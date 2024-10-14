The second day of the 6A state tournament on Tuesday has the potential to be epic.

Over the past four years Lone Peak and Corner Canyon have each won two state championships, and after Monday’s opening round at Riverbend Golf Course, Lone Peak leads Corner Canyon by just three strokes.

Lone Peak shot a team score of 269 (19-under), while Corner Canyon shot a 272 (16-under). Herriman is a distant third at 287 (1-under).

Equally as exciting will be the chase for the individual title.

Lone Peak senior Kihei Akina is the first round leader after shooting an 8-under 64, a bogey-free round that included six birdies and one eagle. Right behind him is Corner Canyon’s Bowen Mauss, who also played bogey-free golf in shooting a 7-under 65.

Akina won 6A medalist both his freshman and sophomore year, but Mauss dethroned him last year to deny the three-peat. Mauss will be gunning for his second individual state title on Tuesday, while Akina will try and to become just the third golfer in state history to win three individual titles.

Neither is guaranteed anything on Tuesday, though, as five other golfers are within four strokes of the lead.

Lone Peak freshmen Ryder Huish and Blake Brown each shot 6-under 66s on Monday and are within two strokes of teammate Akina.

Corner Canyon’s Ty Anderson sits at 5-under, while American Fork’s Gavin Van Woerkom and Herriman’s JJ Tomsick are at 4-under.

Class 6A state tournament

At Riverbend Golf Course

Full leaderboard

Team scores (Day 1)

269 — Lone Peak

272 — Corner Canyon

287 — Herriman

290 — American Fork

294 — Riverton

294 — Davis

295 — Layton

297 — Farmington

Individual leaders (Top 20)