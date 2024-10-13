Bountiful’s Siaki Fekitoa runs against Roy at Roy High School on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
James Edward

There was no change at the top of the high school football RPI rankings in any classification after Week 9′s games.

Corner Canyon (6A), Roy (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Morgan (3A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (8-player) all held on to their top spot heading into the the final week of the regular season this week.

Roy remained No. 1 in 5A despite losing in Week 9 to Bountiful, which jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 with the 42-35 win over the Royals in the Region 5 showdown.

The UHSAA uses the RPI rankings to seed the state tournament after the regular season concludes in Week 10.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable movement across classifications.

  • Mountain Ridge made the biggest jump in 6A as it climbed from No. 10 to No. 8 after beating Riverton.
  • Seven teams jumped to spots in 5A, including Timpview, which jumped from No. 7 to No. 5 after shutting out Maple Mountain 35-0. If Timpview can beat Orem in Week 10, it has a good shot at jumping into a desirable top 4 position.
  • In 4A, Park City, Desert Hills and Stansbury all jumped three spots, with Park City and Desert Hills now sitting in a top eight seed, which earns a first-round bye.
Here’s a full breakdown of each classification:

Class 6A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Corner Canyon0.7260.8890.5970.5698-10
2Lone Peak0.6990.7780.6510.5667-22
3Skyridge0.6840.7780.6090.6017-2-1
4Lehi0.6510.750.5740.5516-2-1
5Fremont0.6380.7780.5280.5067-21
6Farmington0.5770.4440.7220.5234-51
7Davis0.5750.6670.4960.526-3-2
8Mountain Ridge0.5520.5560.5480.5525-42
9Bingham0.5290.4440.6070.5534-50
10Syracuse0.5280.5560.50.5325-41
11Weber0.5210.5560.4860.5265-4-3
12American Fork0.4880.4440.5150.5654-51
13Layton0.4630.4440.4720.5064-5-1
14Herriman0.4270.3330.5010.5163-61
15Riverton0.4030.2220.5560.5322-71
16Copper Hills0.3880.3330.4170.5013-6-2
17Westlake0.3610.2220.4640.5212-70
18Pleasant Grove0.3380.1110.5280.5071-80

Class 5A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Roy0.7180.8890.5830.5538-10
2Bountiful0.70.8890.5380.5778-11
3Brighton0.6790.8890.4980.5528-1-1
4Orem0.6730.8890.4860.5388-10
5Timpview0.6520.7140.6130.5425-22
6Olympus0.640.6250.6760.5465-30
7Maple Mountain0.610.7780.4630.5147-2-2
8Viewmont0.60.6670.5560.4966-30
9Northridge0.5580.6670.4580.5216-31
10Woods Cross0.5580.6670.4540.546-32
11West0.5550.5560.5530.5625-42
12East0.5350.4440.6240.5424-5-3
13Springville0.5210.5560.4830.5365-41
14Bonneville0.5130.3330.6940.5093-6-3
15West Jordan0.4780.5560.4070.4455-40
16Alta0.4650.4440.4720.5234-52
17Highland0.440.3750.4890.5153-52
18Box Elder0.4320.3330.5140.5063-6-1
19Taylorsville0.4260.4440.4030.4434-5-3
20Wasatch0.4140.2220.5830.5142-72
21Hunter0.4130.4440.3710.4564-52
22Granger0.3970.4440.3330.4744-5-1
23Cedar Valley0.3770.2220.5050.4962-7-3
24Skyline0.3190.1110.490.4871-80
25Clearfield0.3180.1110.4860.4911-80
26Kearns0.28200.5280.4470-90
27Cyprus0.22500.4030.4340-90

Class 4A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Ridgeline0.72810.4980.549-00
2Provo0.6830.750.650.5296-21
3Crimson Cliffs0.6610.7780.5730.5327-22
4Spanish Fork0.650.7780.5480.5347-2-2
5Sky View0.6380.6670.6390.5096-3-1
6Park City0.6240.8890.3970.4558-13
7Green Canyon0.6070.750.4910.4866-2-1
8Desert Hills0.5870.6250.5650.5185-33
9Stansbury0.5830.6670.5260.4596-33
10Uintah0.5690.6670.4960.4626-3-3
11Mountain Crest0.5650.6670.470.5326-3-1
12Timpanogos0.5630.6670.4820.466-3-4
13Pine View0.5140.50.5310.4994-40
14Salem Hills0.5060.5560.4540.525-41
15Murray0.4930.5560.4460.4225-4-1
16Cedar0.4490.4440.440.5084-50
17Dixie0.4440.3750.50.5013-52
18Hurricane0.4220.3330.4920.5013-6-1
19Tooele0.4160.4440.3830.4364-5-1
20Snow Canyon0.4010.2220.5550.5092-70
21Logan0.3730.2220.4980.4922-71
22Bear River0.3660.2220.4820.4932-71
23Mountain View0.3540.3330.3470.4753-6-2
24West Field0.3490.1110.5520.5051-80
25Payson0.3360.1110.530.4721-80
26Jordan0.320.2220.3890.4462-70
27Hillcrest0.2570.1250.3440.4641-71
28Cottonwood0.23900.4380.4190-9-1

Class 3A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Morgan0.76910.5890.5459-00
2Richfield0.72110.4860.5199-00
3Grantsville0.6890.7780.6350.5337-20
4Manti0.6670.7780.5890.5167-20
5Juab0.5530.5560.5520.5455-40
6Juan Diego0.5290.5560.510.4975-40
7Ogden0.5260.6250.4320.55-30
8Canyon View0.4510.4440.450.4884-51
9Carbon0.4340.3330.5260.473-6-1
10North Sanpete0.4320.3330.510.5243-60
11Union0.350.2220.4480.4832-70
12Ben Lomond0.26600.4870.4690-90

Class 2A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1San Juan0.6980.8890.5540.4848-10
2Emery0.5880.750.4420.5126-20
3Layton Christian0.5310.5560.5080.5195-40
4Delta0.4810.4440.5140.4954-50
5South Sevier0.4790.4440.5140.4744-51
6Summit Academy0.4660.5560.3830.445-4-1
7South Summit0.4380.3330.5360.4683-60
8ALA0.4050.50.2970.4684-40
9Judge Memorial0.3120.2220.3690.462-70
10Grand County0.3080.1110.4710.4591-80
11Providence Hall0.2200.3950.4240-90

Class 1A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Beaver0.7390.8890.6390.5138-10
2North Summit0.71410.480.4789-00
3Milford0.610.7780.4680.4947-20
4Kanab0.5830.6670.5180.5036-30
5Duchesne0.4810.5560.4070.4775-40
6Millard0.470.3330.6010.4963-60
7North Sevier0.3790.3330.4050.4733-61
8Enterprise0.3760.250.480.4782-61
9Parowan0.3560.2220.4660.4632-7-2
10Gunnison Valley0.21300.3750.4410-70

Class 1A 8-player

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Rich0.5680.6670.4910.4676-30
2Monticello0.5670.6250.5260.4915-30
3Altamont0.5140.6250.4210.4295-31
4Water Canyon0.4870.4440.5360.464-52
5St. Joseph0.4770.6250.3360.4425-3-2
6Whitehorse0.460.50.4290.4184-4-1
7UM Hill Field0.3660.3330.390.4012-40
8UM Camp Williams0.2770.1670.3580.4081-50
9Monument Valley0.18600.3350.3550-50
