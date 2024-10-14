Orem players make their way onto the field before a game against Maple Mountain held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

Roy is barred from a perfect regular season with loss to Bountiful

Roy started the season with an 8-0 record and have held the top spot in the 5A RPI rankings since Week 6.

Bountiful knew it had to beat Roy in its Week 9 matchup to still have a chance at the Region 5 title, and the Redhawks capitalized with a 42-35 win to hand Roy its first loss of the season. It’s the first time Bountiful has beaten Roy since 2008.

It was back and forth from the start, but Roy got a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter with back-to-back touchdowns from Robert Young, including a 98-yard kickoff return.

However, Bountiful’s Emerson Geilman fought back and scored twice in the final minute of the half with a touchdown run and a 47-yard pass to Zeke Murdock to tie the game at 28-28 at halftime.

The Royals shut out Bountiful in the third quarter, while Young scored his fourth touchdown of the night to take the 35-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

With a region title on the line, the Redhawks shut out Roy and scored two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the quarter to take the win. The fourth quarter touchdowns both came at the hands of Geilman with a touchdown run and pass to Siaki Fekitoa.

“We were proud of our guys for playing a full game, in all three levels, against a tough Roy team,” Jason Freckleton, “The players believed in each other and in their coaches, and they found a way to execute and get the win. That was certainly a memorable experience and something to build off as we finish off the regular season with another tough opponent, and an opportunity to win region and build momentum going into the playoffs.”

It was Roy’s first loss of the season, which now puts the Royals and Bountiful tied for first in Region 5 with 5-1 records. In week 10, Bountiful will play Woods Cross and Roy will play Northridge.

A late fourth quarter push keeps Orem alive in Region 7 title race

Region 7 has largely been a fight between Timpview, Maple Mountain and Orem this season. With Timpview’s rout of Maple Mountain on Thursday, it was up to Orem to get the win over Springville to stay tied 4-0 with Timpview.

The Tigers kept its Region 7 title dream alive with two late touchdowns to defeat Springville 38-37.

The first half largely belonged to the Red Devils, as Springville scored four touchdowns in the first half to take a 27-10 halftime lead. Springville got its first half boost behind two touchdown runs from Zachary Olsen and two touchdown receptions from Easton Leavitt.

However, things started to turn in favor of Orem in the second half.

The Tigers quickly brought it within 27-17 with a run from Tayden Ka’awa early in the third quarter. The momentum carried into the fourth quarter as Zach Graver scored on a 15-yard run.

Orem’s momentum was quickly shot down as Springville’s Jack Pickering scored on the ensuing kickoff to reaffirm its 37-24 lead.

The Tigers’ time was running short, but a 55-yard pass from Ka’awa to Feleti Iongi kept the game within a touchdown’s grasp. Orem quickly regained possession and marched back down to score the go-ahead goal with less than five minutes remaining.

Orem’s defense held firm and retained its 38-37 lead for the win. While it’s Week 9 win was important, Orem’s Week 10 matchup against Timpview will be the deciding factor in this years Region 9 title race.

Beaver takes control of 1A South with late defensive stand

In Week 7, Beaver lost its 15-game win streak in a 16-14 5OT thriller to North Summit. Since then, the Beavers’ have taken the loss in stride and bounced back with a dominant 49-0 win over Parowan in Week 8, and most notably a 28-27 win over Milford to stay atop the 1A South region.

Despite the close score, Beaver took a commanding 14-0 lead in the first quarter with touchdown runs from Deagen Horner and Davin Orton. Milford’s defense turned things around with a 66-yard pick-6 from Boston Sullivan.

The Tigers capitalized further with a touchdown run from Judd Netto to tie the game 14-14 at halftime, and from then no team led by more than one touchdown.

With under five minutes remaining in the game, Beavers’ Andrew Hollingshead broke away for a 45-yard touchdown run to go up 28-21. Beaver nearly held on through regulation, but Milford got into the endzone with a run from Colton Barnes to bring it within 28-27.

Milford decided it didn’t want to go to overtime and made the choice to go for two. That decision didn’t work out in favor of the Tigers as the Beavers’ defense held firm and stopped the conversion.

“It was a hard fought game,” said Beaver head coach Jonathan Marshall. “Both teams played very hard. Both teams had to respond to adversity and both teams made some big plays. We were figuring that Milford would probably go for two to try to win the game. They lined up for a PAT kick but we told our defense to not worry about trying to block it, we were ok going to OT. Milford probably didn’t execute the way they wanted to but I’m proud of our defense for getting the stop and winning the game.”

The win solidified Beaver’s sole possession of the top spot in the 1A South region, and a win against Enterprise next week will earn the Beavers thier back-to-back region title.

Convincing win for Mountain Ridge sets the stage for Week 10 showdown with Bingham

The Region 2 title race was largely decided before it even began, with perrenial state champion threat Corner Canyon looking to claim its eighth consecutive region title this season. However, Bingham and Mountain Ridge each gave the Chargers a fight, and the two will battle for second in the region after the Sentinels defeated Riverton 24-11 on Friday.

Mountain Ridge’s defense dominated the Silverwolves, while its offense quickly scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. Both first quarter touchdowns were thrown by Wyatt Bingham and caught by Lincoln Twilley.

Riverton’s defense gave more of a challenge in the second quarter, but the Sentinels still walked away with a 17-3 halftime lead, which it pushed even further with a touchdown run from Zach Ofisa in the fourth quarter.

Riverton finally managed a touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a pass from Andrew Nielson to Tonga Tafisi, but it was much too late for the Silverwolves to have a real chance in the game.

While Mountain Ridge took care of business in Riverton, Bingham had its hands full with Corner Canyon in South Jordan. The Miners played close with the Chargers through three quarters, but Corner Canyon ran away with it in the fourth.

Both results placed Mountain Ridge and Bingham 3-1 in Region 2. Week 10’s tiebreaker between Bingham and Mountain Ridge will be played in Herriman on Friday.

Farmington gets important win over Davis and will compete for a Region 1 title in Week 10

Farmington fell in its region opener against Syracuse 38-37, but fought its way back with three consecutive wins to stay in the Region 1 title race after a 28-20 win over Davis.

The Phoenix held a slim 14-7 lead after the first quarter with two touchdowns from Travis Hoopes, one of which was a 96-yard kickoff return. However, two field goals from Finn Garff kept the score 14-13 at halftime.

Farmington started to breakaway in the third quarter with a touchdown from Drew Love, and another touchdown run from Travis Hoopes. Despite its offensive performance, the Phoenix’s defense provided much needed suport in the win, holding Davis’ offense to only 20 points on the night. The Darts’ average 31.4 points per game.

Though it was an important win for Farmington, if it wants a taste of the Region 1 title it’ll have a big matchup against Fremont in Week 10. Both Farmington and Fremont have exceeded expectations, with Farmington and Fremont taking the third and fourth spot in this years preseason coaches poll.

A region title for Farmington would be its first since 2019, and a title for Fremont would be its first since 2016.