A year after its five-year run atop 5A golf came to a close, Skyline’s boys golf team is poised to start another streak.
Led by a dominant opening round from Jackson Shelley at Glen Eagle Golf Course on Monday, Skyline shot a team score of 274 and will take a 13-stroke lead over East into Tuesday’s final round.
Skyline and East were the only teams to shoot under par. Bountiful, Spanish Fork and Woods Cross are tied for third at 291 while defending state champ Olympus sits in sixth with a 294.
Shelley won 5A medalist honors as a sophomore in 2022, but last season tied for sixth at state. The senior is in great position to add another individual title to his strong resume after shooting a 9-under 63 on Monday.
Incredibly, Shelley shot the 63 despite a double bogey on No. 16.
At the time he was cruising along at 10-under and in position to perhaps tie or break the state tournament 18-hole scoring record of 61. Instead he double bogeyed No. 16, but recovered quickly with a birdie on 17 and a par on 18.
He finished with seven birdies and two eagles.
Salem Hills freshman Carson Peterson is four strokes back in second place after shooting a 5-under 67.
Highand’s Daniel Holmberg and Cedar Valley’s Brayden Hester are tied for third at 4-under.
Class 5A state tournament
At Glen Eagle Golf Course
Team scores (Day 1)
- 274 — Skyline
- 287 — East
- 291 — Bountiful
- 291 — Spanish Fork
- 291 — Woods Cross
- 294 — Olympus
- 295 — Brighton
- 297 — Cedar Valley
Individual leaders (Top 20)
- 63 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline, Sr.
- 67 — Carson Peterson, Salem Hills, Fr.
- 68 — Daniel Holmberg, Highland, Jr.
- 68 — Brayden Hester, Cedar Valley, Jr.
- 69 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful, Jr.
- 69 — Ben Clayson, Spanish Fork, Sr.
- 69 — Darian Robison, East, Jr.
- 69 — Austin Shelley, Skyline, Jr.
- 69 — Sean Lampropoulos, East, Sr.
- 70 — Jett Danowski, Bountiful, Sr.
- 70 — Josh Wallis, Bonneville, Jr.
- 70 — Caden Shurtz, Skyline, So.
- 70 — Will Pedersen, Olympus, Jr.
- 70 — Dylan Markisich, Woods Cross, Jr.
- 71 — Nick Shaheen, Spanish Fork, Jr.
- 71 — Kimball Shepherd, Box Elder, Sr.
- 72 — Tytan Bingham, Spanish Fork, Jr.
- 72 — Maxwell Pohlman, Brighton, Sr.
- 72 — James Gardner, Viewmont, Sr.
- 72 — Oliver Gladwell, Viewmont, Jr.
- 72 — Calvin Lillywhite, Timpview, So.
- 72 — Henry Hardy, East, Jr.
- 72 — Shane Mulvey, Skyline, Jr.
- 72 — Jake Williams, Northridge, Jr.
- 72 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus, Sr.