard, securing the shutout. The Scots struggled to generate any offensive momentum throughout the game, as the Soaring Eagle secured a comfortable win.

Morgan 62, Ogden 0

Morgan (8-0) dismantled Ogden (5-2) with a commanding 62-0 victory in a 3A North matchup. The Trojans dominated from the start, scoring 28 points in the first quarter alone. Beck Sheffield was instrumental, connecting on touchdown passes of 25, 21, and 38 yards. The defense was equally as potent, with Bracken Saunders and Ryler Jorgensen each scoring on fumble and interception returns, respectively. Cael Edgington capped the scoring with a 70-yard fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter. Morgan’s victory solidifies their unblemished record this season.

Grantsville 55, Union 14

Grantsville (6-2) dominated Union (2-6) with a commanding 55-14 victory in a 3A North matchup. The Cowboys showcased a potent offensive display, highlighted by Dallan Van Vliet’s three touchdown passes, including a 75-yard bomb to Jaxxon Jensen in the second quarter. Jayden Atkinson also contributed significantly with two rushing touchdowns, helping Grantsville race to a 34-7 halftime lead. Grantsville extended its lead early in the second half with an 86-yard kickoff return by Jordan Fawson and a 30-yard interception return by Robert Rounds. Union managed to find the end zone twice, with Dylan Murphy-Watahomigie scoring on both a 15-yard run and an 8-yard pass, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Grantsville’s dominant performance.

3A South

Juab 48, Carbon 6

Juab (4-4) dominated Carbon (3-5) in a convincing 48-6 victory during a 3A South matchup. Juab jumped out to an early lead with four touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 14-yard run by Brock Richards and a 36-yard pass from Beau Halvorsen to Quentin Robinson. Price Armstrong capped the scoring for Juab with a 26-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Carbon managed just two field goals from Landon Bradley and Luke Brady, both in the second quarter. Juab’s defense also contributed to the scoreline, with Payton Myers returning an interception 19 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Wasps held Carbon scoreless in the second half, sealing the comprehensive win.

Richfield 42, Canyon View 10

Richfield (8-0) maintained their perfect record with a commanding 42-10 victory over Canyon View (4-4) in a 3A South region matchup. The Wildcats dominated early, with Malik Fautin catching a 24-yard touchdown pass from Griffin Wayman to open the scoring in the first quarter. Wayman continued to shine, connecting with Fautin again for a 6-yard touchdown and adding a 1-yard TD run of his own. Gage Yardley was a defensive standout, returning an interception for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Canyon View’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter with Jace Floyd’s 18-yard run, followed by a last-second field goal from Asher Slack before halftime. Richfield’s defense held firm, shutting out the Falcons in the second half to secure the decisive win.

Manti 47, North Sanpete 10

Manti (7-2) dominated North Sanpete (3-6) in a 3A South matchup, winning 47-10. The Templars took control early, building a 19-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by a 50-yard touchdown pass from Maison Starkweather to Carter Mason. Starkweather had a standout game, adding three more touchdown passes, including a 40-yard strike to Carter Mason in the third quarter to extend Manti’s lead. The Templars’ defense was stifling, holding the Hawks to just a second-quarter field goal before allowing a late touchdown by Isaiah Wright in the fourth. With this victory, Manti extends its lead in the series to 21-19.

2A North

South Summit 39, Judge Memorial 0

South Summit (3-6) secured a dominant 39-0 victory over Judge Memorial (2-7) in a 2A North clash, marking their fifth consecutive win in the series. The Wildcats controlled the game from the outset, with Trayvn Boger opening the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Ryker Woodward contributed with two scores, including a 2-yard rush early in the fourth quarter and an 18-yard fumble recovery in the third. Oscar Dominguez added to the scoring with three field goals, the longest being a 43-yarder in the final quarter. Judge Memorial struggled to mount any offense, as South Summit’s defense recorded a shutout, highlighting their commanding performance across the board.

Summit Academy 53, Providence Hall 0

Summit Academy (5-4) delivered an overwhelming performance, shutting out Providence Hall 53-0 in a 2A North matchup. The Bears dominated from the start, with Preston Mackowiak connecting with Kyle Lively on a 42-yard touchdown pass just 52 seconds into the game. Lively had a standout night, also catching touchdown passes of 30 and 41 yards, while contributing a two-point conversion. Beau Dixon added to the Bears’ tally with an impressive 80-yard touchdown run, among his multiple scoring contributions. Summit Academy scored all their points in the first half, amassing 40 in the first quarter alone. Providence Hall struggled to find any offensive momentum throughout the game.

2A South

San Juan 63, Delta 10

San Juan (7-1) dominated Delta (4-4) in a 2A South clash, cruising to a 63-10 victory. The Broncos set the tone early, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, including two 2-yard touchdown runs by Jagger Nieves. Easton Knight contributed significantly to San Juan’s air attack, connecting with Branten Bethea for an 18-yard touchdown and another with Nieves for a 12-yard score. The Broncos’ defense stifled Delta, allowing only a second-quarter 32-yard touchdown pass from Hunt Robinson to Connor Pruitt. San Juan maintained their offensive onslaught, highlighted by a 20-yard scoring pass from Jaiten Knight to Owen Adams in the third quarter, securing their impressive victory.

1A North

North Sevier 24, Gunnison Valley 15

North Sevier (3-6) secured a 24-15 victory over Gunnison Valley in their 33rd meeting during a 1A North matchup. Quincy Lofgran sealed the win for the Wolves with a 7-yard touchdown run at 5:30 in the fourth quarter. North Sevier’s Cody Serrano turned the game with a 60-yard punt return late in the third quarter, bringing the score to 17-15. Gunnison Valley (0-7) had initially taken the lead with a 3-yard run by Daxton Knudsen early in the second quarter. Despite a second-half touchdown from Landry Edwards, the Bulldogs couldn’t regain control as North Sevier’s defense held firm in the final quarter.

1A South

Enterprise 29, Parowan 12

Enterprise (2-6) extended its dominance in the rivalry by capturing its fifth straight victory over Parowan (2-7) with a 29-12 win in the 1A South matchup. The Wolves pulled away in the fourth quarter, buoyed by a 35-yard touchdown run from Ryker Phillips with 5:49 remaining and earlier a 14-yard pass from Phillips to Dallin Aylworth. Phillips orchestrated the offense effectively, throwing for three touchdowns, including a first-quarter 38-yard strike to Devin Strong. Rigz Anzalone added a 46-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to push Enterprise ahead. Parowan managed to find the end zone twice, once in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Chandler Hoffmeier and later on a 37-yard pass from Hunter Bettridge to Gunner Tuttle in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to contend with Enterprise’s offensive surge.

Beaver 28, Milford 27

Beaver (8-1) narrowly defeated Milford (7-2) in a thrilling 1A South showdown, securing a 28-27 victory after stopping a crucial two-point conversion attempt by Milford. The game was sealed with a defensive stop after Colton Barnes’s 1-yard touchdown run brought Milford within one point with just 27 seconds remaining. Andrew Hollingshead’s 45-yard touchdown run for Beaver earlier in the fourth quarter provided a crucial cushion. Beaver jumped to an early lead with two first-quarter touchdowns from Deagen Horner and Davin Orton, while Milford leveled the score by halftime with a pick-six by Boston Sullivan and a run by Judd Netto. The defensive stand solidified Beaver’s dominance in the long-standing series between the teams, now leading the series 57-10-2.

Nonregion

Cedar City 33, Logan 3

Cedar City (4-5) dominated Logan (2-7) in a nonregion matchup, securing a 33-3 victory. Cedar City’s offense was consistent throughout, with Jackson Mann contributing with a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. The Reds’ defense shut out Logan after allowing an early field goal by Ezekiel Taylor in the first quarter. Trace Overson and Krew Giles each caught touchdown passes, helping Cedar City pull away by halftime with a commanding 16-3 lead. Cedar City’s kicker, Jake Jenkins, added two field goals, including a 37-yarder in the third quarter.

Kanab 36, Duchesne 20

Kanab (6-3) rallied in the final quarter to secure a 36-20 victory over Duchesne (5-4) in a nonregion matchup. Trailing 20-21 going into the fourth quarter, the Cowboys surged ahead as Preston Brown broke through with a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Hayden Gubler extended the lead with a touchdown reception from Brogen Virostko just two minutes later. Gubler was pivotal, also contributing a 97-yard run for a touchdown in the second quarter. Duchesne built an early lead with two first-half touchdown passes from Nashden Goodliffe, but were unable to score in the second half against a resilient Kanab defense.

South Sevier 35, Rich 27

South Sevier (4-5) emerged victorious in a high-scoring nonregion game, defeating Rich (6-3) with a final score of 35-27. South Sevier built an early lead with Chase Spackman’s 24-yard run and Boston Palmer’s 5-yard pass reception, finishing the first quarter ahead 13-7. The Rams extended their advantage with a strong second quarter, highlighted by Palmer’s 6-yard rushing touchdown. Despite Rich’s efforts, including a late fourth-quarter 12-yard touchdown pass from Carter Hoffman to Hudson Parry, they could not overcome South Sevier’s solid performance. Okerlund sealed the win for the Rams with a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

