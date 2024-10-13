There was no change at the top of the high school football RPI rankings in any classification after Week 9′s games.

Corner Canyon (6A), Roy (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Morgan (3A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (8-player) all held on to their top spot heading into the the final week of the regular season this week.

Roy remained No. 1 in 5A despite losing in Week 9 to Bountiful, which jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 with the 42-35 win over the Royals in the Region 5 showdown.

The UHSAA uses the RPI rankings to seed the state tournament after the regular season concludes in Week 10.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable movement across classifications.

Mountain Ridge made the biggest jump in 6A as it climbed from No. 10 to No. 8 after beating Riverton.

Seven teams jumped to spots in 5A, including Timpview, which jumped from No. 7 to No. 5 after shutting out Maple Mountain 35-0. If Timpview can beat Orem in Week 10, it has a good shot at jumping into a desirable top 4 position.

In 4A, Park City, Desert Hills and Stansbury all jumped three spots, with Park City and Desert Hills now sitting in a top eight seed, which earns a first-round bye.

Here’s a full breakdown of each classification:

Class 6A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Corner Canyon 0.726 0.889 0.597 0.569 8-1 0 2 Lone Peak 0.699 0.778 0.651 0.566 7-2 2 3 Skyridge 0.684 0.778 0.609 0.601 7-2 -1 4 Lehi 0.651 0.75 0.574 0.551 6-2 -1 5 Fremont 0.638 0.778 0.528 0.506 7-2 1 6 Farmington 0.577 0.444 0.722 0.523 4-5 1 7 Davis 0.575 0.667 0.496 0.52 6-3 -2 8 Mountain Ridge 0.552 0.556 0.548 0.552 5-4 2 9 Bingham 0.529 0.444 0.607 0.553 4-5 0 10 Syracuse 0.528 0.556 0.5 0.532 5-4 1 11 Weber 0.521 0.556 0.486 0.526 5-4 -3 12 American Fork 0.488 0.444 0.515 0.565 4-5 1 13 Layton 0.463 0.444 0.472 0.506 4-5 -1 14 Herriman 0.427 0.333 0.501 0.516 3-6 1 15 Riverton 0.403 0.222 0.556 0.532 2-7 1 16 Copper Hills 0.388 0.333 0.417 0.501 3-6 -2 17 Westlake 0.361 0.222 0.464 0.521 2-7 0 18 Pleasant Grove 0.338 0.111 0.528 0.507 1-8 0

Class 5A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Roy 0.718 0.889 0.583 0.553 8-1 0 2 Bountiful 0.7 0.889 0.538 0.577 8-1 1 3 Brighton 0.679 0.889 0.498 0.552 8-1 -1 4 Orem 0.673 0.889 0.486 0.538 8-1 0 5 Timpview 0.652 0.714 0.613 0.542 5-2 2 6 Olympus 0.64 0.625 0.676 0.546 5-3 0 7 Maple Mountain 0.61 0.778 0.463 0.514 7-2 -2 8 Viewmont 0.6 0.667 0.556 0.496 6-3 0 9 Northridge 0.558 0.667 0.458 0.521 6-3 1 10 Woods Cross 0.558 0.667 0.454 0.54 6-3 2 11 West 0.555 0.556 0.553 0.562 5-4 2 12 East 0.535 0.444 0.624 0.542 4-5 -3 13 Springville 0.521 0.556 0.483 0.536 5-4 1 14 Bonneville 0.513 0.333 0.694 0.509 3-6 -3 15 West Jordan 0.478 0.556 0.407 0.445 5-4 0 16 Alta 0.465 0.444 0.472 0.523 4-5 2 17 Highland 0.44 0.375 0.489 0.515 3-5 2 18 Box Elder 0.432 0.333 0.514 0.506 3-6 -1 19 Taylorsville 0.426 0.444 0.403 0.443 4-5 -3 20 Wasatch 0.414 0.222 0.583 0.514 2-7 2 21 Hunter 0.413 0.444 0.371 0.456 4-5 2 22 Granger 0.397 0.444 0.333 0.474 4-5 -1 23 Cedar Valley 0.377 0.222 0.505 0.496 2-7 -3 24 Skyline 0.319 0.111 0.49 0.487 1-8 0 25 Clearfield 0.318 0.111 0.486 0.491 1-8 0 26 Kearns 0.282 0 0.528 0.447 0-9 0 27 Cyprus 0.225 0 0.403 0.434 0-9 0

Class 4A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Ridgeline 0.728 1 0.498 0.54 9-0 0 2 Provo 0.683 0.75 0.65 0.529 6-2 1 3 Crimson Cliffs 0.661 0.778 0.573 0.532 7-2 2 4 Spanish Fork 0.65 0.778 0.548 0.534 7-2 -2 5 Sky View 0.638 0.667 0.639 0.509 6-3 -1 6 Park City 0.624 0.889 0.397 0.455 8-1 3 7 Green Canyon 0.607 0.75 0.491 0.486 6-2 -1 8 Desert Hills 0.587 0.625 0.565 0.518 5-3 3 9 Stansbury 0.583 0.667 0.526 0.459 6-3 3 10 Uintah 0.569 0.667 0.496 0.462 6-3 -3 11 Mountain Crest 0.565 0.667 0.47 0.532 6-3 -1 12 Timpanogos 0.563 0.667 0.482 0.46 6-3 -4 13 Pine View 0.514 0.5 0.531 0.499 4-4 0 14 Salem Hills 0.506 0.556 0.454 0.52 5-4 1 15 Murray 0.493 0.556 0.446 0.422 5-4 -1 16 Cedar 0.449 0.444 0.44 0.508 4-5 0 17 Dixie 0.444 0.375 0.5 0.501 3-5 2 18 Hurricane 0.422 0.333 0.492 0.501 3-6 -1 19 Tooele 0.416 0.444 0.383 0.436 4-5 -1 20 Snow Canyon 0.401 0.222 0.555 0.509 2-7 0 21 Logan 0.373 0.222 0.498 0.492 2-7 1 22 Bear River 0.366 0.222 0.482 0.493 2-7 1 23 Mountain View 0.354 0.333 0.347 0.475 3-6 -2 24 West Field 0.349 0.111 0.552 0.505 1-8 0 25 Payson 0.336 0.111 0.53 0.472 1-8 0 26 Jordan 0.32 0.222 0.389 0.446 2-7 0 27 Hillcrest 0.257 0.125 0.344 0.464 1-7 1 28 Cottonwood 0.239 0 0.438 0.419 0-9 -1

Class 3A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Morgan 0.769 1 0.589 0.545 9-0 0 2 Richfield 0.721 1 0.486 0.519 9-0 0 3 Grantsville 0.689 0.778 0.635 0.533 7-2 0 4 Manti 0.667 0.778 0.589 0.516 7-2 0 5 Juab 0.553 0.556 0.552 0.545 5-4 0 6 Juan Diego 0.529 0.556 0.51 0.497 5-4 0 7 Ogden 0.526 0.625 0.432 0.5 5-3 0 8 Canyon View 0.451 0.444 0.45 0.488 4-5 1 9 Carbon 0.434 0.333 0.526 0.47 3-6 -1 10 North Sanpete 0.432 0.333 0.51 0.524 3-6 0 11 Union 0.35 0.222 0.448 0.483 2-7 0 12 Ben Lomond 0.266 0 0.487 0.469 0-9 0

Class 2A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 San Juan 0.698 0.889 0.554 0.484 8-1 0 2 Emery 0.588 0.75 0.442 0.512 6-2 0 3 Layton Christian 0.531 0.556 0.508 0.519 5-4 0 4 Delta 0.481 0.444 0.514 0.495 4-5 0 5 South Sevier 0.479 0.444 0.514 0.474 4-5 1 6 Summit Academy 0.466 0.556 0.383 0.44 5-4 -1 7 South Summit 0.438 0.333 0.536 0.468 3-6 0 8 ALA 0.405 0.5 0.297 0.468 4-4 0 9 Judge Memorial 0.312 0.222 0.369 0.46 2-7 0 10 Grand County 0.308 0.111 0.471 0.459 1-8 0 11 Providence Hall 0.22 0 0.395 0.424 0-9 0

Class 1A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Beaver 0.739 0.889 0.639 0.513 8-1 0 2 North Summit 0.714 1 0.48 0.478 9-0 0 3 Milford 0.61 0.778 0.468 0.494 7-2 0 4 Kanab 0.583 0.667 0.518 0.503 6-3 0 5 Duchesne 0.481 0.556 0.407 0.477 5-4 0 6 Millard 0.47 0.333 0.601 0.496 3-6 0 7 North Sevier 0.379 0.333 0.405 0.473 3-6 1 8 Enterprise 0.376 0.25 0.48 0.478 2-6 1 9 Parowan 0.356 0.222 0.466 0.463 2-7 -2 10 Gunnison Valley 0.213 0 0.375 0.441 0-7 0

Class 1A 8-player