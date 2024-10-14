A year after its five-year run atop 5A golf came to a close, Skyline’s boys golf team is poised to start another streak.

Led by a dominant opening round from Jackson Shelley at Glen Eagle Golf Course on Monday, Skyline shot a team score of 274 and will take a 13-stroke lead over East into Tuesday’s final round.

Skyline and East were the only teams to shoot under par. Bountiful, Spanish Fork and Woods Cross are tied for third at 291 while defending state champ Olympus sits in sixth with a 294.

Shelley won 5A medalist honors as a sophomore in 2022, but last season tied for sixth at state. The senior is in great position to add another individual title to his strong resume after shooting a 9-under 63 on Monday.

Incredibly, Shelley shot the 63 despite a double bogey on No. 16.

At the time he was cruising along at 10-under and in position to perhaps tie or break the state tournament 18-hole scoring record of 61. Instead he double bogeyed No. 16, but recovered quickly with a birdie on 17 and a par on 18.

He finished with seven birdies and two eagles.

Salem Hills freshman Carson Peterson is four strokes back in second place after shooting a 5-under 67.

Highand’s Daniel Holmberg and Cedar Valley’s Brayden Hester are tied for third at 4-under.

Class 5A state tournament

At Glen Eagle Golf Course

Full leaderboard

Team scores (Day 1)

274 — Skyline

287 — East

291 — Bountiful

291 — Spanish Fork

291 — Woods Cross

294 — Olympus

295 — Brighton

297 — Cedar Valley

Individual leaders (Top 20)