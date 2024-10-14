Graham Livingston, Ridgeline (Jr.)

Ridgeline’s offense is one of the most explosive in the state, and junior wide receiver Graham Livingston is a big reason why.

Last Friday in the Riverhawks’ 42-3 win over Mountain Crest, Livingston caught two touchdowns to increase his season total to 12 in addition to throwing for a TD on a trick play.

He leads the state averaging 144.6 yards per game.

“Graham is an incredible player who works has hard as anyone I’ve seen,” Ridgeline coach Travis Cox said. “He’s been great for us this year on both sides of the ball.”

Livingston also returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown, giving him three pick sixes on the season. He’s one shy of tying the state recording heading into Week 10.

Girls Volleyball

Taylen Yardley, Parowan (Sr.)

Parowan surpassed 20 wins last weekend, and senior Taylen Yardley was at the center of the success.

Her strong hitting and serving led the Rams to a 3-2 record at the Sevier Valley Center as she increased her season total to 259 kills with a .202 hitting percentage.

“Taylen is undersized for an outside hitter, but she more than makes up for it with her explosive energy, solid ball control, and relentless defense,” Parowan coach Macey Yardley said. “She has a tough serve, recently setting a state record for aces in a single match (20), and brings a powerful and tactical approach to her offense.”

For the season she’s also recorded 222 digs and 66 aces. She is committed at play at Gillette College.

“Taylen’s work ethic is impressive—she is constantly pushing herself to improve and brings that intensity to every practice. Beyond her skill sets as a player, she’s a valued leader as she effortlessly unites her teammates and makes everyone feel valued. As our team sets its sights on a third consecutive state title, Taylen’s leadership and dedication will be one key to their success, and we can’t wait to see her rise to the occasion.”

1 of 6 Graham Livingston, Ridgeline football | Provided by Ridgeline 2 of 6 Taylen Yardley, Parowan | Provided by Parowan 3 of 6 Pace Mullen, Richfield golf | Provided by Richfield 4 of 6 Sydney Torres, Copper Hills soccer | Provided by Copper Hills 5 of 6 Lindsey Gerhart, Herriman cross country | Provided by Herriman 6 of 6 Hayden Hooper, Bountiful cross country | Provided by Bountiful

Girl Soccer

Sydney Torres, Copper Hills (Sr.)

Sydney Torres is one of the most dynamic midfielders in the state, and the Grizzlies attack is one of the most dangerous in 6A as a result.

The Ole Miss commit has recorded 17 goals and 14 assists for the Region 2 runner-ups. She’s helped the Grizzlies reach 14 wins in back-to-back seasons.

“Syd plays soccer with passion, high energy and always gives her best effort,” Copper Hills coach Justin Hendrix said. “She is a very unselfish player who makes players around her better. She is a very competitive player who sets the tone in our practices as well. She wants to win any drill, scrimmage or game. Her love of soccer is contagious. I’ve been very fortunate to be her coach.”

The focal point of opposing team’s game plans, she still finds a way to impact the game in a big way, which includes three assists in the past two games of the regular season.

The fourth-seeded Grizzlies open the playoffs at home this week against Layton, the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last year.

Boys Cross Country

Hayden Hooper, Bountiful (Sr.)

A third-place finisher at the Region 5 meet last season, Hayden Hooper captured the individual title a year later as he continues to build toward the state meet.

The Bountiful senior won with a time of 15:06.51, 12 seconds ahead of the runner-up from Viewmont.

“Hayden has spent the last several months dedicating himself to training,” Bountiful coach Conner Cox said. “He has embraced the work required to make the progress that he has. What’s really unlocked his performances this season, though, is that he has kept the joy and passion while doing so.

“Each race and workout is approached with enthusiasm and curiosity, viewed as an opportunity to test his limits both physically and mentally. That consistency, combined with joy of the sport will continue to propel him to more success this year and beyond.”

Hooper finished 12th at last year’s state meet and was the fifth-highest placing underclassmen.

Girls Cross Country

Lindsey Gerhart, Herriman (Jr.)

A year after not competing in the 6A cross country state meet, Lindsey Gerhart is poised to make a name for herself at the state meet in two weeks.

The junior won the Region 2 championship last week at the Big Cottonwood Complex with a time of 18:24.15 She finished six seconds ahead of the runner-up from Riverton.

“Lindsey has worked hard to improve and has discovered her love of distance running,” Herriman coach Doug Soles said. “She looks forward to showing how fast she is this coming track season.”

The win was her first of the season.

Boys Golf

Pace Mullen, Richfield (Sr.)

Fresh off of winning the Region 12 championship by one-tenth of a stroke, Pace Mullen is hoping to continue his success at this week’s 3A state tournament at Glen Eagle.

Mullen won the Region 12 title with a 72.6 stroke average, which include a 75 at Palisade State Park in the final match of region play.

“Pace Mullen is a tremendous young man. He is a terrific leader and very supportive teammate,” said Richfield coach Troy Jones. “Pace is quick to provide a positive and encouraging message to his fellow seniors, as well as to all the younger underclassmen on our team. Pace loves the game and also understands the beauty of the game, in that he enjoys the personal competitive nature of golf but is a true gentleman golfer that offers praise to fellow competitors who are playing well, or who have executed a good shot.”

At last year’s state tournament Mullen finished in fifth place with a 2-over 146.

“Pace has talent but understands that it takes more,” Jones said. “Pace is disciplined and through his hard work has acquired great foundational skills to build upon. Pace has spent thousands of hours working at getting better, sacrificing other activities to achieve his level of ability. Pace is just getting started in his journey as a competitive golfer and it will be fun for all of his golfing peers to continue to follow his future successes.”